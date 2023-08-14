Leighton McIntosh says Arbroath won’t allow Dundee United defeat to ‘define season’ as Angus side gear up for Queen’s Park re-match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leighton McIntosh says Arbroath won’t allow Dundee United defeat to ‘define season’ as Angus side gear up for Queen’s Park re-match

McIntosh netted Lichties' only goal in the 2-1 loss to Queen's Park as Arbroath made it back-to-back defeats in the Championship.

By Ewan Smith
Leighton McIntosh netted Arbroath's goal in the Queen's Park defeat. Image: SNS
Leighton McIntosh has vowed Arbroath won’t allow their opening day Dundee United defeat to define their season.

Lichties made it two defeats on the spin as they lost 2-1 to Queen’s Park in Glasgow on Saturday.

That came on the back of a 4-0 hammering at the hands of United in game one of the Championship.

But McIntosh, who netted his second Arbroath goal in three games on Saturday, says the United loss is already flushed out of their system.

“It was a disappointing display and result against Dundee United,” said McIntosh.

Dundee United prospect Mathew Cudjoe is closed down by Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien
Arbroath found it tough against Dundee United but Leighton McIntosh says that game is already forgotten about. Image: SNS.

“They were very good but we shot ourselves in the foot a few times.

“You need to remember it was the first game of the season. You can’t allow negative energy from one game dictate what happens going forward.

“We are only two games into a long season and have time to make amends.

“Everyone knows we need to do better but we will. We are stilly getting to know each other.

“I’m sure the manager and his assistant will look at different ways for us to play.

Momentum

Leighton McIntosh believes Dick Campbell has time to get his new-look side to gel together. Image: SNS.

“If you are making mistakes early in the season then it gives you time to cut them out and rectify the situation.

“It’s far better it happens early on than halfway through the season or – worse still – at the end.

“If we can resolve our issues now then we can begin to dictate our style on teams and get some sort of momentum going.”

Arbroath will face Queen’s Park again on Saturday after their Gayfield meeting with the new Championship leaders was brought forward from October.

McIntosh admits it’s unusual to face the same side twice in the opening three games but believes it can work in Arbroath’s favour.

Leighton McIntosh set for Queen’s Park re-match

The ex-Dundee striker added: “It’s a strange one facing Queen’s Park again so soon but I can’t see any negatives.

“They are fresh in our minds and we know what we need to do to try to counter them.

Leighton McIntosh celebrating his goal for Arbroath at Queen’s Park on Saturday. Image: SNS

“The pitch at Lesser Hampden suited them. It’s a lovely pitch that was well watered and allowed them to zip the ball about.

“But at Gayfield it will be a completely different 90 minutes. It’s a different environment, different vibe around the ground and we will be raring to go to get one back on them.

“We can set up better to deal with them and get a foothold in the game and make our mark.”

Conversation