Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women’s success stories and Montrose Roselea deal

Montrose chairman John Crawford ‘won’t discourage’ a new generation of drum-beating fans from generating a Links Park atmosphere.

The Angus side are keen to increase their season ticket sales and crank up the sound levels at Montrose after seeing an 11.3 per rise in attendances last term.

Average gates were up to 719 from the previous year’s total of 646 and Crawford would love to see that figure edge towards the 1,000-mark.

To do so, he readily accepts the need to see a younger generation of support.

Clubs across the country have seen a spike in the numbers of school-aged fans at games, with most young ultra groups led by drums.

Montrose’s rivals Arbroath actively encouraged their 1880 Crew ultras, stating they could ignite the atmosphere with ‘colour, energy and noise.’

Links Park season tickets are free for all under-12s with paying adults and just £65 for under-18s – just over a third of the standard walk-up price.

EARLY BIRD SEASON TICKETS A reminder that our Early Bird offer on Season Tickets ends TOMORROW! Grab your ticket today!https://t.co/9NzMG9BWUe https://t.co/m7Vj59OTEP — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) May 30, 2023

And Crawford wants to see more youngsters through the gates at Montrose.

“We need the next generation of supporter to come to Links Park,” said Crawford.

“It’s down to us to encourage that, whatever way we can.

“One thing I know a lot of clubs have is a group of supporters with drums. I’m certainly not opposed to that.

“As long as the fans behave themselves and support the club in the right way then it’s a good thing.”

John Crawford hails academy and Montrose FC Women

Meanwhile, Crawford has expressed his pride at the success of the club’s academy and women’s team.

Montrose under-16s won their league, with the under-18s finishing third.

There have also been four academy graduates given their first professional deal in the last year.

And the women’s team made it back-to-back title wins to soar into the top tier.

“It was nice sitting at our AGM with two trophies in the desk in front of us,” added Crawford.

“There’s success in the academy and some fantastic achievements from our women’s team.

“We won won league and finished third in another at youth level and our women’s team is now in the SWPL after two titles.

MIGHTY MO ACADEMY GRADUTAES OFFERED FIRST TEAM DEALS Montrose FC have offered youngsters Luca Giacomini, Callum Grant and Cammy Middleton one year deals as all three graduate from the Links Park Youth Academy. Full story: https://t.co/T7Fy3HZ95J pic.twitter.com/2Qj4PoAiEk — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) May 12, 2023

“It’s terrific to see success at different parts of the club and to see young players coming through.

“We want to develop local talent as much as we can.”

One way to do that is through official links between Montrose and junior side Montrose Roselea.

“There’s now a strategic partnership in place between ourselves and Roselea,” added Crawford.

“That will help us bridge the gap between our academy and first team.

“From time to time, they can get the best of our academy players and benefit from that. We can benefit from giving more experience to our young players.

“The club is in a completely different place than it was six or seven years ago and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.”