FAN VIEW: Dunfermline have an exciting young squad but will patience pay off for Championship return?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

FAN VIEW: Dunfermline have an exciting young squad but will patience pay off for Championship return?

The League One champions will raise the flag on Saturday ahead of a tough run of fixtures to start the league season

By Craig Cairns
The Dunfermline fans have backed their side in numbers recently. Image: SNS.
The Dunfermline fans have backed their side in numbers recently. Image: SNS.

With the new Scottish Championship season just days away, predictions are being made and fans are scouring the internet to see who is being linked with their club.

Dunfermline have made four signings so far – three of them returning after successful loans.

That has left some supporters craving more new faces, though they will be delighted if the signing of David Wotherspoon is confirmed.

The Pars start their 2023/24 Championship season by hosting Airdrie on Saturday after Rhys McCabe’s men followed the League One champions up via the play-offs.

James McPake led Dunfermline to the League One title last season. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.

Ahead of their flag day, Courier Sport got the views of Dunfermline supporter Adam Hunter.

Patience is a virtue

Dunfermline’s sojourn in the so-called seaside league was one I will never forget. The highs of the previous campaign will live long in the collective consciousness of the Pars faithful.

As we approach a new season, I do so optimistically, coupled with a heavy dose of realism. I dream of the Pars winning the league and dread that we may be in for a long season.

The fanbase is split. On one level, the club have delivered on the return of important loan players and agreed long-term deals with critical members of the squad.

Sam Fisher returned to Dunfermline on a three-year deal. Image: SNS.

Young, talented players who should go on to achieve a lot in the game. On the other hand, we’ve only added one ‘new’ face.

The squad needs bolstering and the club needs to attract players that are a good cultural fit. But McPake has earned the right to have my faith in his approach of “quality over quantity”.

Two years ago, on paper, we had one of the best squads in the Championship – however, it is clear now that there was real toxicity within the team, which damaged the club both on and off the pitch.

The club have sold more than 3,500 tickets, coupled with the reported Kevin Nisbet sell-on fee; I’d expect us to add more players before the window closes.

Our opening five fixtures are tough. If the Pars struggle, questions from the fans about our approach to signing players will be asked.

‘Grandson of God’

I’ve been going to East End Park for nearly 30 years.

I cannot recall when the club had such an exciting crop of young players from the academy breaking into the first team.

I can’t wait to see the development of our academy talent over the next few seasons.

From left; Dunfermline’s Matty Todd, Lewis McCann, Andrew Tod and Ewan Otoo. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.

As fans, there is nothing better than seeing local lads playing for their local team. It just means more.

A prime example of this is Matty Todd. I am also excited for Andrew Tod, son of Pars legend Andy Tod – otherwise known as the “Son of God”. I predict that Andrew will have a real impact this season.

Champions again?

This song reverberated around the terraces shortly after dispatching Falkirk under the lights at East End Park. Can we do it again?

In my previous article, I mentioned that I expected to win League One but wanted to win the Championship. This statement stands true.

Dunfermline boss James McPake with his management team. Image: SNS.

Realistically, based on long-term injuries and the current depth of the squad, survival is the minimum and a mid-table finish would be a decent first season back for the Pars.

The team isn’t ready for a title push. However, if we keep making intelligent decisions in building our club on and off the pitch, the Pars will be Champions again (just not this year).

More from Football

Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee complete signing of St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson on three-year deal
Jermaine Hylton in full flow for Arbroath
Jermaine Hylton explains 18-MONTH football hiatus as Arbroath ace prepares for reunion with 'hilarious'…
Dundeee United players celebrate a goal against Peterhead at Tannadice, Dundee
Dundee United 2023/2024 Championship preview: Predictions, star signing and Jim Goodwin warning
VAR
Dundee and VAR: How it will work at Dens Park
David Wotherspoon could be on the verge of a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline offer contract to St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon
Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee agree fee with St Mirren to buy goalkeeper Trevor Carson
Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's No 9: Amadou Bakayoko under the microscope as key stat reveals reason behind…
Dundee celebrate against Dumbarton. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Will Dundee's X-factor bring boom or bust this season?
Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt of Dundee United, pictured at Tannadice
How motorway squabbles convinced one Dundee United ace that Tangerines are on the right…
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin hails 'incredible' Dundee United backing after Arbroath sell-out as Tannadice boss is…