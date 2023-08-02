Unearthed footage of world football legend at Gayfield among treasure trove of Arbroath content

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unearthed footage of world football legend at Gayfield among treasure trove of Arbroath content

The Arbroath Archive contains information from more 64,000 matches across the club's history.

By Craig Cairns
The Arbroath Archive contains infomation from across the club's history. Images: SNS and Arbroath Archive.
The Arbroath Archive contains infomation from across the club's history. Images: SNS and Arbroath Archive.

A record of every game, including one when George Best rocked up at Gayfield, and a biography of every other Smokies player are just some of the things to be found in a new archive of everything Arbroath FC.

Put together by long-time Lichties supporter Simon Reynolds with the support of the club, the resource contains information from every game from their formation in 1878.

That’s more than 64,000 matches in total with team lines and scorers where known and highlights for the modern era.

The Arbroath Archive contains information from across the club’s history. Images: Arbroath Archive.

On top of that the site boats match reports from the local papers and a profile for every player to have played for Arbroath, all-time record lists, a managerial timeline, pictures, programme covers and more.

George Best at Gayfield!

One piece of footage the founder managed to unearth is when Manchester United legend Geroge Best played at the home of the Smokies.

Best played against Arbroath in 1982 for the local Junior team Arbroath Victoria who were celebrating their 100th year.

“One of the things we’ve been lucky to get our hands on is previously unseen highlights from the Arbroath v Arbroath Vics match,” Reynolds told Courier Sport.

“The game, which was won 4-3 by the Vics with Best scoring two penalties, was captured on a VHS Camcorder from the Gayfield tunnel.

“The footage had been in the loft of former Arbroath Vics committee member Ed Collier for the past few decades. After Ed’s passing last year his son, also named Ed, found the footage and gave us a copy.

“The highlights are 20 minutes long with Best being prominent throughout.

“He wasn’t the only ‘well-kent’ face on display that day however, with both teams featuring plenty of players who still have lots of connections to the club and town of Arbroath itself.”

Match details can be found here. and the Arbroath Archive home page can be found here.

