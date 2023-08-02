Unearthed footage of world football legend at Gayfield among treasure trove of Arbroath content

A record of every game, including one when George Best rocked up at Gayfield, and a biography of every other Smokies player are just some of the things to be found in a new archive of everything Arbroath FC.

Put together by long-time Lichties supporter Simon Reynolds with the support of the club, the resource contains information from every game from their formation in 1878.

That’s more than 64,000 matches in total with team lines and scorers where known and highlights for the modern era.

On top of that the site boats match reports from the local papers and a profile for every player to have played for Arbroath, all-time record lists, a managerial timeline, pictures, programme covers and more.

George Best at Gayfield!

One piece of footage the founder managed to unearth is when Manchester United legend Geroge Best played at the home of the Smokies.

Best played against Arbroath in 1982 for the local Junior team Arbroath Victoria who were celebrating their 100th year.

“One of the things we’ve been lucky to get our hands on is previously unseen highlights from the Arbroath v Arbroath Vics match,” Reynolds told Courier Sport.

“The game, which was won 4-3 by the Vics with Best scoring two penalties, was captured on a VHS Camcorder from the Gayfield tunnel.

“The footage had been in the loft of former Arbroath Vics committee member Ed Collier for the past few decades. After Ed’s passing last year his son, also named Ed, found the footage and gave us a copy.

“The highlights are 20 minutes long with Best being prominent throughout.

“He wasn’t the only ‘well-kent’ face on display that day however, with both teams featuring plenty of players who still have lots of connections to the club and town of Arbroath itself.”

Match details can be found here. and the Arbroath Archive home page can be found here.