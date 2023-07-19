Forfar boss Ray McKinnon hopes ‘young, hungry and ambitious’ squad can take their game to next level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon hopes ‘young, hungry and ambitious’ squad can take their game to next level

Forfar beat Angus rivals Montrose in the Viaplay Cup with a side that had an average age of just 24.5.

By Ewan Smith
Ray McKinnon has praised youngsters like Adam Hutchinson, Kieran Inglis and Finn Robson. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.
Ray McKinnon has praised youngsters like Adam Hutchinson, Kieran Inglis and Finn Robson. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon hoping to build a young, ambitious and energetic team of players who dream of returning to a higher level.

McKinnon watched on in delight as his youth-packed Loons side collected a deserved Angus derby win over Montrose on Tuesday to go top of Group H in the Viaplay Cup.

Just two players over the age of 30 started – Marc McCallum and Mark Whatley – in a side with an average age of 24.5.

Several of McKinnon’s squad have gambled on quitting full-time football with Aberdeen and Dundee United to make the step back up.

And it’s their hunger and desire to bounce back that McKinnon believes will stand his side in good stead.

Forfar youngster Finn Robson looks a real talent at just 19. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

“There are five or six in there who are a very young.” said McKinnon.

“They are very ambitious and want to go back up the leagues. They want to play at a higher level.

“Whether that’s with us or with someone else, we’ll benefit from it.

“It gives us the right people at the club – people who want to do well in their career.

“There’s great energy, a good mentality. They want to win, progress and be better than they are.

“You see in the dressing room they are celebrating. There’s a real closeness about them because of their age.

“That’ll be the key to our success.

“They are all roughly the same age. Mentally they are in the same place.

“You see in the dressing room they are celebrating. There’s a real closeness about them because of their age.

“That on top of their drive, energy and fitness is a good combination.

“But it’s early days and we can’t get carried away.

“It was a good result against Montrose and we’ll see how the next game goes.”

Ray McKinnon say it’s a ‘nice feeling’ being on top

Ray McKinnon isn’t getting carried away with his side’s Viaplay Cup form. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Forfar are in pole position to reach the knockout stages.

A win against Arbroath next week would all but seal their place in the last 16.

But McKinnon is refusing to get ahead of himself.

He added: “It’s a nice feeling to be top, it’s better than being bottom.

“It’s a tough group but we are enjoying where we are.

“We get to play Arbroath now and go and have a real go.”

Ages of Forfar starting line-up v Montrose

Marc McCallum at 30 is one of the ‘veterans’ of Ray McKinnon’s Forfar team. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Marc McCallum 30

Roberto Nditi 22

Adam Hutchinson – 20

Stuart Morrison – 24

Matty Allan – 27

Callum Moore – 23

Seb Ross – 23

Finn Robson – 19

Josh Skelly – 26

Mark Whatley – 33

Kieran Inglis – 22

More from Football

Malachi Boateng
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee adding yet another hungry young player in Malachi Boateng bodes well…
Dundee United's Ollie Denham is beaten in the air by Brian Graham of Partick Thistle
Dundee United defender in 'massive learning curve' as Jim Goodwin rues Brian Graham influence
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty had 'no fear' throwing new signing Malachi Boateng straight into…
Josh Mullin gave Raith the lead. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers 2-0 Albion Rovers: Josh Mullin saves the day with spectacular strike
Harry Milne after scoring the winning goal for Partick Thistle against Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: Viaplay Cup misery for Jim Goodwin as Harry Milne…
Cammy Kerr takes on Reis Peggie as Dundee faced Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as Tony Docherty era begins with win at Bonnyrigg Rose
Seb Ross put Forfar 2-0 up at Montrose. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.
3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as visitors stun Links Park men to go…
Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng 'can go up a few gears' insists boss Tony…
Euan Murray previously spent two years at Raith Rovers.
Euan Murray returns to Raith Rovers on a two-year deal
Dundee's Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young
Dundee complete signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng ahead of season opener