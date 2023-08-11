Dunfermline complete loan signing of Celtic youngster Ben Summers

Dunfermline has completed the signing of Ben Summers from Celtic B on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old – who is a former team-mate of Pars star Ewan Otoo – scored five times in 22 appearances for Darren O’Dea’s side last season.

Summers is under contract at Celtic Park until 2025 and made two appearances for the first team towards the end of last season, coming off the bench in matches versus Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

He was also part of the Glasgow club’s pre-season trip to Japan.

The attacker is James McPake’s sixth summer signing and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Tannadice.

Summers will wear the number 16 shirt.