Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach

Ray McKinnon will remain Forfar Athletic manager for the coming season despite an approach from Forest Green Rovers.

It appeared the former Dundee United star and manager would be heading south to join his former team-mate Duncan Ferguson after the Loons granted Forest Green permission to speak to McKinnon.

However, it looks like Ferguson’s time at the English League Two club may be at an end.

And Forfar Athletic are delighted to keep hold of the manager who lifted them from a relegation battle in League Two into play-off contention last term.

A club statement read: “Forfar Athletic Football Club today can confirm that Ray McKinnon is to remain the manager of our football club.

“We were approached by an EFL club last week for permission to speak to him, we granted that permission and Ray travelled south to meet with them.

“After a number of discussions – about the role they had identified for Ray – and with him taking a few days to observe the club’s early pre-season schedule, Ray decided that his preference was to stay with Forfar Athletic FC in his role as manager.

“Naturally the board are delighted and all parties can now move on and prepare for the season ahead.”

McKinnon replaced Gary Irvine as Loons boss last November and led Forfar to a fifth-place finish.