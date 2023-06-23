Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women’s success stories and Montrose Roselea deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women’s success stories and Montrose Roselea deal

Crawford says club won't discourage drum-beating youngsters at games as he discusses academy, women's team and Montrose Roselea.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford has ambitious plans for the Angus side. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Montrose chairman John Crawford ‘won’t discourage’ a new generation of drum-beating fans from generating a Links Park atmosphere.

The Angus side are keen to increase their season ticket sales and crank up the sound levels at Montrose after seeing an 11.3 per rise in attendances last term.

Average gates were up to 719 from the previous year’s total of 646 and Crawford would love to see that figure edge towards the 1,000-mark.

To do so, he readily accepts the need to see a younger generation of support.

Clubs across the country have seen a spike in the numbers of school-aged fans at games, with most young ultra groups led by drums.

Montrose’s rivals Arbroath actively encouraged their 1880 Crew ultras, stating they could ignite the atmosphere with ‘colour, energy and noise.’

Links Park season tickets are free for all under-12s with paying adults and just £65 for under-18s – just over a third of the standard walk-up price.

And Crawford wants to see more youngsters through the gates at Montrose.

“We need the next generation of supporter to come to Links Park,” said Crawford.

“It’s down to us to encourage that, whatever way we can.

“One thing I know a lot of clubs have is a group of supporters with drums. I’m certainly not opposed to that.

“As long as the fans behave themselves and support the club in the right way then it’s a good thing.”

John Crawford hails academy and Montrose FC Women

John Crawford was delighted to see Montrose FC Women celebrate their SWPL2 title success. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Crawford has expressed his pride at the success of the club’s academy and women’s team.

Montrose under-16s won their league, with the under-18s finishing third.

There have also been four academy graduates given their first professional deal in the last year.

And the women’s team made it back-to-back title wins to soar into the top tier.

“It was nice sitting at our AGM with two trophies in the desk in front of us,” added Crawford.

“There’s success in the academy and some fantastic achievements from our women’s team.

“We won won league and finished third in another at youth level and our women’s team is now in the SWPL after two titles.

“It’s terrific to see success at different parts of the club and to see young players coming through.

“We want to develop local talent as much as we can.”

One way to do that is through official links between Montrose and junior side Montrose Roselea.

“There’s now a strategic partnership in place between ourselves and Roselea,” added Crawford.

“That will help us bridge the gap between our academy and first team.

“From time to time, they can get the best of our academy players and benefit from that. We can benefit from giving more experience to our young players.

“The club is in a completely different place than it was six or seven years ago and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.”

