Albion Rovers 0-3 Dunfermline: James McPake’s relying on other results in Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Albion Rovers 0-3 Dunfermline: James McPake’s relying on other results in Viaplay Cup

The Pars now have to wait to see if other results go their way after goals from Josh Edwards, Craig Wighton and Taylor Sutherland.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline gave themselves an outside chance of qualification from Viaplay Cup Group F with a 3-0 victory over Albion Rovers.

Josh Edwards’ first-half strike gave the Pars the lead and that was added to in the second half by Craig Wighton’s header and a late strike from 17-year-old substitute Taylor Sutherland.

Kyle Benedictus dropped to the bench, as did Joe Chalmers. Rhys Breen and Paul Allan were the replacements from Saturday’s defeat to Kilmarnock.

The win leaves the Pars at the top of the group but their press to the next round is at the mercy of how results go on Wednesday and Saturday in Group F.

Comfortable start for Dunfermline

As expected, Dunfermline had the vast majority of the possession – although they would have liked to have given Albion goalkeeper Ross Connelly more to do.

Lewis McCann hooked an early chance wide and there were headers for Rhys Breen and Chris Hamilton that flew just over.

Albion Rovers took on Dunfermline at Cliftonhill.

Aaron Comrie had the pick of the chances but lifted the ball onto the bar when he should have scored.

Andrew Tod again looked in the mood and was finding space down the right. After a few failed attempts, the Pars took the lead from one of his centres.

His cutback missed intended recipient Wighton, but Ewards was there to race onto the ball and side-foot it beyond Connelly and two defenders.

Josh Edwards gave Dunfermline the lead versus Albion Rovers. Image: SNS.

The goal appeared to spark Rovers into life. Right away Deniz Mehmet had to get down low to save from Joe Bevan and had a more comfortable stop from Calum Wilson.

Niyah Joseph then almost went through on goal with a deft touch but was snuffed out by the Pars defence.

Bevan had another attempt saved by Mehmet before the half was over.

Pars take back control

That prompted James McPake into a half-time switch – Otoo pushed on to midfield as Dunfermline set up in a 4-3-3.

Soon after, Sam Fisher left the pitch with a stomach bug. He was replaced by Benedictus while Chalmers replaced Hamilton.

The visitors took control again and were almost 2-0 up when Tod glided through the Albion defence but Connolley stood firm to save the one-on-one.

McCann then saw his close-range effort come back off the post and it seemed only a matter of time before Dunfermline added to their lead.

As the match entered its final quarter, McCann’s free-kick flashed wide when it was begging to be knocked in and Allan shot just wide from another set-piece.

The points were sealed when Wighton nodded in Edward’s throw that was flicked on by Chalmers.

Second-half substitute Sutherland then fired low in the final minutes to make it 3-0.

“We made it harder than we had hoped,” said McPake. “Fair play to Albion Rovers, but we weren’t good enough.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

“You can’t just approach games in a manner that you have a divine right to win it.

“You seen the difference when Kyle Benedictus came on, Joe Chalmers came on – great for Taylor Sutherland as well. Andrew Tod was excellent.

“But that’s not what I expected, I expected more.”

McPake confirmed that Matty Todd will undergo surgery next week and will be out for 12 weeks from then.

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Mehmet; Fisher (Benedictus), Breen, Otoo; Comrie, Allan, Hamilton (Chalmers), Edwards; Tod, Wighton, McCann (Sutherland).

Subs not used: Little, Fenton, Hoggan.

More from Football

Jim Goodwin and Declan Gallagher at Aberdeen
Dundee United nearing Declan Gallagher deal as Jim Goodwin reveals 'admiration'
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
'Gutted' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants 'at least three' more signings after Viaplay…
Kai Fotheringham celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Falkirk
4 Dundee United talking points: Kai Fotheringham roller-coaster as Tangerines see off Falkirk
Ayr's George Stanger celebrates the opening goal.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side crash out of Viaplay Cup after…
Forfar captain Stuart Morrison gave his side the lead against Arbroath
Forfar 3 Arbroath 1: Loons on brink of Viaplay Cup last 16 after stunning…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray aiming for 'any sort of win' as Raith Rovers aim to seize…
Craig Brown's funeral was held at Ayr Racecourse.
Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Dundee and Scotland legend
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty's first big test - perfect chance to show…
Lyall Cameron saw his second-half penalty saved. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's defeat at Airdrie shows experienced additions are needed
Lee Bullen and St Johnstone boss, Steven MacLean in their Sheffield Wednesday days.
Sheffield Wednesday old boys' reunion for St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean and Lee Bullen…