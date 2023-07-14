EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers boss on ‘added spice’ of Fife derby and the rule he’ll have ‘luxury’ of exploiting this season

Ian Murray doesn’t think this Saturday’s televised Fife derby will define either team’s season, but it will give any winner a “massive opportunity” to qualify.

Raith Rovers begin their Viaplay Cup Group F fixtures by hosting local rivals Dunfermline.

It will be the first match at Stark’s Park since the final fixture of last season, with the stadium being upgraded over the summer.

That meant four friendlies on the road for Rovers and now their manager is looking forward to walking out in front of the home support once again.

“The first game of the season is always exciting anyway, but this one has a bit more spice when you add in the local rivalry,” Murray told Courier Sport.

Home advantage

“I’m glad we’ve got this one at home, regardless of when it was on the calendar because I think home advantage is quite important in a derby sometimes.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to our pitch as well, we haven’t played there in a long time.

“From that side of it, I’m delighted. For the other games, I don’t think it means too much.

“Teams are still sorting themselves out at the moment. It’s a tricky cup.”

Defenders Dylan Corr and Ross Millen returned to training this week after missing the final pre-season match versus East Fife.

“We’ve got to be certain that they’re fit. If they’re not fit, they don’t play,” added the Rovers boss.

“They’ve both trained, we didn’t really expect Dylan to train, but he did, which is great news for us.”

Regardless, Murray’s squad is in far better shape than it was this time last year, especially in attacking areas.

Rovers named just one or two outfield substitutes for a fair few matches last season and are now more equipped to exploit the five-sub rule introduced in recent times.

In a better place

“No disrespect to the other players, but I feel our quality is definitely better in terms of football players – the balance probably isn’t quite, but we’re still working hard on that,” said Murray.

“No doubt we’re in a better place as a football club, certainly in a better place on the football side of it.

“Then when you look at the renovations and the stuff off the pitch, it’s pretty obvious that we as a football club are in a far better position.

⬅️ Before ➡️ After The Home & Away Dressing Rooms are nearing completion in time for the visit of Dunfermline next Saturday. 🔜 Elite playing environment. pic.twitter.com/nDhNxbaNNS — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 5, 2023

“Not that it guarantees anything but you’re giving yourself an opportunity, which is all you can ask.

“We didn’t have that luxury last season when it hampered us and helped the opposition.

“It’s about having the quality to do that. If you look around our squad, if we have everyone fit, which I’m sure we will have at some point, then we’ve got some real firepower in there and we’ve got some defensive qualities.

“I’m looking forward to keeping people on their toes a little bit more.”