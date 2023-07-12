7 Raith Rovers stars to keep an eye on in the Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

7 Raith Rovers stars to keep an eye on in the Viaplay Cup

The Kirkcaldy club begin with back-to-back home matches in Group F, starting with a televised Fife derby.

From left: Raith Rovers' Scott McGill, Kevin Dabrowski, Lewis Vaughan and Sam Stanton. Images: SNS.
From left: Raith Rovers' Scott McGill, Kevin Dabrowski, Lewis Vaughan and Sam Stanton. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

This weekend Raith Rovers will kick off their Viaplay Cup campaign with a Fife derby.

Dunfermline are the visitors to Stark’s Park on Saturday in the first televised match of the tournament.

After that in Group F is Albion Rovers, again at home, before two away matches against Kilmarnock and Annan Athletic.

Last season they performed below expectations in the competition as Ian Murray put his squad together.

Ian Murray has added well to his squad over the summer. Image: SNS.

With a full summer run-up this time around, the Rovers boss – though still with some work to do – has more players bedded than this time last year.

Here are seven Raith players to keep an eye on during their Viaplay Cup Group F fixtures.

Kevin Dabrowski

Kevin Dabrowski is Raith Rovers’ new No 1. Image: Raith Rovers.

After the departure of Jamie MacDonald, Rovers came out on top in the race to sign the towering Polish keeper.

Last season he endeared himself to the Queen of the South fans and is already starting to do the same at Raith.

At 25 years old, he is coming towards his prime years after showing potential during various loan spells from Hibernian – some of whose fans were disappointed to see the back of the goalie.

Dylan Corr

Dylan Corr signed a one-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers.

Signed on a one-year deal from Celtic B – and another attracting attention from elsewhere – Dylan Corr could prove to be the perfect counterbalance to the experienced Keith Watson.

The 18-year-old is raw, but he’s quick, physical and comfortable on the ball.

Corr is a slight doubt for Saturday but, if he doesn’t recover, Adam Masson has also shown potential during pre-season – adding to impressive performances last season.

Sam Stanton

Sam Stanton has been playing as the sole holding midfielder. Image: SNS.

Sam Stanton had a period last season when he was Rovers’ talisman. After that he played a quieter yet no less effective role.

Looking at the StatsBomb from Raith Rovers’ league matches last season, the midfielder topped a number of charts, including for the highest number of key passes (a pass that leads to a shot) per 90 minutes.

Sam Stanton topped the chart for key passes per 90 minutes in Raith’s Championship campaign last season.

Though, if Murray sticks with his 4-1-3-2 formation from pre-season, Stanton is set to continue as the sole holding midfielder in the absence of Scott Brown and Ross Matthews.

Scott McGill

Scott McGill scored twice for Rover last season. Image: SNS.

The Rovers boss is a huge fan of Scott McGill, who came in on loan last season before signing permanently in the summer.

He has played in all midfield and both full-back positions since and that could be key in the short burst of group-stage fixtures, especially given the injuries in midfield at the moment.

Murray has praised the 21-year-old’s attitude for playing wherever he is asked to.

Dylan Easton

Dylan Easton is the link between midfield and attack. Image: SNS.

This time last year Dylan Easton was sometimes playing as the link between defence and attack, free to drift around and dictate play.

Injury then ruled him out for a period and he finished the season mostly playing from the left – running his own goal-of-the-season competition in the process.

During this pre-season, he has again been in the No 10 role and – also like last season – is looking sharp, evidenced when he finished off a well-worked move at Montrose.

Easton’s goal v Montrose:

Lewis Vaughan

Lewis Vaughan has been a standout in pre-season. Image: SNS

Lewis Vaughan has been one of the standouts of the last few weeks, scoring in each of the three friendlies he has played and forming a great partnership with Jamie Gullan.

Murray did move to temper the excitement on Vaughan and remind people what the player has been thorugh.

Vaughan is “feeling stronger” now and his aim is to stay fit and play as much as he can, but he is a man on form going into the Viaplay Cup.

Jamie Gullan

Jamie Gullan has four goals from four friendlies. Image: SNS.

While new signing Jack Hamilton gets up to speed, Murray will likely look to Gullan to partner Vaughan in attack – especially after he managed to score in each of his four pre-season matches.

Another whose previous season was hindered by injury, the Rovers boss said he has waited a long time to get the pair on the pitch together.

There have been doubts from some about his scoring record and while he isn’t a penalty-box striker, a fit Gullan should score goals for Raith.

More from Football

Jess Norrie of Arbroath FC
Arbroath new boy Jess Norey reveals brothers made 9-hour, 1000-mile roundtrip to watch his…
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
3 St Johnstone talking points as youngsters outshine main men at East Fife
Dunfermline manager James McPake
Positive news for Dunfermline duo as James McPake labels friendly 'not ideal'
Liam Smith, pictured for Dundee United last term at Tannadice, Dundee
Liam Smith on trial with English League One side as former Dundee United man…
St Johnstone target Dimitar Mitov in action for Cambridge United in March. Image: Joe Toth/Shutterstock
St Johnstone close in on first summer signing as Dimitar Mitov checks in for…
Jim McLean was ready to walk away from Tannadice after a row with the SFA in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Jim McLean stunned Dundee United fans with 1988 resignation - and high-profile duo were…
Tony Docherty met the media on Monday at his unveiling. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty confirms green light for Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego…
Chris Hamilton was ordered off in the second half. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Alloa v Dunfermline talking points as Chris Hamilton is sent off in win…
Barry Smith
Dundee legend Barry Smith leaves Canadian side York United
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, pictured at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin on Dundee United striker search as Tannadice transfer push continues