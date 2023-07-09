Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross updates

Ian Murray has been “waiting a while” to give Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan a run in the team together.

Vaughan was recovering from a serious injury this time last year while Gullan missed last season’s run-in.

The pair are friends off the field and it looks like that may be helping them bond on it.

Both have scored in each of the pre-season friendlies they have played in, with Gullan’s latest a wonder goal off the bench in Saturday’s win over East Fife.

🔥 Jamie Gullan and Lewis Vaughan in pre-season: Games: 4

Goals: 7 📹 The full pitchside highlights are also now available from yesterday’s win. Watch here: https://t.co/hPvXZf1B6X#YouBelong pic.twitter.com/w0Qhoryiaz — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 9, 2023

“They are totally different,” Murray told Courier Sport. “Hammer [Gullan] is much more physical than Vonny, but Vonny is sharp.

Confident Vaughan

“I thought Vonny was outstanding on Saturday. I’m loving watching him play at the moment.

“He looks more confident than he was last season, which is understandable.

“We just need to calm down with him a little bit – he’s been through a lot and he has to adapt his game.

“But I think we’re seeing Vonny come up to speed now, so I’m really chuffed for him.”

Fitness updates

Gullan came on as a second-half substitute for Jack Hamilton – who is working his way up to match fitness after making his first appearance for Rovers.

Murray said it will be difficult for him to select a team when he has everyone available, not least in attacking areas.

The Raith manager will have Ross Millen back for next week’s Fife Derby in the Viaplay Cup group stage and hopes Dylan Corr will join him.

Ross Matthews will miss out – as will Scott Brown and Ethan Ross, both of whom haven’t featured at all during pre-season.

“Ethan will be back in about two and half weeks to three weeks,” added Murray.

“Broony will be another four or five weeks with his calf injury.

“Best case scenario, he will be back for the opening day of the season, but I don’t see him being involved in the cup.”

Potential player addition

Murray is also continuing to work to add to his defence, with potential movement in the coming week.

“Hopefully we’ll have a new face in the building at some point, but we’re still working on that,” he said.

“It’s not really a straightforward one, it’s a tough one for us to try and get over the line, but I’m hopeful we will. Hopefully we’re not too far away either way.”