7 Raith Rovers stars to keep an eye on in the Viaplay Cup

This weekend Raith Rovers will kick off their Viaplay Cup campaign with a Fife derby.

Dunfermline are the visitors to Stark’s Park on Saturday in the first televised match of the tournament.

After that in Group F is Albion Rovers, again at home, before two away matches against Kilmarnock and Annan Athletic.

Last season they performed below expectations in the competition as Ian Murray put his squad together.

With a full summer run-up this time around, the Rovers boss – though still with some work to do – has more players bedded than this time last year.

Here are seven Raith players to keep an eye on during their Viaplay Cup Group F fixtures.

Kevin Dabrowski

After the departure of Jamie MacDonald, Rovers came out on top in the race to sign the towering Polish keeper.

Last season he endeared himself to the Queen of the South fans and is already starting to do the same at Raith.

At 25 years old, he is coming towards his prime years after showing potential during various loan spells from Hibernian – some of whose fans were disappointed to see the back of the goalie.

Dylan Corr

Signed on a one-year deal from Celtic B – and another attracting attention from elsewhere – Dylan Corr could prove to be the perfect counterbalance to the experienced Keith Watson.

The 18-year-old is raw, but he’s quick, physical and comfortable on the ball.

Corr is a slight doubt for Saturday but, if he doesn’t recover, Adam Masson has also shown potential during pre-season – adding to impressive performances last season.

Sam Stanton

Sam Stanton had a period last season when he was Rovers’ talisman. After that he played a quieter yet no less effective role.

Looking at the StatsBomb from Raith Rovers’ league matches last season, the midfielder topped a number of charts, including for the highest number of key passes (a pass that leads to a shot) per 90 minutes.

Though, if Murray sticks with his 4-1-3-2 formation from pre-season, Stanton is set to continue as the sole holding midfielder in the absence of Scott Brown and Ross Matthews.

Scott McGill

The Rovers boss is a huge fan of Scott McGill, who came in on loan last season before signing permanently in the summer.

He has played in all midfield and both full-back positions since and that could be key in the short burst of group-stage fixtures, especially given the injuries in midfield at the moment.

Murray has praised the 21-year-old’s attitude for playing wherever he is asked to.

Dylan Easton

This time last year Dylan Easton was sometimes playing as the link between defence and attack, free to drift around and dictate play.

Injury then ruled him out for a period and he finished the season mostly playing from the left – running his own goal-of-the-season competition in the process.

During this pre-season, he has again been in the No 10 role and – also like last season – is looking sharp, evidenced when he finished off a well-worked move at Montrose.

Easton’s goal v Montrose:

Lewis Vaughan

Lewis Vaughan has been one of the standouts of the last few weeks, scoring in each of the three friendlies he has played and forming a great partnership with Jamie Gullan.

Murray did move to temper the excitement on Vaughan and remind people what the player has been thorugh.

Vaughan is “feeling stronger” now and his aim is to stay fit and play as much as he can, but he is a man on form going into the Viaplay Cup.

Jamie Gullan

While new signing Jack Hamilton gets up to speed, Murray will likely look to Gullan to partner Vaughan in attack – especially after he managed to score in each of his four pre-season matches.

Another whose previous season was hindered by injury, the Rovers boss said he has waited a long time to get the pair on the pitch together.

There have been doubts from some about his scoring record and while he isn’t a penalty-box striker, a fit Gullan should score goals for Raith.