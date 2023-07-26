Kilmarnock 2-2 Raith Rovers: Ian Murray’s side keep Viaplay Cup qualification alive with bonus point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilmarnock 2-2 Raith Rovers: Ian Murray’s side keep Viaplay Cup qualification alive with bonus point

Rovers took the bonus point with a 5-4 win on penalties in Group F.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers kept alive their chances of progressing in the Viaplay Cup with a bonus-point win over Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock had the lead through Innes Cameron before Dylan Easton and Liam Dick gave Rovers the lead.

They couldn’t hold out and Stuart Findlay equalised to force penalties.

Kevin Dabrowski saved twice as Rovers won the shootout 5-4.

Ian Murray started with the same line-up for the third match in a row – though they inevitably sat deeper against the Premiership side than in previous matches.

The wingers were more narrow and the full-backs more reserved as they dealt with Killie’s early possession.

Rovers go close

The first two chances fell to Rovers. Around 10 minutes, Callum Smith got what he could under pressure onto Lewis Vaughan’s whipped cross to the back post.

The home crowd got a fright as the ball bobbled along the front of the goal.

That sparked a good spell for the visitors – wearing their yellow away kit that went viral this week.

Not long before half-time, Kilmarnock fired a warning shot through Liam Polworth’s low, long-range drive.

Minutes later they were ahead when Cameron met a cross at the near post. He was then denied a second through an excellent stretched save from Kevin Dabrowski.

Innes Cameron gave Kilmarnock the lead versus Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Rovers get ahead

Any notion that Kilmarnock would be allowed to sit on their lead was wiped out within second of the restart when Easton swept the ball in off the post after Scott McGill found him in around the penalty spot.

Smith close again on the counter and Easton carved out another chance for himself that he flashed across goal.

Dick had the ball in the net with a fantastic header midway through the half but was flagged for offside.

There was no infringement on the 73 minutes when he controlled the rebound from Easton’s shot and lashed it high past Dennis.

Raith Rovers celebrate Liam Dick’s goal. Image: SNS.

They almost got an instant third but couldn’t hold the lead as Findlay equalised from a scramble in the box after Danny Armstrong’s set-piece.

Kilmarnock pressed for a winner but the match was decided on penalty kicks.

Dabrowski saved Kilmarnock’s first, teeing up Easton to win it but he scooped his effort over the bar.

After Dylan Corr scored Rovers’ first kick in sudden death, Dabrowski made an excellent scooped save to deny Cameron and give Raith the bonus point.

“All over the park we showed good quality,” said Raith manager Ian Murray. “We have real options and we have five boys out who are still out and to come back in.

“We are in better shape than we were last season. It will hard against Annan and then we go into the league. We aim to be better than what we were and be more consistent.”

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; McGill, Watson, Corr, Dick; Stanton; Mullin, Easton, Smith; Gullan (Hamilton), Vaughan.

Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Murray, Arnott, Mitchell, Masson.

