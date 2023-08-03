Pressure piled on Dundee United as Ryan Dow outlines Arbroath ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pressure piled on Dundee United as Ryan Dow outlines Arbroath ambitions

Dow notched 13 goals in 112 game for United but will aim to haunt them with the Lichties

Ryan Dow in action for Arbroath
Ryan Dow in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ryan Dow felt the pressure when Dundee United were in the Premiership.

So, the Arbroath star knows that the weight of expectation will hang heavy on the Tangerines as they bid to escape the Championship.

The Lichties host United in a mouth-watering Championship showdown on Friday night, with Scotland’s top part-time club aiming to give the title favourites a bloodied nose in the televised curtain-raiser.

Ryan Dow celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Ross Count
Ryan Dow celebrates scoring for United against Ross County. Image: SNS

“All the pressure will be on Dundee United for every game this season,” Dow, who made 113 appearances for the Tannadice outfit, told Courier Sport. “I think they will know that.

“There is pressure playing for United in the Premiership, let alone the Championship!

“They’ll have that weight of expectation to carry over the course of the season, and it’s up to them to deal with that. If we can frustrate that big crowd coming through, then it means we are doing something right. That will only be a positive.

“But, ultimately, our focus is on Arbroath and finding a way we want to approach the game and cause United problems.”

5 in a row

Arbroath are embarking upon their fifth successive campaign as a Championship club; a remarkable feat given their part-time status and modest resources.

And while some personnel has changed — nine new signings have arrived at Gayfield this summer — Dow says the philosophies of hard work, organisation and (perhaps under-appreciated, externally) quality will persist.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Dow insists Arbroath will be recognisable under Dick Campbell. Image: SNS Group.

“Since I have been here — and every time I played against Arbroath — they have been a hard-working team with good players throughout the squad,” he continued.

“I don’t think there is any secret to the success. It is well-documented; people will always comment on how hard we are to play against. And we take pride in that.

“But we also have a lot of good players in the dressing room — and maybe it’s a positive for us that people sometimes underestimate the quality we have in the squad, because we are able to grind out results.”

He added: “We are quietly confident and will go about our business, but we are under no illusions about the challenge.”

Eyeing improvement

Nevertheless, Arbroath — who survived by three points last season following a major improvement in the second half of the campaign — are among the bookies’ favourites for the drop, tipped to toil along with newly-promoted Airdrieonians.

Silencing the naysayers will again be the target.

Ryan Dow, left, in action against Cove Rangers for Arbroath
Dow, left, in action against Cove Rangers last term. Image: SNS

“The first priority has to be staying in the division but, after that point, you are never just happy with that,” continued Dow. “You always want to improve.

“With us being the only part-time team in the division, I’m sure everyone will expect us to have a tough season but we’ll be focused on improving on last season and, if we do that, then it’ll be a good season.”

