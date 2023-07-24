CRAIG CAIRNS: Dunfermline’s strategy in the transfer market deserves benefit of the doubt

We’ve been here before. Twice.

At the end of James McPake’s first transfer window in charge of Dunfermline, he hadn’t added to his early signings Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton – other than back-up keeper Max Little.

After that, Chris Mochrie, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Sam Fisher and Robbie Mahon all came in on loan.

At the end of the January transfer window, no one had been signed and closest challengers Falkirk strengthened while narrowing the gap at the top of League One.

Ewan Otoo was then added along with Paul McGowan – two more loans.

Of those six loanees, three have returned on three-year deals. This is something McPake spoke about last season and reiterated recently: adding players who will be there for the long term.

No huge turnover of players every summer, no bringing in players “just to fill the bench”.

Success so far

The Pars won League One handsomely and have kept the players they wanted to keep – tying a fair few down to new deals.

So far it has been a success, including in the transfer market. Benedictus and Hamilton are captain and vice-captain respectively and even lesser-spotted loanees, such as Mahon, played their part on- and off-field.

With the league season fast approaching and a bench full of youngsters, there is understandably a little worry among some Pars fans – not helped by lengthy injuries to Matty Todd and Ritchie-Hosler.

The Dunfermline boss said following defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday that a new signing is “close”, adding: “We’re just not going to sign people for the sake of signing them.”

Victims of own success

Those are words that could have been copied and pasted from many interviews from the past few weeks – or previous two windows.

A cup run brings its rewards, but getting the right player in for the league season ahead is much smarter than being lumbered with one you hoped would get you out of the Viaplay Cup group stage.

The news about Matty Todd facing a period on the sideline, along with Ritchie-Hosler – hasn’t helped.

A fit Michael O’Halloran should do damage for Dunfermline but is being seen, rightly or wrongly, by the fans as the first real new signing.

Here, the Pars are victims of their own success: identifying loan players they could bring to the club permanently and then doing so – three who could well develop and make the club some money.

Change in approach

Thomas Meggle also spoke recently about a change in strategy since McPake took over, but the manager himself has consistently stressed waiting for the right players.

That can mean aiming high and missing out.

Moreover, the English top-flight clubs’ later start has a knock-on effect down the pyramid and into Scotland.

There is no guarantee that new signings will be a success, but they will definitely come.

The club’s approach to recruitment has worked until now and those involved deserve the benefit of the doubt.