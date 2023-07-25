Albion Rovers 0-3 Dunfermline: James McPake’s relying on other results in Viaplay Cup

Dunfermline gave themselves an outside chance of qualification from Viaplay Cup Group F with a 3-0 victory over Albion Rovers.

Josh Edwards’ first-half strike gave the Pars the lead and that was added to in the second half by Craig Wighton’s header and a late strike from 17-year-old substitute Taylor Sutherland.

Kyle Benedictus dropped to the bench, as did Joe Chalmers. Rhys Breen and Paul Allan were the replacements from Saturday’s defeat to Kilmarnock.

How the Pars should line up tonight: pic.twitter.com/ZubN61b9Pd — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 25, 2023

The win leaves the Pars at the top of the group but their press to the next round is at the mercy of how results go on Wednesday and Saturday in Group F.

Comfortable start for Dunfermline

As expected, Dunfermline had the vast majority of the possession – although they would have liked to have given Albion goalkeeper Ross Connelly more to do.

Lewis McCann hooked an early chance wide and there were headers for Rhys Breen and Chris Hamilton that flew just over.

Aaron Comrie had the pick of the chances but lifted the ball onto the bar when he should have scored.

Andrew Tod again looked in the mood and was finding space down the right. After a few failed attempts, the Pars took the lead from one of his centres.

His cutback missed intended recipient Wighton, but Ewards was there to race onto the ball and side-foot it beyond Connelly and two defenders.

The goal appeared to spark Rovers into life. Right away Deniz Mehmet had to get down low to save from Joe Bevan and had a more comfortable stop from Calum Wilson.

Niyah Joseph then almost went through on goal with a deft touch but was snuffed out by the Pars defence.

Bevan had another attempt saved by Mehmet before the half was over.

Pars take back control

That prompted James McPake into a half-time switch – Otoo pushed on to midfield as Dunfermline set up in a 4-3-3.

No subs but a change of shape at half-time. Otoo into midfield in a 4-3-3. pic.twitter.com/Ig7IOaLXn2 — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 25, 2023

Soon after, Sam Fisher left the pitch with a stomach bug. He was replaced by Benedictus while Chalmers replaced Hamilton.

The visitors took control again and were almost 2-0 up when Tod glided through the Albion defence but Connolley stood firm to save the one-on-one.

McCann then saw his close-range effort come back off the post and it seemed only a matter of time before Dunfermline added to their lead.

As the match entered its final quarter, McCann’s free-kick flashed wide when it was begging to be knocked in and Allan shot just wide from another set-piece.

The points were sealed when Wighton nodded in Edward’s throw that was flicked on by Chalmers.

Second-half substitute Sutherland then fired low in the final minutes to make it 3-0.

“We made it harder than we had hoped,” said McPake. “Fair play to Albion Rovers, but we weren’t good enough.

“You can’t just approach games in a manner that you have a divine right to win it.

“You seen the difference when Kyle Benedictus came on, Joe Chalmers came on – great for Taylor Sutherland as well. Andrew Tod was excellent.

“But that’s not what I expected, I expected more.”

McPake confirmed that Matty Todd will undergo surgery next week and will be out for 12 weeks from then.

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Mehmet; Fisher (Benedictus), Breen, Otoo; Comrie, Allan, Hamilton (Chalmers), Edwards; Tod, Wighton, McCann (Sutherland).

Subs not used: Little, Fenton, Hoggan.