Goal hero Callum Smith hails ‘resilient’ Raith Rovers ahead of Viaplay Cup clash

From his superb solo strike in front of the home fans to a last-16 tie on the road at Hibernian, these are some of the reasons why Callum Smith decided to join Raith Rovers this summer.

The 23-year-old attacker was a favourite of Ian Murray’s at Airdrie and after helping the Diamonds to promotion via last season’s play-offs, Smith rejoined his old gaffer at Stark’s Park.

Smith netted 13 times for Airdrie last season, added to his 19 from the campaign before that.

On Saturday, he raced through on goal with no support before turning covering defender Darragh O’Connor and finishing into the far bottom corner.

It came after Rovers had surrendered a two-goal lead to Morton – and as they were at a real risk of conceding a third.

It meant that this new-look Raith once again found a different way to take something from a game they maybe wouldn’t have this time last year.

Raith Rovers have ‘strong squad’

“We’re digging in,” said Smith. “It’s a strong squad this season – some really good signings, even bringing in Shaun Byrne in there as well. It adds even more competition.

“We’re really resilient and we’re weathering the storms in games, which is the most important thing. We’re also dangerous on the counter-attack as well, which is really pleasing.”

Smith agreed with his manager’s post-game assessment that Rovers had been “sucked in” to Morton’s game plan on Saturday.

Though the resilience shown to shore up and get a goal against the run of play bodes well for their foray into the Viaplay Cup knockout stages this Sunday – against the Raith boss’s former club and boyhood heroes.

“We did get sucked in, to be fair,” continued Smith. “We knew it was going to be like that but I feel we really weathered that storm.

“The Hibs game going to be tough, but we went to Kilmarnock and did well there.

It’s a bit of a free hit, we know we have it in us and we are going to go and try and win the game.”

Callum Smith: pace to burn

During Morton’s spell of second-half pressure on Saturday, Smith was moved to the left for a short spell before he was moved back up front.

He has started matches in both positions and doesn’t have a preference for either.

One thing he has in abundance, regardless of where he plays, is his pace.

“It’s a big part of my game,” he said. “I’m always trying to run in behind and cause problems for team.

“The gaffer wanted me go in behind on Saturday and stretch the defence.

“That’s what I did and that’s where my goal came from.”