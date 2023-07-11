Mark Stowe: Bobby Linn pep-talk has set me up for big break at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Stowe: Bobby Linn pep-talk has set me up for big break at Arbroath

Stowe spoke with the Lichties legend at Ricky Little's testimonial match after making a move from East of Scotland League champions Linlithgow Rose.

By Ewan Smith
Mark Stowe was given some key advice from Arbroath legend Bobby Linn. Image: SNS
Mark Stowe says he’s ready to make the big step-up at Arbroath after a pep-talk with Lichties legend Bobby Linn.

Linn took Stowe aside during Ricky Little’s recent testimonial match for some ‘words of advice’ after the winger bagged his first professional deal at Arbroath.

Stowe, 24, netted a staggering 83 goals in two years at East of Scotland champions Linlithgow Rose to earn his summer switch to Gayfield.

And while he has big boots to fill – in the shape of Linn – crowd-pleaser Stowe is determined to make his own imprint on Arbroath fans.

“I know Bobby Linn’s a bit of a legend here,” said Stowe.

“He spent 10 years at the club and the fans loved him so you have to have a lot of respect for Bobby.

Bobby Linn (right) shared some key advice with Mark Stowe at Ricky Little’s testimonial.<br />Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.

“I spoke to him at Ricky Little’s testimonial and he was brand new with me.

“He obviously really cares for the club and he gave me a good bit of advice. I’ll definitely take it on board.

“When I’m playing further up the park in wide right I like to get people off their seat by running past players.

“Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that and show the fans what I’m capable of.

“But if I can turn out half as good as Bobby then I’ll be doing really well.”

Mark Stowe penned Arbroath deal before holiday

Mark Stowe is ready to make an impact at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Stowe’s move to Arbroath was completed hours before he jetted off on a sunshine break to Gran Canaria.

And after coming back feeling refreshed, he’s raring to go.

He helped set-up Ryan Dow’s opener in the 2-1 weekend win at Stirling Albion and will feature against Dundee at Gayfield on Wednesday night.

“I got a message from Pink (Ian Campbell) just before I went on holiday,” said Stowe.

“I met him and the gaffer Dick Campbell the next day. I pretty much signed there and then.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has given Mark Stowe his big break. Image: SNS

“It was amazing to go away on holiday feeling relaxed knowing I’d signed for Arbroath.

“It’s a big step-up for me but I believe in my own ability. I’m good enough to make it at this level.

“If I can work hard then I’m sure it will pay off.

“I had a few good years at Linlithgow and I’m ready for the next challenge.

“Every young boy wants to be a professional footballer. So to finally get the chance to be one feels amazing and hopefully I can repay the gaffer on the pitch.”

