Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket sales top 500-mark

Dick Campbell has urged Arbroath fans to support the club in big numbers and turn Gayfield into a fortress.

Arbroath season ticket sales have topped the 500 mark and the Angus side have challenged fans to beat their July 4th tally from last year of 872.

And Campbell hopes Lichties can match and surpass the record 1500 sales of last season.

Arbroath’s gates were up 21.9% last term, with an average crowd of 2,152, as they turned Gayfield into a sea of maroon.

Lichties survived to secure a fifth season in the Championship and Campbell is hoping fans will give their backing again.

“I’m really looking forward to the start of the season and know our fans will be up for it,” said Campbell.

“It’s a fresh chapter and we’re changing the team about with some new additions.

“I’m excited to see what we can achieve this year and we can do so much more with our fans right behind us.

“They were simply outstanding last year.

“The numbers at Gayfield were very impressive. The amount of fans who travelled to away games to support us was incredible.

“We need the fans to get behind us again. Every single one of them.

“I want them to buy as many season tickets as possible.

“The more people we can get into Gayfield, the more of a fortress it can become.

“I’ll do my very best to put a team on the park that makes them proud. I will be leaving no stone unturned in doing so.”

Dick Campbell to run rule over nine trialists at Arbroath

Arbroath have signed five players so far.

Aaron Steele, Ali Adams, Craig Slater, Leighton McIntosh and Mark Stowe have all arrived at Gayfield.

And they will run the rule over a group of nine trialists from England over the next few weeks in friendlies with Brechin and Montrose.

Campbell, who was awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours list, added: “We’re being meticulous with our recruitment this year.

“My brother Ian (assistant manager), our head of recruitment Barry Sellars and I are working closely to identify and pursue players.

“We’ll have a good look at the players coming up on trial from England and fully assess them in training and games.

“I’m keen to see what they could add to our squad.

“But that doesn’t mean we aren’t continuing to scour the Scottish market with real purpose.”