Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray on how the Championship has transformed from ‘a bit mad’ to ‘cut-throat’

This time 10 years ago, Ian Murray had just led part-timers Dumbarton to a more-than-respectable seventh-placed finish in what was then the Scottish First Division.

The next season he took them to an unlikely fifth, four points off the brand-new Premiership play-offs in the newly branded Scottish Championship.

A madcap 2014/15 Championship followed, with Murray – just 33 years old going into that campaign – now pitting his wits against the likes of Scottish giants Rangers and the two Edinburgh clubs.

The Sons held their own once again, finishing seventh and prompting St Mirren to make their move just before the season concluded.

That ill-fated spell in Paisley is well behind the Rovers boss now as he prepares for his second shot at the Championship as Stark’s Park boss.

Ian Murray: Raith Rovers in better fettle this season

“I think we’re in better condition than we were this time last season,” Murray tells Courier Sport, in typically relaxed fashion going into the new league campaign.

“Our squad is stronger. The league is going to be extremely tight and tough again – but we’re in better fettle than last season.”

Last season was a disappointment overall but caveats have to be added for the number of injuries at times.

There was also solace in the cups for what was sometimes a slog of a league campaign.

Their work in the transfer market has vastly improved this summer, not least due to the input of technical director John Potter.

Though while Rovers look to have made great strides – and came through a difficult Viaplay Cup group – Murray is expecting results in the Championship to be as unpredictable as last year.

A ‘competitive, edgy’ Championship

Rovers begin with a opening Championship fixture away to Partick Thistle, who narrowly missed out on promotion just a few months ago.

The sides also met on the final day of last season which finished in a 2-2 draw at Stark’s Park.

“It’s going to be competitive, it’s going to be edgy and not a lot of room for error at either end of the table and in every game,” says Murray. “So we just go and embrace it.

“The league is less predictable now. Back then, when I was with Dumbarton, there were three part-time teams there: ourselves, Cowdenbeath and Alloa.

“At some point, it went full circle with Rangers, Hearts and Hibs in it – so it was a bit mad.

“Last year, and for the previous three or four years, it’s just been cut-throat.

Consistency is key

“There have been a lot of surprises, with Arbroath being one of them: two seasons ago finishing very near the top and then last season very near the bottom.

“But everything in between has been tight. It’s always been a robust, aggressive league.

“If you’ve got players, which we have – a good strong strong squad.

“But you do need things to click, you need a little bit of fortune along the way sometimes and consistency is key.

“When you look at the teams who have done well in this league, in the last three or four years, are very consistent.”