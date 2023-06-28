Bobby Linn to make final Arbroath appearance at Ricky Little testimonial this Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bobby Linn to make final Arbroath appearance at Ricky Little testimonial this Saturday

Lichties legend Linn quit senior football this summer to join Dundee junior outfit Lochee United but will star for Arbroath against Montrose in honour of Little.

By Ewan Smith
Bobby Linn will star in Ricky Little's testimonial. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn is set to make a guest appearance for Arbroath as he has a final farewell at Gayfield for Ricky Little’s testimonial.

Linn called time on his Arbroath career last month after a glittering 10-year spell at the Angus side.

In 374 games, the winger netted 86 goals and had 111 assists for the Angus side.

But while he has joined Dundee junior side Lochee United, Linn will make a 90-minute return to Arbroath to feature in Little’s benefit game with Montrose on Saturday.

Linn and Little signed for Arbroath on the same day and have forged a strong friendship ever since.

And Linn, 37, has been given special permission by Lochee boss Dougie Cameron to wear maroon one final time.

Bobby Linn in the Arbroath FC dressing room
Bobby Linn will return to the Arbroath dressing room to star in Ricky Little’s testimonial. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“I’m really grateful that I’ve been given the all-clear to play,” Linn told Courier Sport.

“I always said when I left Arbroath that I’d be there for Ricky at some point. It’s brilliant to play.

“It will be emotional coming back so soon but will also feel very natural.

“But this is all about Ricky, not me. It’s his day and one we should all celebrate.

“I hope he has a fantastic turnout because he really deserves it for all the dedication he’s shown Arbroath.”

Ricky Little ‘epitomises Arbroath’ says Bobby Linn

Linn has huge admiration for the dedication Little has shown with his regular 250-mile roundtrips from Ayrshire to Arbroath.

“He’s a special talent and a special person,” added Linn.

“We signed on the same day and we are like-minded.

“We have both shown tremendous commitment to Arbroath over the years.

Ricky Little in action against Rangers in his first season with Arbroath - after recovering from his broken foot.
Ricky Little starring against Rangers in his first season at Arbroath. Image: SNS

“You can see his passion for the club in the way he plays and trains. Look at the way he travels several times a week up from Ayrshire without complaining.

“To do that for 10 years is remarkable.

“Ricky epitomises everything that’s good about Arbroath and deserves a special testimonial year.”

Little has been a mainstay of Arbroath’s central defence alongside Tam O’Brien for several years.

He has made 363 appearances and netted 12 goals and has won both the League Two and League One titles in that time.

Saturday’s game with Montrose kicks off at 2pm at Gayfield.

A cash gate will be in operation with suggested donations of £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

