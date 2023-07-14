EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers boss on ‘added spice’ of Fife derby and the rule he’ll have ‘luxury’ of exploiting this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers boss on ‘added spice’ of Fife derby and the rule he’ll have ‘luxury’ of exploiting this season

Ian Murray spoke to Courier Sport ahead of facing Dunfermline to kick off their Viaplay Cup group stage campaign.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is happy with home advantage. Image: Raith TV.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is happy with home advantage. Image: Raith TV.

Ian Murray doesn’t think this Saturday’s televised Fife derby will define either team’s season, but it will give any winner a “massive opportunity” to qualify.

Raith Rovers begin their Viaplay Cup Group F fixtures by hosting local rivals Dunfermline.

It will be the first match at Stark’s Park since the final fixture of last season, with the stadium being upgraded over the summer.

That meant four friendlies on the road for Rovers and now their manager is looking forward to walking out in front of the home support once again.

Montrose hosted Raith Rovers for a pre-season friendly at Links Park.

“The first game of the season is always exciting anyway, but this one has a bit more spice when you add in the local rivalry,” Murray told Courier Sport.

Home advantage

“I’m glad we’ve got this one at home, regardless of when it was on the calendar because I think home advantage is quite important in a derby sometimes.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to our pitch as well, we haven’t played there in a long time.

“From that side of it, I’m delighted. For the other games, I don’t think it means too much.

Ian Murray and James McPake will go head to head this weekend. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.

“Teams are still sorting themselves out at the moment. It’s a tricky cup.”

Defenders Dylan Corr and Ross Millen returned to training this week after missing the final pre-season match versus East Fife.

“We’ve got to be certain that they’re fit. If they’re not fit, they don’t play,” added the Rovers boss.

Dylan Corr signed a one-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers.

“They’ve both trained, we didn’t really expect Dylan to train, but he did, which is great news for us.”

Regardless, Murray’s squad is in far better shape than it was this time last year, especially in attacking areas.

Rovers named just one or two outfield substitutes for a fair few matches last season and are now more equipped to exploit the five-sub rule introduced in recent times.

In a better place

“No disrespect to the other players, but I feel our quality is definitely better in terms of football players – the balance probably isn’t quite, but we’re still working hard on that,” said Murray.

“No doubt we’re in a better place as a football club, certainly in a better place on the football side of it.

“Then when you look at the renovations and the stuff off the pitch, it’s pretty obvious that we as a football club are in a far better position.

“Not that it guarantees anything but you’re giving yourself an opportunity, which is all you can ask.

“We didn’t have that luxury last season when it hampered us and helped the opposition.

“It’s about having the quality to do that. If you look around our squad, if we have everyone fit, which I’m sure we will have at some point, then we’ve got some real firepower in there and we’ve got some defensive qualities.

“I’m looking forward to keeping people on their toes a little bit more.”

More from Football

Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says 'the boys kept calling him skip' as he reveals…
Forfar stars Roberto Nditi and Marc McCallum with director Paul Stephen and Alpha Projects' Paul Cortese launch the new stadium name. Image: Forfar Athletic
Forfar re-name stadium after entering into historic agreement with local construction company
Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'it was always Dundee for me' this summer as he…
Luigi Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice
Luigi Capuano: Dundee United 'lost trust' of fans — and we've made changes
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
St Johnstone field loan enquiries as Perth starlets light up pre-season
James McPake is preparing for his first taste of the Fife derby versus Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake expects 'weird scenarios' in Viaplay Cup ahead of maiden Fife…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows he needs new signings. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Steven MacLean makes pre-Viaplay Cup signings admission as St Johnstone boss spells out goalkeeping…
Ian Murray (right) and James McPake go head to head in the weekend's Fife derby.
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Team news and predicted line-ups for Viaplay Cup Fife derby
Luigi Capuano, Dundee United chief executive, pictured at Tannadice
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano spells out financial reality of relegation for Dundee United as Tannadice…