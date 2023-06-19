Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket sales top 500-mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket sales top 500-mark

Lichties are hoping to emulate record sales of 1500 season tickets from last term as they prepare for a fifth successive year in the Championship.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell has urged Arbroath fans to support the club in big numbers and turn Gayfield into a fortress.

Arbroath season ticket sales have topped the 500 mark and the Angus side have challenged fans to beat their July 4th tally from last year of 872.

And Campbell hopes Lichties can match and surpass the record 1500 sales of last season.

Arbroath’s gates were up 21.9% last term, with an average crowd of 2,152, as they turned Gayfield into a sea of maroon.

Lichties survived to secure a fifth season in the Championship and Campbell is hoping fans will give their backing again.

“I’m really looking forward to the start of the season and know our fans will be up for it,” said Campbell.

“It’s a fresh chapter and we’re changing the team about with some new additions.

“I’m excited to see what we can achieve this year and we can do so much more with our fans right behind us.

“They were simply outstanding last year.

“The numbers at Gayfield were very impressive. The amount of fans who travelled to away games to support us was incredible.

“We need the fans to get behind us again. Every single one of them.

“I want them to buy as many season tickets as possible.

“The more people we can get into Gayfield, the more of a fortress it can become.

“I’ll do my very best to put a team on the park that makes them proud. I will be leaving no stone unturned in doing so.”

Dick Campbell to run rule over nine trialists at Arbroath

Arbroath have signed five players so far.

Aaron Steele, Ali Adams, Craig Slater, Leighton McIntosh and Mark Stowe have all arrived at Gayfield.

And they will run the rule over a group of nine trialists from England over the next few weeks in friendlies with Brechin and Montrose.

Dick Campbell has signed five players including Leighton McIntosh. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Campbell, who was awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours list, added: “We’re being meticulous with our recruitment this year.

“My brother Ian (assistant manager), our head of recruitment Barry Sellars and I are working closely to identify and pursue players.

“We’ll have a good look at the players coming up on trial from England and fully assess them in training and games.

“I’m keen to see what they could add to our squad.

“But that doesn’t mean we aren’t continuing to scour the Scottish market with real purpose.”

