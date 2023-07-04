Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach

Loons 'delighted' to retain manager McKinnon ahead of League Two campaign.

By George Cran
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media

Ray McKinnon will remain Forfar Athletic manager for the coming season despite an approach from Forest Green Rovers.

It appeared the former Dundee United star and manager would be heading south to join his former team-mate Duncan Ferguson after the Loons granted Forest Green permission to speak to McKinnon.

However, it looks like Ferguson’s time at the English League Two club may be at an end.

And Forfar Athletic are delighted to keep hold of the manager who lifted them from a relegation battle in League Two into play-off contention last term.

Duncan Ferguson wanted Ray McKinnon at Forest Green. Image: Martin Rickett / PA Wire.

A club statement read: “Forfar Athletic Football Club today can confirm that Ray McKinnon is to remain the manager of our football club.

“We were approached by an EFL club last week for permission to speak to him, we granted that permission and Ray travelled south to meet with them.

“After a number of discussions – about the role they had identified for Ray – and with him taking a few days to observe the club’s early pre-season schedule, Ray decided that his preference was to stay with Forfar Athletic FC in his role as manager.

“Naturally the board are delighted and all parties can now move on and prepare for the season ahead.”

McKinnon replaced Gary Irvine as Loons boss last November and led Forfar to a fifth-place finish.

More from The Courier

Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this…
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City…
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Who is Dundee new boy Owen Beck? Family ties with Liverpool great and labelled…
A full cup of soup next to a toastie oozing with melted cheese.
4 lunch deals to take advantage of during Dundee Restaurant Week
The current location of Perth Mosque. Image: DC Thomson
Perth mosque set to move as plans for a larger place of worship approved
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives…
Drum Major Alister Walker leading the Atholl Highlanders pipe band
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies
Edinburgh High Court.
'Cocky' Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years