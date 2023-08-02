FAN VIEW: Dunfermline have an exciting young squad but will patience pay off for Championship return?

With the new Scottish Championship season just days away, predictions are being made and fans are scouring the internet to see who is being linked with their club.

Dunfermline have made four signings so far – three of them returning after successful loans.

That has left some supporters craving more new faces, though they will be delighted if the signing of David Wotherspoon is confirmed.

The Pars start their 2023/24 Championship season by hosting Airdrie on Saturday after Rhys McCabe’s men followed the League One champions up via the play-offs.

Ahead of their flag day, Courier Sport got the views of Dunfermline supporter Adam Hunter.

Patience is a virtue

Dunfermline’s sojourn in the so-called seaside league was one I will never forget. The highs of the previous campaign will live long in the collective consciousness of the Pars faithful.

As we approach a new season, I do so optimistically, coupled with a heavy dose of realism. I dream of the Pars winning the league and dread that we may be in for a long season.

The fanbase is split. On one level, the club have delivered on the return of important loan players and agreed long-term deals with critical members of the squad.

Young, talented players who should go on to achieve a lot in the game. On the other hand, we’ve only added one ‘new’ face.

The squad needs bolstering and the club needs to attract players that are a good cultural fit. But McPake has earned the right to have my faith in his approach of “quality over quantity”.

Two years ago, on paper, we had one of the best squads in the Championship – however, it is clear now that there was real toxicity within the team, which damaged the club both on and off the pitch.

The club have sold more than 3,500 tickets, coupled with the reported Kevin Nisbet sell-on fee; I’d expect us to add more players before the window closes.

Our opening five fixtures are tough. If the Pars struggle, questions from the fans about our approach to signing players will be asked.

‘Grandson of God’

I’ve been going to East End Park for nearly 30 years.

I cannot recall when the club had such an exciting crop of young players from the academy breaking into the first team.

I can’t wait to see the development of our academy talent over the next few seasons.

As fans, there is nothing better than seeing local lads playing for their local team. It just means more.

A prime example of this is Matty Todd. I am also excited for Andrew Tod, son of Pars legend Andy Tod – otherwise known as the “Son of God”. I predict that Andrew will have a real impact this season.

Champions again?

This song reverberated around the terraces shortly after dispatching Falkirk under the lights at East End Park. Can we do it again?

In my previous article, I mentioned that I expected to win League One but wanted to win the Championship. This statement stands true.

Realistically, based on long-term injuries and the current depth of the squad, survival is the minimum and a mid-table finish would be a decent first season back for the Pars.

The team isn’t ready for a title push. However, if we keep making intelligent decisions in building our club on and off the pitch, the Pars will be Champions again (just not this year).