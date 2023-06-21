‘I didn’t want last season to end!’ – Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons behind Dunfermline return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I didn’t want last season to end!’ – Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons behind Dunfermline return

The versatile defender has signed a three-year deal at KDM Group East End Park after a successful loan.

By Craig Cairns
Left: Ewan Otoo signs for Dunfermline. Right: Otoo celebrates winning League One with the Pars.
Ewan Otoo is back at Dunfermline after helping them to the League One title last season. Images: Craig Brown.

When he joined on loan from Celtic B in February, Ewan Otoo had an open mind.

He didn’t necessarily think it would lead to a permanent deal, but the 20-year-old wanted to impress enough that Dunfermline would be interested in a return.

Otoo has now become the latest of last season’s loanees to put pen to paper on a three-year deal, following in the footsteps of Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Sam Fisher.

Dunfermline manager James McPake with latest signing Ewan Otoo. Image: Craig Brown.

The versatile defender started the season as part of Darren O’Dea’s Celtic B side that went on to finish third in the Lowland League.

Open-minded

After Sam Fisher was recalled by Dundee from Dunfermline, Otoo – who had captained Celtic B in the SPFL Trust Trophy tie at KDM Group East End Park – was sourced as his replacement.

“The kind of person I am, I’m kind of open to anything,” said Otoo.

“My goal for the loan was to be in a position where Dunfermline wanted me back for the next season, so from that point of view I think it’s been a success.

“Then, from the way it went personally, I made my mind up that I wanted to come back. All in all, I would say I’m happy that’s the way it’s went.”

‘Buzzing to get going’

“I feel like I ended last season quite strongly, so that’s something I’m hoping to do.

“Hopefully just hit the ground running, start really strongly and continue that through to this season.

Ewan Otoo in preseason training with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

“I didn’t want last season to end, I enjoyed it that much! In my head I kind of knew this would be the best place for me to be playing football next season.”

Otoo is now “buzzing” to get going again, starting with Friday night’s first preseason friendly.

St Pauli are in town – due to the link with Pars sporting director Thomas Meggle – and will provide a stern test.

Other interest

“I can’t wait for that game on Friday night,” added Otoo.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good crowd supporting us and hopefully we can start our preseason on the right footing – take it all the way through to having a good season.

“I feel like I really connected with the fans [during my loan]. I did well, I took my chance.

“[Ritchie-Hosler] was quite influential, to be fair. He was texting me, he was getting in my ear!” joked Otoo.

“It wasn’t anything to do with Kane. I knew I wanted to come back here.

“I had interest from elsewhere, I had a couple of clubs that were monitoring my situation.

“But, as I said, I had my mind pretty much made up. I think it’s the best place to continue my development.”

