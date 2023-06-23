James McPake won’t be drawn on deal for trialist as he praises how far Dunfermline have come

James McPake said he got what he wanted from the friendly match versus St Pauli, despite a 3-0 defeat.

Goals from Johannes Eggestein and half-time substitutes Hauke Wahl and David Otto gave the German side a 3-0 victory.

The visitors were technically excellent and almost made it 4-0 through Etienne Amenyido’s thunderous scissor kick.

Paul McGowan started as a trialist for the Pars after joining up with the squad for pre-season training.

McPake wouldn’t be drawn on whether or not the midfielder would sign a deal with the club.

Hard work

“I thought he was excellent in the game. It’s at the end of his first week, he’s worked hard all week,” said McPake. “Like the rest of them, he put a lot of work into that.

“I’ll see how he is in the morning – if he can walk after chasing them about for 80 – minutes or whatever it was!”

The Pars boss wasn’t too perturbed by the result, knowing that it would be difficult for his side to perform across the 90 minutes after a tough first week since they returned.

He said it wasn’t ideal – and was a slight “risk” – that several of his players played the full match five days into pre-season.

St Pauli also had the luxury of changing their 10 outfield players at half-time.

“They put a side out in the second half that was equally as good as the team in the first half,” said McPake.

‘We’ve come a long way’

“They move the ball well, they are a big club – they get 30,000 at home games, you see the support they brought.

“We played a friendly against Kilmarnock [at East End Park] a year ago and we had 1,200 fans at it.

“Tonight we had around about 4,000 of our own fans in to watch a pre-season friendly.

“It shows just how far the club has come over the last 12 months.

“I don’t think the fabs were let down, seeing a Dunfermline team that worked hard. A tired Dunfermline team at that.”