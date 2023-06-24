Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray explains inclusion of Raith Rovers trialist and praises double-goal hero

The Stark's Park boss was pleased with the runout at Prestonfield as his side won 4-1.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray's side came through the game with no new injuries.
Ian Murray's side came through the game with no new injuries. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers fans will have to “wait and see” if any deal is forthcoming for Brody Paterson after he completed 45 minutes as a trialist.

The left-back started in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield, setting up the first of two Josh Mullin goals.

Dylan Easton and Jamie Gullan were also on target for Rovers, with Sandy Cunningham scoring for the hosts.

Paterson – who is still under contract at Hartlepool for the coming season – also turned out for the club as a trialist last season.

He was one of two on Saturday – the other was one of the Raith Rovers Community Club 2006 intake, Jake Nicholson, who appeared from the bench in the second half.

The Rovers boss said there are no immediate plans to sign Paterson.

Local boy

“He’s training with us, we had permission to use him in games, which is brilliant from Hartlepool,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“He’s a local boy as well, I know him well. He’s helping us out at the moment.

“There could possibly be a deal, but Hartlepool have got him for another year, so we’ll need to wait and see.

Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.

Rovers came through the match unscathed and were able to work on a few things devised on the training ground.

Josh Mullin was the standout, scoring twice with the types of finish that will excite the Rovers support.

Good start

“It doesn’t mater who you are playing again, you’ve got to show quality to win games,” said Murray.

“His goals were excellent. He made some really good runs in behind as well.

“It’s a good start for Josh. Hopefully, he can build on it.

“We got out the game what we came to do – that’s no injuries, a bit of fitness and try to work on a couple of things that we did last week in training.

“So a really good day for us. But the main one was injuries, we wanted to get out unscathed.

“Josh Mullin we took off as he’s had a little less time to rest than most and Scott McGill was getting tired.”

