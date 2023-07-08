4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as Jamie Gullan stakes claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as Jamie Gullan stakes claim

Ian Murray's side left Bayview with a 2-0 victory in their final pre-season friendly.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
Lewis Vaughan opened the scoring for Raith Rovers from the spot.

Raith Rovers completed an unbeaten pre-season run with a 2-0 victory over East Fife at MGM Timber Bayview.

Second-half goals from Lewis Vaughan and substitute Jamie Gullan gave Ian Murray’s side the win ahead of the competitive football starting next weekend.

Vaughan’s penalty was his third goal in the three friendlies he has played and Gullan has netted in each of Rovers’ four warm-up fixtures.

The home side will be pleased with how they matched up to full-time Championship opposition, especially after getting in level at the break.

Debuts

Former St Johnstone star Brian Easton was one of a trio of new defenders brought to the club this week but was the only one to start – though he was replaced by Jacob Comerford at half-time and Sean Docherty came on in the second half.

Easton lined up in central defence alongside Jonathan Page in an experienced back line that kept Rovers at bay.

For Raith, all eyes were on Jack Hamilton as registration delays and injury delayed him from playing for his new side until now.

He started as a trialist he awaits confirmation of his registration with the SFA and was a little frustrated at times during his first 45 minutes for the club.

The big striker stabbed just wide early on from a Callum Smith cross but continually made runs behind the East Fife defence that went unnoticed.

East Fife threat

Fifers manager Greig McDonald fielded his side in what looked like an attacking 4-2-4 formation.

In reality, they allowed Rovers to have the vast majority of the ball and largely snuffed out their threats.

When they did get forward, the hosts were a threat on the break.

East Fife took on Raith Rovers at Bayview.

Both Nathan Austin and Scott Shepherd looked to make runs in behind as Raith committed men forward, though they were limited to half-chances.

For all their possession, there was a lack of a final ball in Raith’s play, though Scott McGill and Sam Stanton both went close from distance.

Rovers take the lead

The second half followed a similar pattern before both sides made a number of changes and the game opened up.

By then, Vaughan had given Rovers the lead from the spot after Page’s handball.

Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
Lewis Vaughan opened the scoring for Raith Rovers from the spot.

Liam Dick had gone close at the near post early in the half and Keith Watson missed an excellent opportunity to tap in a second Rovers goal but somehow skewed it wide.

East Fife stuck with their brave formation but it was another fairly quiet half for Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski – the only save he had to make was to get behind Jack Healy’s free-kick.

Gullan stakes his claim

Gullan was one of the Rovers changes but, like he did for a portion of the match versus Linlithgow Rose, he played on the left.

He put Rovers 2-0 up from distance after drifting into the centre and catching Fleming off his line with a spectacular volley.

Gullan scored the second goal of the game. Image: SNS.

The 24-year-old was the man to drop out of the starting XI for Hamilton and will have done his chances of starting next Staurday’s Fife derby no harm with this showing.

Whether Hamilton will be ready to start may be the determining factor, but Gullan may be the one to get the nod.

