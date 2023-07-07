Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon was staying at Forfar

Seb Ross makes no secret of the fact that Ray McKinnon played a huge factor in his decision to prolong his stay at Forfar.

That’s why the former Aberdeen youngster was delighted at the news McKinnon was staying on as the Angus club’s boss.

McKinnon held talks with English League Two side Forest Green Rovers over a potential move to become part of their coaching staff.

But after spending a few days with Forest Green, he decided against the switch – 24 hours before his close friend Duncan Ferguson left as manager.

And as news that McKinnon had spurned opportunity to go south broke, Ross was relieved.

“I think I could have been the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard about the gaffer,” said Ross.

“I was coaching up there and got in my car to several missed calls and messages.

“They all said the gaffer was back and it really made me smile.

“It’s hard to really put into words what he has done for me in the short time I’ve worked with him.

“I had a few calls with him before I initially signed last year and he made it really clear what he wanted.

“He said: ‘Come here and enjoy your football again.’

“I really have enjoyed my football at Forfar.

“It’s a really well run club from the people at the top to the kitman.

“The gaffer is a big part of that.

“I wouldn’t say my confidence was completely shot before I came here but I was beginning to doubt myself.

“But I’ve got my confidence and self-belief back. It’s a place where I can thrive.”

Seb Ross taking first steps as a coach

Meanwhile, Ross is taking the first steps in coaching with Aberdeen-based DD Advanced coaching.

And while he’s only 23, Ross admits he has one eye on the future.

“I still believe I can a future in full-time football,” added Ross, who came through the ranks at Aberdeen with brother Ethan.

“But it’s not on my mind at all now. I’m fully focused on Forfar and being here is giving me the opportunity to do other things.

“The great thing about coaching is I have a ball at my feet all day.

“I love football and want to be in a football-environment and coaching gives me a chance to do that while playing for Forfar.”