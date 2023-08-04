Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray on how the Championship has transformed from ‘a bit mad’ to ‘cut-throat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray on how the Championship has transformed from ‘a bit mad’ to ‘cut-throat’

The Scottish second tier has changed a fair bit since the Stark's Park boss first managed in the division.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray managed in the Scottish Championship with Dumbarton 10 years ago. Images: SNS.
This time 10 years ago, Ian Murray had just led part-timers Dumbarton to a more-than-respectable seventh-placed finish in what was then the Scottish First Division.

The next season he took them to an unlikely fifth, four points off the brand-new Premiership play-offs in the newly branded Scottish Championship.

A madcap 2014/15 Championship followed, with Murray – just 33 years old going into that campaign – now pitting his wits against the likes of Scottish giants Rangers and the two Edinburgh clubs.

The Sons held their own once again, finishing seventh and prompting St Mirren to make their move just before the season concluded.

Ian Murray with his then assistant Mark Spalding during the now-Rovers boss’ time as Dumbarton manager. Image: SNS.

That ill-fated spell in Paisley is well behind the Rovers boss now as he prepares for his second shot at the Championship as Stark’s Park boss.

Ian Murray: Raith Rovers in better fettle this season

“I think we’re in better condition than we were this time last season,” Murray tells Courier Sport, in typically relaxed fashion going into the new league campaign.

“Our squad is stronger. The league is going to be extremely tight and tough again – but we’re in better fettle than last season.”

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Last season was a disappointment overall but caveats have to be added for the number of injuries at times.

There was also solace in the cups for what was sometimes a slog of a league campaign.

Their work in the transfer market has vastly improved this summer, not least due to the input of technical director John Potter.

Though while Rovers look to have made great strides – and came through a difficult Viaplay Cup group – Murray is expecting results in the Championship to be as unpredictable as last year.

A ‘competitive, edgy’ Championship

Rovers begin with a opening Championship fixture away to Partick Thistle, who narrowly missed out on promotion just a few months ago.

The sides also met on the final day of last season which finished in a 2-2 draw at Stark’s Park.

“It’s going to be competitive, it’s going to be edgy and not a lot of room for error at either end of the table and in every game,” says Murray. “So we just go and embrace it.

“The league is less predictable now. Back then, when I was with Dumbarton, there were three part-time teams there: ourselves, Cowdenbeath and Alloa.

“At some point, it went full circle with Rangers, Hearts and Hibs in it – so it was a bit mad.

“Last year, and for the previous three or four years, it’s just been cut-throat.

Consistency is key

“There have been a lot of surprises, with Arbroath being one of them: two seasons ago finishing very near the top and then last season very near the bottom.

“But everything in between has been tight. It’s always been a robust, aggressive league.

“If you’ve got players, which we have – a good strong strong squad.

Raith Rovers impressed during the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

“But you do need things to click, you need a little bit of fortune along the way sometimes and consistency is key.

“When you look at the teams who have done well in this league, in the last three or four years, are very consistent.”

