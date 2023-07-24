CRAIG CAIRNS: Dunfermline’s strategy in the transfer market deserves benefit of the doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CRAIG CAIRNS: Dunfermline’s strategy in the transfer market deserves benefit of the doubt

The four signings so far have pleased the fans, but they crave more ahead of the Championship kicking off at the start of next month.

Thomas Meggle and James McPake have brought the likes of Sam Fisher and Chris Hamilton to the club. Images: Craig Brown and SNS.
By Craig Cairns

We’ve been here before. Twice.

At the end of James McPake’s first transfer window in charge of Dunfermline, he hadn’t added to his early signings Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton – other than back-up keeper Max Little.

After that, Chris Mochrie, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Sam Fisher and Robbie Mahon all came in on loan.

At the end of the January transfer window, no one had been signed and closest challengers Falkirk strengthened while narrowing the gap at the top of League One.

Ewan Otoo was then added along with Paul McGowan – two more loans.

Robbie Mahon celebrates winning League One with fellow loanee Ewan Otoo. Image: SNS.

Of those six loanees, three have returned on three-year deals. This is something McPake spoke about last season and reiterated recently: adding players who will be there for the long term.

No huge turnover of players every summer, no bringing in players “just to fill the bench”.

Success so far

The Pars won League One handsomely and have kept the players they wanted to keep – tying a fair few down to new deals.

So far it has been a success, including in the transfer market. Benedictus and Hamilton are captain and vice-captain respectively and even lesser-spotted loanees, such as Mahon, played their part on- and off-field.

Kyle Benedictus captained the Pars to the League One title. Image: SNS.

With the league season fast approaching and a bench full of youngsters, there is understandably a little worry among some Pars fans – not helped by lengthy injuries to Matty Todd and Ritchie-Hosler.

The Dunfermline boss said following defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday that a new signing is “close”, adding: “We’re just not going to sign people for the sake of signing them.”

Victims of own success

Those are words that could have been copied and pasted from many interviews from the past few weeks – or previous two windows.

A cup run brings its rewards, but getting the right player in for the league season ahead is much smarter than being lumbered with one you hoped would get you out of the Viaplay Cup group stage.

The news about Matty Todd facing a period on the sideline, along with Ritchie-Hosler – hasn’t helped.

Matty Todd is awaiting a full diagnosis of his ankle injury. Image: Craig Brown.

A fit Michael O’Halloran should do damage for Dunfermline but is being seen, rightly or wrongly, by the fans as the first real new signing.

Here, the Pars are victims of their own success: identifying loan players they could bring to the club permanently and then doing so – three who could well develop and make the club some money.

Change in approach

Thomas Meggle also spoke recently about a change in strategy since McPake took over, but the manager himself has consistently stressed waiting for the right players.

That can mean aiming high and missing out.

Moreover, the English top-flight clubs’ later start has a knock-on effect down the pyramid and into Scotland.

There is no guarantee that new signings will be a success, but they will definitely come.

The club’s approach to recruitment has worked until now and those involved deserve the benefit of the doubt.

