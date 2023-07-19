Forfar boss Ray McKinnon hopes ‘young, hungry and ambitious’ squad can take their game to next level

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon hoping to build a young, ambitious and energetic team of players who dream of returning to a higher level.

McKinnon watched on in delight as his youth-packed Loons side collected a deserved Angus derby win over Montrose on Tuesday to go top of Group H in the Viaplay Cup.

Just two players over the age of 30 started – Marc McCallum and Mark Whatley – in a side with an average age of 24.5.

Several of McKinnon’s squad have gambled on quitting full-time football with Aberdeen and Dundee United to make the step back up.

And it’s their hunger and desire to bounce back that McKinnon believes will stand his side in good stead.

“There are five or six in there who are a very young.” said McKinnon.

“They are very ambitious and want to go back up the leagues. They want to play at a higher level.

“Whether that’s with us or with someone else, we’ll benefit from it.

“It gives us the right people at the club – people who want to do well in their career.

“There’s great energy, a good mentality. They want to win, progress and be better than they are.

“You see in the dressing room they are celebrating. There’s a real closeness about them because of their age.

“That’ll be the key to our success.

“They are all roughly the same age. Mentally they are in the same place.

“That on top of their drive, energy and fitness is a good combination.

“But it’s early days and we can’t get carried away.

“It was a good result against Montrose and we’ll see how the next game goes.”

Ray McKinnon say it’s a ‘nice feeling’ being on top

Forfar are in pole position to reach the knockout stages.

A win against Arbroath next week would all but seal their place in the last 16.

But McKinnon is refusing to get ahead of himself.

He added: “It’s a nice feeling to be top, it’s better than being bottom.

“It’s a tough group but we are enjoying where we are.

“We get to play Arbroath now and go and have a real go.”

Ages of Forfar starting line-up v Montrose

Marc McCallum 30

Roberto Nditi 22

Adam Hutchinson – 20

Stuart Morrison – 24

Matty Allan – 27

Callum Moore – 23

Seb Ross – 23

Finn Robson – 19

Josh Skelly – 26

Mark Whatley – 33

Kieran Inglis – 22