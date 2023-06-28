Bobby Linn to make final Arbroath appearance at Ricky Little testimonial this Saturday

Bobby Linn is set to make a guest appearance for Arbroath as he has a final farewell at Gayfield for Ricky Little’s testimonial.

Linn called time on his Arbroath career last month after a glittering 10-year spell at the Angus side.

In 374 games, the winger netted 86 goals and had 111 assists for the Angus side.

But while he has joined Dundee junior side Lochee United, Linn will make a 90-minute return to Arbroath to feature in Little’s benefit game with Montrose on Saturday.

Linn and Little signed for Arbroath on the same day and have forged a strong friendship ever since.

And Linn, 37, has been given special permission by Lochee boss Dougie Cameron to wear maroon one final time.

“I’m really grateful that I’ve been given the all-clear to play,” Linn told Courier Sport.

“I always said when I left Arbroath that I’d be there for Ricky at some point. It’s brilliant to play.

“It will be emotional coming back so soon but will also feel very natural.

“But this is all about Ricky, not me. It’s his day and one we should all celebrate.

“I hope he has a fantastic turnout because he really deserves it for all the dedication he’s shown Arbroath.”

Ricky Little ‘epitomises Arbroath’ says Bobby Linn

Linn has huge admiration for the dedication Little has shown with his regular 250-mile roundtrips from Ayrshire to Arbroath.

“He’s a special talent and a special person,” added Linn.

“We signed on the same day and we are like-minded.

“We have both shown tremendous commitment to Arbroath over the years.

“You can see his passion for the club in the way he plays and trains. Look at the way he travels several times a week up from Ayrshire without complaining.

“To do that for 10 years is remarkable.

“Ricky epitomises everything that’s good about Arbroath and deserves a special testimonial year.”

Little has been a mainstay of Arbroath’s central defence alongside Tam O’Brien for several years.

Arbroath vs @MontroseFC Arbroath return to Gayfield on Saturday as they host Montrose at Gayfield with a 2pm kick off in Ricky Little's Testimonial match. The @RLTestimonial Committee will be running a cash gate, and the suggested donations are £10 for Adults and £5 Concessions pic.twitter.com/dA3CDYGZv5 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) June 27, 2023

He has made 363 appearances and netted 12 goals and has won both the League Two and League One titles in that time.

Saturday’s game with Montrose kicks off at 2pm at Gayfield.

A cash gate will be in operation with suggested donations of £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.