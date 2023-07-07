Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon was staying at Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon was staying at Forfar

Ross praises McKinnon for helping him fall in love with the game again as he outlines relief that McKinnon chose not to quit Forfar for Forest Green.

By Ewan Smith
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross believes he can thrive at Forfar now that Ray McKinnon is staying. Image: SportPix.org.uk

Seb Ross makes no secret of the fact that Ray McKinnon played a huge factor in his decision to prolong his stay at Forfar.

That’s why the former Aberdeen youngster was delighted at the news McKinnon was staying on as the Angus club’s boss.

McKinnon held talks with English League Two side Forest Green Rovers over a potential move to become part of their coaching staff.

But after spending a few days with Forest Green, he decided against the switch – 24 hours before his close friend Duncan Ferguson left as manager.

And as news that McKinnon had spurned opportunity to go south broke, Ross was relieved.

“I think I could have been the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard about the gaffer,” said Ross.

Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon is staying at Forfar. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media

“I was coaching up there and got in my car to several missed calls and messages.

“They all said the gaffer was back and it really made me smile.

“It’s hard to really put into words what he has done for me in the short time I’ve worked with him.

“I had a few calls with him before I initially signed last year and he made it really clear what he wanted.

“He said: ‘Come here and enjoy your football again.’

“I really have enjoyed my football at Forfar.

“It’s a really well run club from the people at the top to the kitman.

“The gaffer is a big part of that.

“I wouldn’t say my confidence was completely shot before I came here but I was beginning to doubt myself.

“But I’ve got my confidence and self-belief back. It’s a place where I can thrive.”

Seb Ross taking first steps as a coach

Seb Ross (left) and younger brother Ethan came through the ranks together at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Ross is taking the first steps in coaching with Aberdeen-based DD Advanced coaching.

And while he’s only 23, Ross admits he has one eye on the future.

“I still believe I can a future in full-time football,” added Ross, who came through the ranks at Aberdeen with brother Ethan.

“But it’s not on my mind at all now. I’m fully focused on Forfar and being here is giving me the opportunity to do other things.

“The great thing about coaching is I have a ball at my feet all day.

“I love football and want to be in a football-environment and coaching gives me a chance to do that while playing for Forfar.”

