4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double

Josh Mullin made the perfect start to his Raith Rovers career versus Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield, with two goals in a 4-1 on his first start for the club.

The winger had his new side 1-0 up in the opening minutes of their first warm-up fixture of the season with a lovely strike into the top corner, before topping that to make it 3-1 as the half drew to a close.

They were either side of Dylan Easton’s goal, with Sandy Cunningham on target for the home side.

Jamie Gullan made it 4-1 with around 15 minutes remaining, following up the rebound from his own saved penalty.

Trialists

As he did for the opening preseason friendly of last season Brody Paterson started as a trialist on the left for Rovers.

🗞️ Team News: • McNeil between the sticks • Smith and Mullin get their first start • Two trialists in today’s squad ⏳ One hour till kick-off. pic.twitter.com/RX5DUzwIUd — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) June 24, 2023

He impressed then too and was subsequently snapped up during Hartlepool’s Scottish shopping spree – where he remains under contract for next season.

Here, he was involved early on, setting up Mullin’s early opener, surging down the left a number of times – as he did almost exactly a year ago – before he was replaced at half-time.

The trialist on the bench was a youngster who has come through the Raith Rovers Community Club and was part of the 2006 intake. He was given a runout for the final 10 minutes.

Two-striker system returns

In another case of déjà vu from 12 months ago, Murray lined up his side in a 4-1-3-2.

Sam Stanton was the sole holding midfielder behind an attacking quintet for which the Rovers boss now has a number of options.

Raith have lined up in a 4-1-3-2, the same shape that Ian Murray went with at the start of last season. Josh Mullin has them 1-0 already. pic.twitter.com/qIzZmXikXC — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) June 24, 2023

Whether the formation will survive by the time the competitive fixtures come around remains to be seen, but it is a shape the Rovers boss used to great effect for a spell at Airdrie.

Ross Matthews return

The only half-time change was the return of Ross Matthews, his first appearance since November.

He took up the holding role, with Stanton pushing further forward and Scott McGill dropping to left-back.

As is often the case in pre-season, the number of changes disrupted the flow of the game and the intense humidity on the day would also have had an impact.

Keith Watson was brought on with a few minutes remaining, his first appearance since signing earlier in the week.

Jack Hamilton absence explained

Rovers fans in attendance got to see a number of new faces: Mullin, Watson and Callum Smith among them.

However, they were starved of seeing fellow new recruit Jack Hamilton who was inelligible.

“We don’t have clearance yet for Jack,” said Murray. “Hopefully that’ll be cleared for next Saturday.”