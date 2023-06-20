Dunfermline director explains St Pauli politics and why he’s avoiding talking to James McPake about friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline director explains St Pauli politics and why he’s avoiding talking to James McPake about friendly

The Pars board member is "excited" to be hosting his former club at KDM Group East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle and manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle and manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle isn’t exactly sure why St Pauli’s popularity stretches beyond German borders.

The Bundesliga 2 club will attract supporters from across Scotland and beyond for Friday night’s preseason friendly against the Pars.

The away end is already sold out and a sizable home support is also expected.

St Pauli will draw supporters from across the UK. Image: SNS.

While the reasons for their broader appeal may not be clear, St Pauli’s unique identity means they are often listed as people’s ‘second club’ in Germany.

Meggle was born in Munich but has become a supporter of Kiezkicker after spells as a player, coach, manager and director of football.

A festival of football

Although not involved with St Pauli anymore, he maintains a good relationship with the club – a connection that explains this Friday’s friendly that Meggle is “excited to host”.

“I hope that we have a great football atmosphere here on Friday and I hope that it will be a great football festival,” he added.

Thomas Meggle is excited to host this weekend’s friendly. Image: Craig Brown.

As is usual on one of his regular visits, Meggle has spent time catching up with manager James McPake – although he has avoided speaking to the Pars boss about the upcoming fixture.

“I don’t want to create a fear,” said Meggle. “I watched their games last season and they played unbelievably good, unbelievably well.

“I have never seen a St Pauli team in the last 20 years who played such good football.”

Left-wing leanings

St Pauli, like the Pars, are preparing for a campaign in a strong second tier.

They will do so with a vibrant, left-leaning fan base – the story of which stretches back to the 1980s.

“St Pauli was founded in 1910 and originally it was only the second club in Hamburg,” explained Meggle.

Thomas Meggle with Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

“It is like a regional club in Hamburg, based in St Pauli – which is the port region with bars, pubs, red light district and things like that.

“They played mostly in the highest league before Bundesliga was founded but they played second and third tier in Germany until promoted in the 70s or 80s. Then it was only a football club.

“There is a street in St Pauli which is called Hafenstrasse. It is a street at the port where the houses were empty and Hamburg struggled to find apartments.

Skull and crossbones

“Left-wing people demonstrated against the quality of houses and with the police it was like a war situation at this time in Hamburg on the Hafenstrasse.

“It was ridiculous because they fought from Monday to Saturday with the police and took Sunday off!

“The demonstrators went to the stadium of St Pauli so that is the reason why St Pauli from the 80s, an unpolitical football club became a football club with policy.

“Beside the stadium there is a large car park where four times a year they hold a big fun fair.

St Pauli have adopted the skull and crossbones. Image: SNS.

“One of the shops sold a flag with the skull [and crossed bones] and one of the demonstrators just bought this and brought it into the stadium.

“That is the reason why the skull is now part of St Pauli.”

