Sport Football

4 Raith Rovers talking points: Results on the road required after Josh Mullin magic

Ian Murray's side have four points from their two opening Viaplay Cup group stage fixtures.

Josh Mullin broke the deadlock versus Albion Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers have four points from their opening two Viaplay Cup matches.

It took them a while to break down a resolute Albion Rovers but Josh Mullin sent them on their way with his first goal since his summer move to Stark’s Park.

Connor Duffy turned the ball into his own net in the final minutes to give Ian Murray’s side a 2-0 victory.

It leaves Raith second place in Group F behind leaders Dunfermline.

Rovers celebrate after Josh Mulling opened the scoring. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from Tuesday night’s group-stage tie.

Three points is all that matters

After only taking one point at the weekend, another draw over 90 minutes versus Albion Rovers would have all but ruled out Raith’s chances of progressing from Group F.

Alarm bells may have started ringing had Josh Mullin not opened the scoring on 75 minutes with an angled volley versus the newly relegated Lowland League side – who added seven new signings in the 24 hours before Tuesday night’s game.

Duffy’s late own goal sealed the points and, even though there were frustrating parts to the game – not least, the first half – getting out with all three points is the main thing at this stage.

Raith now have a week to prepare for their next game when they travel to take on the group’s top seeds Kilmarnock.

No substitutions

Murray went with the same side that drew 1-1 with Dunfermline at the weekend.

In a way, he was forced to, with Jack Hamilton the latest to drop out after he picked up an ankle knock.

The Rovers boss could have used one or two younger players from the start and used fresh, experienced legs off the bench as the visitors tired.

But with no game this weekend, and after losing on penalties to the Pars, three points were a must and the Murray stuck with his most established XI for the full 90.

Rest and recover

Murray still wants to add to his defence, midfield and attack eventually but, for now, and with a small number of players available, the club decided against a bounce game this weekend to tide them over.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Instead, they will put on extra training sessions, analyse the two matches they have just played and get the available players fit and ready for next Wednesday.

Hamilton will return to training in the next few days and Ethan Ross and Ross Millen could be in line to return versus Kilmarnock after they showed signs of recovery.

Aidan Connolly, Scott Brown and Ross Matthews are all out injured and will not make the game but the Raith manager hopes to have his new centre-back – and namesake – Euan Murray available.

Results on the road required

After losing out on the bonus point to Dunfermline at the weekend – and with the Pars recording a 4-0 win over Annan Athletic on Tuesday night – two wins on the road are needed to secure progress to the next round.

With four points, no game this weekend and Dunfermline hosting Kilmarnock next, a win at Rugby Park is crucial to Raith securing top spot.

Viaplay Cup Group F. Image: SPFL.

A win on penalties versus Kilmarnock should be enough should Rovers go on to take all three points at Annan.

A second-place finish and taking fewer than five points from the next two would leave them requiring results in other groups to go their way.

