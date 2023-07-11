Mark Stowe: Bobby Linn pep-talk has set me up for big break at Arbroath

Mark Stowe says he’s ready to make the big step-up at Arbroath after a pep-talk with Lichties legend Bobby Linn.

Linn took Stowe aside during Ricky Little’s recent testimonial match for some ‘words of advice’ after the winger bagged his first professional deal at Arbroath.

Stowe, 24, netted a staggering 83 goals in two years at East of Scotland champions Linlithgow Rose to earn his summer switch to Gayfield.

And while he has big boots to fill – in the shape of Linn – crowd-pleaser Stowe is determined to make his own imprint on Arbroath fans.

“I know Bobby Linn’s a bit of a legend here,” said Stowe.

“He spent 10 years at the club and the fans loved him so you have to have a lot of respect for Bobby.

“I spoke to him at Ricky Little’s testimonial and he was brand new with me.

“He obviously really cares for the club and he gave me a good bit of advice. I’ll definitely take it on board.

“When I’m playing further up the park in wide right I like to get people off their seat by running past players.

“Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that and show the fans what I’m capable of.

“But if I can turn out half as good as Bobby then I’ll be doing really well.”

Mark Stowe penned Arbroath deal before holiday

Stowe’s move to Arbroath was completed hours before he jetted off on a sunshine break to Gran Canaria.

And after coming back feeling refreshed, he’s raring to go.

He helped set-up Ryan Dow’s opener in the 2-1 weekend win at Stirling Albion and will feature against Dundee at Gayfield on Wednesday night.

“I got a message from Pink (Ian Campbell) just before I went on holiday,” said Stowe.

“I met him and the gaffer Dick Campbell the next day. I pretty much signed there and then.

“It was amazing to go away on holiday feeling relaxed knowing I’d signed for Arbroath.

“It’s a big step-up for me but I believe in my own ability. I’m good enough to make it at this level.

“If I can work hard then I’m sure it will pay off.

“I had a few good years at Linlithgow and I’m ready for the next challenge.

“Every young boy wants to be a professional footballer. So to finally get the chance to be one feels amazing and hopefully I can repay the gaffer on the pitch.”