Craig Feroz aiming to keep Montrose FC Women in top flight for ‘long haul’ as record-breaking crowd witness heavy opening day loss to Celtic

Montrose FC Women were beaten 9-0 in their first-ever SWPL clash with 459 fans turning out at Links Park for the visit of Celtic.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose star Jade McLaren with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes before Sunday's SWPL opener. Image: SNS
Montrose star Jade McLaren with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes before Sunday's SWPL opener. Image: SNS

Craig Feroz watched Montrose FC Women suffer a heavy defeat to Celtic on their SWPL bow – but vowed they are in it for the long haul.

Montrose crashed to 9-0 home loss in front of the BBC cameras in their first-ever top flight game after winning back-to-back promotions under Feroz.

But while the defeat to Celtic was a baptism of fire for the Angus side, Feroz hopes they can establish themselves as a regular SWPL side.

“When you see Celtic coming out at Links Park it makes you realise we have overachieved,” Montrose FC Women head coach Feroz told Courier Sport.

“We’ve worked miracles to get to this level but now that we are here we don’t just want it to be a one season adventure.

Craig Feroz helped Montrose FC Women clinch the SWPL2 title last year. Image: SNS

“I want Montrose, long after I’ve gone, to be part of the top flight.

“The women’s game will benefit from Montrose being in the top league.

“Since we won the title, our club has embraced it and is doing everything as professionally as it can.

“We have season tickets, programmes and we offer hospitality.

“I had a compliment from the Celtic boss about our stadium and set-up and we want to establish ourselves in this league.

“It won’t be easy. Sunday showed that.

Hard work

“It was a huge occasion with the trophy parade, Celtic coming to town and the game on TV and I think it got to us in the end.

“But we will learn from it. The standard is high in the SWPL but we won’t face a team like Celtic every week.

“It’s down to us to put the hard work in.

“I know we can perform better than we did on Sunday. I’ve watched it back and even in the first 25 minutes I can see we didn’t fight like we are capable of.

“But we get it out of our system and move on.”

Montrose FC Women break crowd record

Sunday’s game was watched by a club record crowd of 459.

That eclipsed the 387 that watched Montrose men’s team on their visit to Annan Athletic.

Feroz added: “It gives me a real sense of pride to see so many people coming out to watch us.

“The Celtic fans made it an occasion but so too did all the people from Montrose who backed us.

“That gives us something to build on for the future. With their support, I hope we can bring some joy on the park.”

