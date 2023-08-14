Leighton McIntosh says Arbroath won’t allow Dundee United defeat to ‘define season’ as Angus side gear up for Queen’s Park re-match

Leighton McIntosh has vowed Arbroath won’t allow their opening day Dundee United defeat to define their season.

Lichties made it two defeats on the spin as they lost 2-1 to Queen’s Park in Glasgow on Saturday.

That came on the back of a 4-0 hammering at the hands of United in game one of the Championship.

But McIntosh, who netted his second Arbroath goal in three games on Saturday, says the United loss is already flushed out of their system.

“It was a disappointing display and result against Dundee United,” said McIntosh.

“They were very good but we shot ourselves in the foot a few times.

“You need to remember it was the first game of the season. You can’t allow negative energy from one game dictate what happens going forward.

“We are only two games into a long season and have time to make amends.

“Everyone knows we need to do better but we will. We are stilly getting to know each other.

“I’m sure the manager and his assistant will look at different ways for us to play.

Momentum

“If you are making mistakes early in the season then it gives you time to cut them out and rectify the situation.

“It’s far better it happens early on than halfway through the season or – worse still – at the end.

“If we can resolve our issues now then we can begin to dictate our style on teams and get some sort of momentum going.”

Arbroath will face Queen’s Park again on Saturday after their Gayfield meeting with the new Championship leaders was brought forward from October.

McIntosh admits it’s unusual to face the same side twice in the opening three games but believes it can work in Arbroath’s favour.

Leighton McIntosh set for Queen’s Park re-match

The ex-Dundee striker added: “It’s a strange one facing Queen’s Park again so soon but I can’t see any negatives.

“They are fresh in our minds and we know what we need to do to try to counter them.

“The pitch at Lesser Hampden suited them. It’s a lovely pitch that was well watered and allowed them to zip the ball about.

“But at Gayfield it will be a completely different 90 minutes. It’s a different environment, different vibe around the ground and we will be raring to go to get one back on them.

“We can set up better to deal with them and get a foothold in the game and make our mark.”