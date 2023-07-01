5 Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers talking points as visitors progress in Fife Cup on penalties

Raith Rovers are into the next round of the Fife Cup after a 4-1 victory on penalties versus Kelty Hearts.

Lewis Vaughan opened the scoring with a penalty before Ross Cunnigham gave the Maroon machine the lead with a quick-fire double.

Jamie Gullan equalised after the break, sending the match to penalties.

Ross Millen scored the decisive kick, with Craig Johnstone and Reece Lyon missing for Kelty.

Line-ups – still no Jack Hamilton

There was a familiar look to the Rovers team sheet, with Kevin Dabrowski, Brody Paterson and Jake Nicholson named as trialists.

There was still no sign of Jack Hamilton or Kieran Mitchell, who were doubts ahead of the game.

They again lined up in a 4-1-3-2 formation.

Kelty named just one trialist – former Rangers youngster Harley Ewen – after selecting a number for their opening friendly of the season earlier in the week.

Stefan McCluskey and Tiwi Daramola started either side of Johnston in a 4-2-3-1.

Kelty start well but concede

The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges and came within a whisker of opening the scoring moments before falling behind.

Ross Cunningham, who had earlier tested Kevin Dabrowski, forced the Polish keeper into an even better save when tipping his free kick onto the post.

Rovers then took the lead through Vaughan’s spot-kick after Ewen brought down Gullan as he raced through on goal.

Kelty player-manager Michael Tidser was then subbed off with what looked like an injury and was replaced by Lewis Owens.

Cunningham’s quick-fire double

The game was then turned on its head when summer signing Cunningham scored twice within as many minutes.

First, he finished low after being slipped in by Johnston and put the Maroon Machine ahead by finishing off a sweeping counter-attack.

Raith created many chances either side of those goals, but a mixture of failing to connect, good goalkeeping and the upright denied then a second before the break.

Raith continue to create

Both teams made a half-time change. Ian Murray brought off Keith Watson after he picked up a knock when colliding with Dabrowski and Kelty brought on Jordan Hunter for McCluskey.

The majority of the half was played around Kelty’s box as Rovers piled on the pressure.

They went close through Callum Smith, Gullan and Sam Stanton before they were eventually rewarded.

Kyle Gourlay had made a number of second-half saves but could do nothing when Gullan collected the ball and fired low into the bottom corner, making it 2-2.

Penalties

There were further chances for the away side as they pressed for a winner but the game was eventually decided on spot-kicks.

Gullan, Smith, Vaughan and Millen scored for Rovers, with Cunningham Kelty’s only scorer from the spot.

Johnston put his penalty wide and Dabrowski denied Reece Lyon.

Rovers will play Hill of Beith Hawthorn in the next round.