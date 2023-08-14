Goal hero Callum Smith hails ‘resilient’ Raith Rovers ahead of Viaplay Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goal hero Callum Smith hails ‘resilient’ Raith Rovers ahead of Viaplay Cup clash

The attacker scored the winner in a tetchy 3-2 win over Morton at Stark's Park on Saturday.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers star Callum Smith is keen to make an impact in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.
From his superb solo strike in front of the home fans to a last-16 tie on the road at Hibernian, these are some of the reasons why Callum Smith decided to join Raith Rovers this summer.

The 23-year-old attacker was a favourite of Ian Murray’s at Airdrie and after helping the Diamonds to promotion via last season’s play-offs, Smith rejoined his old gaffer at Stark’s Park.

Smith netted 13 times for Airdrie last season, added to his 19 from the campaign before that.

On Saturday, he raced through on goal with no support before turning covering defender Darragh O’Connor and finishing into the far bottom corner.

It came after Rovers had surrendered a two-goal lead to Morton – and as they were at a real risk of conceding a third.

It meant that this new-look Raith once again found a different way to take something from a game they maybe wouldn’t have this time last year.

Raith Rovers have ‘strong squad’

“We’re digging in,” said Smith. “It’s a strong squad this season – some really good signings, even bringing in Shaun Byrne in there as well. It adds even more competition.

“We’re really resilient and we’re weathering the storms in games, which is the most important thing. We’re also dangerous on the counter-attack as well, which is really pleasing.”

Callum Smith signed on at Raith Rovers in the summer. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Smith agreed with his manager’s post-game assessment that Rovers had been “sucked in” to Morton’s game plan on Saturday.

Though the resilience shown to shore up and get a goal against the run of play bodes well for their foray into the Viaplay Cup knockout stages this Sunday – against the Raith boss’s former club and boyhood heroes.

“We did get sucked in, to be fair,” continued Smith. “We knew it was going to be like that but I feel we really weathered that storm.

“The Hibs game going to be tough, but we went to Kilmarnock and did well there.

It’s a bit of a free hit, we know we have it in us and we are going to go and try and win the game.”

Callum Smith: pace to burn

During Morton’s spell of second-half pressure on Saturday, Smith was moved to the left for a short spell before he was moved back up front.

He has started matches in both positions and doesn’t have a preference for either.

One thing he has in abundance, regardless of where he plays, is his pace.

“It’s a big part of my game,” he said. “I’m always trying to run in behind and cause problems for team.

“The gaffer wanted me go in behind on Saturday and stretch the defence.

“That’s what I did and that’s where my goal came from.”

