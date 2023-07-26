Kilmarnock 2-2 Raith Rovers: Ian Murray’s side keep Viaplay Cup qualification alive with bonus point

Raith Rovers kept alive their chances of progressing in the Viaplay Cup with a bonus-point win over Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock had the lead through Innes Cameron before Dylan Easton and Liam Dick gave Rovers the lead.

They couldn’t hold out and Stuart Findlay equalised to force penalties.

Kevin Dabrowski saved twice as Rovers won the shootout 5-4.

Ian Murray started with the same line-up for the third match in a row – though they inevitably sat deeper against the Premiership side than in previous matches.

The wingers were more narrow and the full-backs more reserved as they dealt with Killie’s early possession.

Rovers go close

The first two chances fell to Rovers. Around 10 minutes, Callum Smith got what he could under pressure onto Lewis Vaughan’s whipped cross to the back post.

The home crowd got a fright as the ball bobbled along the front of the goal.

That sparked a good spell for the visitors – wearing their yellow away kit that went viral this week.

Not long before half-time, Kilmarnock fired a warning shot through Liam Polworth’s low, long-range drive.

Minutes later they were ahead when Cameron met a cross at the near post. He was then denied a second through an excellent stretched save from Kevin Dabrowski.

Rovers get ahead

Any notion that Kilmarnock would be allowed to sit on their lead was wiped out within second of the restart when Easton swept the ball in off the post after Scott McGill found him in around the penalty spot.

Smith close again on the counter and Easton carved out another chance for himself that he flashed across goal.

Dick had the ball in the net with a fantastic header midway through the half but was flagged for offside.

There was no infringement on the 73 minutes when he controlled the rebound from Easton’s shot and lashed it high past Dennis.

They almost got an instant third but couldn’t hold the lead as Findlay equalised from a scramble in the box after Danny Armstrong’s set-piece.

Kilmarnock pressed for a winner but the match was decided on penalty kicks.

Dabrowski saved Kilmarnock’s first, teeing up Easton to win it but he scooped his effort over the bar.

After Dylan Corr scored Rovers’ first kick in sudden death, Dabrowski made an excellent scooped save to deny Cameron and give Raith the bonus point.

“All over the park we showed good quality,” said Raith manager Ian Murray. “We have real options and we have five boys out who are still out and to come back in.

“We are in better shape than we were last season. It will hard against Annan and then we go into the league. We aim to be better than what we were and be more consistent.”

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; McGill, Watson, Corr, Dick; Stanton; Mullin, Easton, Smith; Gullan (Hamilton), Vaughan.

Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Murray, Arnott, Mitchell, Masson.