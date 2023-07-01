5 Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers talking points as visitors progress in Fife Cup on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers talking points as visitors progress in Fife Cup on penalties

The match was decided by spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw at New Central Park.

By Craig Cairns
Kelty Hearts hosted Raith Rovers in the Fife Cup.

Raith Rovers are into the next round of the Fife Cup after a 4-1 victory on penalties versus Kelty Hearts.

Lewis Vaughan opened the scoring with a penalty before Ross Cunnigham gave the Maroon machine the lead with a quick-fire double.

Jamie Gullan equalised after the break, sending the match to penalties.

Ross Millen scored the decisive kick, with Craig Johnstone and Reece Lyon missing for Kelty.

Line-ups – still no Jack Hamilton

There was a familiar look to the Rovers team sheet, with Kevin Dabrowski, Brody Paterson and Jake Nicholson named as trialists.

There was still no sign of Jack Hamilton or Kieran Mitchell, who were doubts ahead of the game.

They again lined up in a 4-1-3-2 formation.

Kelty named just one trialist – former Rangers youngster Harley Ewen – after selecting a number for their opening friendly of the season earlier in the week.

Stefan McCluskey and Tiwi Daramola started either side of Johnston in a 4-2-3-1.

Kelty start well but concede

The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges and came within a whisker of opening the scoring moments before falling behind.

Ross Cunningham, who had earlier tested Kevin Dabrowski, forced the Polish keeper into an even better save when tipping his free kick onto the post.

Rovers then took the lead through Vaughan’s spot-kick after Ewen brought down Gullan as he raced through on goal.

Kelty player-manager Michael Tidser was then subbed off with what looked like an injury and was replaced by Lewis Owens.

Cunningham’s quick-fire double

The game was then turned on its head when summer signing Cunningham scored twice within as many minutes.

First, he finished low after being slipped in by Johnston and put the Maroon Machine ahead by finishing off a sweeping counter-attack.

Raith created many chances either side of those goals, but a mixture of failing to connect, good goalkeeping and the upright denied then a second before the break.

Raith continue to create

Both teams made a half-time change. Ian Murray brought off Keith Watson after he picked up a knock when colliding with Dabrowski and Kelty brought on Jordan Hunter for McCluskey.

The majority of the half was played around Kelty’s box as Rovers piled on the pressure.

They went close through Callum Smith, Gullan and Sam Stanton before they were eventually rewarded.

Kyle Gourlay had made a number of second-half saves but could do nothing when Gullan collected the ball and fired low into the bottom corner, making it 2-2.

Penalties

There were further chances for the away side as they pressed for a winner but the game was eventually decided on spot-kicks.

Gullan, Smith, Vaughan and Millen scored for Rovers, with Cunningham Kelty’s only scorer from the spot.

Johnston put his penalty wide and Dabrowski denied Reece Lyon.

Rovers will play Hill of Beith Hawthorn in the next round.

