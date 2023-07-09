Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross updates

The Rovers boss is pleased with the goal-scoring form of Jamie Gullan and Lewis Vaughan.

By Craig Cairns
Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.

Ian Murray has been “waiting a while” to give Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan a run in the team together.

Vaughan was recovering from a serious injury this time last year while Gullan missed last season’s run-in.

The pair are friends off the field and it looks like that may be helping them bond on it.

Both have scored in each of the pre-season friendlies they have played in, with Gullan’s latest a wonder goal off the bench in Saturday’s win over East Fife.

“They are totally different,” Murray told Courier Sport. “Hammer [Gullan] is much more physical than Vonny, but Vonny is sharp.

Confident Vaughan

“I thought Vonny was outstanding on Saturday. I’m loving watching him play at the moment.

“He looks more confident than he was last season, which is understandable.

Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
Lewis Vaughan opened the scoring for Raith Rovers from the spot.

“We just need to calm down with him a little bit – he’s been through a lot and he has to adapt his game.

“But I think we’re seeing Vonny come up to speed now, so I’m really chuffed for him.”

Fitness updates

Gullan came on as a second-half substitute for Jack Hamilton – who is working his way up to match fitness after making his first appearance for Rovers.

Murray said it will be difficult for him to select a team when he has everyone available, not least in attacking areas.

Ian Murray hopes to have a couple of players back next week. Image: Raith TV.

The Raith manager will have Ross Millen back for next week’s Fife Derby in the Viaplay Cup group stage and hopes Dylan Corr will join him.

Ross Matthews will miss out – as will Scott Brown and Ethan Ross, both of whom haven’t featured at all during pre-season.

Scott Brown will miss the Viaplay Cup group stage. Image: SNS.

“Ethan will be back in about two and half weeks to three weeks,” added Murray.

Broony will be another four or five weeks with his calf injury.

“Best case scenario, he will be back for the opening day of the season, but I don’t see him being involved in the cup.”

Potential player addition

Murray is also continuing to work to add to his defence, with potential movement in the coming week.

“Hopefully we’ll have a new face in the building at some point, but we’re still working on that,” he said.

“It’s not really a straightforward one, it’s a tough one for us to try and get over the line, but I’m hopeful we will. Hopefully we’re not too far away either way.”

More from The Courier

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli
Opening Tico's Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman
A hawthorn brightens the bank.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons
The View
The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee's Caird Hall
Rufflets commercial manager Louise Turner outside the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rufflets: 'Unprecedented' interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel
Grainger Street fire
Flames burst through roof in devastating Lochgelly building fire
The nursery building is currently being upgraded. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Building work at Fintry nursery in Dundee causes 'significant risk of harm' to children
Burntisland Highland Games
Huge crowds expected at Burntisland Highland Games
Gareth Norman.
Rapist Dundee charity boss's dark political past revealed
Ali Adams was impressive in goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ali Adams impresses but 'Derek Gaston is Arbroath No 1' as boss Dick Campbell…