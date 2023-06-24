Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero

Raith Rovers fans will have to “wait and see” if any deal is forthcoming for Brody Paterson after he completed 45 minutes as a trialist.

The left-back started in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield, setting up the first of two Josh Mullin goals.

Dylan Easton and Jamie Gullan were also on target for Rovers, with Sandy Cunningham scoring for the hosts.

Paterson – who is still under contract at Hartlepool for the coming season – also turned out for the club as a trialist last season.

He was one of two on Saturday – the other was one of the Raith Rovers Community Club 2006 intake, Jake Nicholson, who appeared from the bench in the second half.

17-year-old Jake Nicholson made his debut today as a trialist. Jake is the first person to make a First Team appearance from the Raith Rovers Community Club. This is the beginning of a plan to create a pathway from the Community Club to the First Team. 🙌 Congratulations Jake. pic.twitter.com/izF4yaI71N — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) June 24, 2023

The Rovers boss said there are no immediate plans to sign Paterson.

Local boy

“He’s training with us, we had permission to use him in games, which is brilliant from Hartlepool,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“He’s a local boy as well, I know him well. He’s helping us out at the moment.

“There could possibly be a deal, but Hartlepool have got him for another year, so we’ll need to wait and see.

Rovers came through the match unscathed and were able to work on a few things devised on the training ground.

Josh Mullin was the standout, scoring twice with the types of finish that will excite the Rovers support.

Good start

“It doesn’t mater who you are playing again, you’ve got to show quality to win games,” said Murray.

“His goals were excellent. He made some really good runs in behind as well.

“It’s a good start for Josh. Hopefully, he can build on it.

“We got out the game what we came to do – that’s no injuries, a bit of fitness and try to work on a couple of things that we did last week in training.

“So a really good day for us. But the main one was injuries, we wanted to get out unscathed.

“Josh Mullin we took off as he’s had a little less time to rest than most and Scott McGill was getting tired.”