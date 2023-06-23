James McPake won’t be drawn on deal for trialist as he praises how far Dunfermline have come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake won’t be drawn on deal for trialist as he praises how far Dunfermline have come

The Pars boss was speaking following a 3-0 defeat to St Pauli at KDM Group East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake watches on.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake said he got what he wanted from the friendly match versus St Pauli, despite a 3-0 defeat.

Goals from Johannes Eggestein and half-time substitutes Hauke Wahl and David Otto gave the German side a 3-0 victory.

The visitors were technically excellent and almost made it 4-0 through Etienne Amenyido’s thunderous scissor kick.

Paul McGowan started as a trialist for the Pars after joining up with the squad for pre-season training.

Paul McGowan started as a trialist. Image: SNS.

McPake wouldn’t be drawn on whether or not the midfielder would sign a deal with the club.

Hard work

“I thought he was excellent in the game. It’s at the end of his first week, he’s worked hard all week,” said McPake. “Like the rest of them, he put a lot of work into that.

“I’ll see how he is in the morning – if he can walk after chasing them about for 80 – minutes or whatever it was!”

James McPake instructs his Dunfermline side from the dugout.
James McPake’s side were defeated by St Pauli. Image: SNS.

The Pars boss wasn’t too perturbed by the result, knowing that it would be difficult for his side to perform across the 90 minutes after a tough first week since they returned.

He said it wasn’t ideal – and was a slight “risk” – that several of his players played the full match five days into pre-season.

St Pauli also had the luxury of changing their 10 outfield players at half-time.

“They put a side out in the second half that was equally as good as the team in the first half,” said McPake.

‘We’ve come a long way’

“They move the ball well, they are a big club – they get 30,000 at home games, you see the support they brought.

Johannes Eggestein scores for St Pauli.
Johannes Eggestein gave St Pauli the lead. Image: SNS.

“We played a friendly against Kilmarnock [at East End Park] a year ago and we had 1,200 fans at it.

“Tonight we had around about 4,000 of our own fans in to watch a pre-season friendly.

“It shows just how far the club has come over the last 12 months.

“I don’t think the fabs were let down, seeing a Dunfermline team that worked hard. A tired Dunfermline team at that.”

More from The Courier

Johannes Eggestein scores for St Pauli.
4 talking points as Dunfermline lose to St Pauli in first friendly of the…
Graduating in Medicine, Nicola O'Neill, 24, Alison Gourlay, 24, Kirsty Griffiths, 24, Elizabeth Edmondson, 24, Mhairi Millar, 24, and Katie Macdonell, 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of Dundee University's 2023 graduations
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Physic Garden opening Picture shows; Community gardener Carley Wootton, left, and herbalist Terrill Dobson, designing the Physic Garden.. Hospitalfield House. Supplied by Hospitalfield House Date; Unknown
Angus herbalist hopes to 'empower' public with medicinal knowledge as Hospitalfield opens Physic Garden
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender
CR0043677, Neil Henderson, Leslie. Police Incident Paterson Park Leslie. Picture Shows: Police have taped off the road at a section of Paterson Park in Leslie where there has been an incident that is being investigated. Friday 23rd June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
22-year-old stabbed as two men arrested after Fife street fight
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have joined Forfar Athletic FC from Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have 'very bright futures' as duo…
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf's independence convention comes to Dundee
Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch