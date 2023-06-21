‘I didn’t want last season to end!’ – Ewan Otoo opens up on reasons behind Dunfermline return

When he joined on loan from Celtic B in February, Ewan Otoo had an open mind.

He didn’t necessarily think it would lead to a permanent deal, but the 20-year-old wanted to impress enough that Dunfermline would be interested in a return.

Otoo has now become the latest of last season’s loanees to put pen to paper on a three-year deal, following in the footsteps of Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Sam Fisher.

The versatile defender started the season as part of Darren O’Dea’s Celtic B side that went on to finish third in the Lowland League.

Open-minded

After Sam Fisher was recalled by Dundee from Dunfermline, Otoo – who had captained Celtic B in the SPFL Trust Trophy tie at KDM Group East End Park – was sourced as his replacement.

“The kind of person I am, I’m kind of open to anything,” said Otoo.

“My goal for the loan was to be in a position where Dunfermline wanted me back for the next season, so from that point of view I think it’s been a success.

“Then, from the way it went personally, I made my mind up that I wanted to come back. All in all, I would say I’m happy that’s the way it’s went.”

‘Buzzing to get going’

“I feel like I ended last season quite strongly, so that’s something I’m hoping to do.

“Hopefully just hit the ground running, start really strongly and continue that through to this season.

“I didn’t want last season to end, I enjoyed it that much! In my head I kind of knew this would be the best place for me to be playing football next season.”

Otoo is now “buzzing” to get going again, starting with Friday night’s first preseason friendly.

St Pauli are in town – due to the link with Pars sporting director Thomas Meggle – and will provide a stern test.

Other interest

“I can’t wait for that game on Friday night,” added Otoo.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good crowd supporting us and hopefully we can start our preseason on the right footing – take it all the way through to having a good season.

“I feel like I really connected with the fans [during my loan]. I did well, I took my chance.

“[Ritchie-Hosler] was quite influential, to be fair. He was texting me, he was getting in my ear!” joked Otoo.

“It wasn’t anything to do with Kane. I knew I wanted to come back here.

“I had interest from elsewhere, I had a couple of clubs that were monitoring my situation.

“But, as I said, I had my mind pretty much made up. I think it’s the best place to continue my development.”