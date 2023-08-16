Ben Summers on why watching Dunfermline last season sold him on Pars move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Summers on why watching Dunfermline last season sold him on Pars move

The midfielder joined on loan at East End Park last week from Celtic B.

By Craig Cairns
New Dunfermline signing Ben Summers. Image: SNS.
New Dunfermline signing Ben Summers. Image: SNS.

Former Celtic B team-mate Ewan Otoo certainly played his part in Ben Summers’ move to Dunfermline – but first-hand experience of watching the Pars was also a factor.

The 19-year-old “loves” the way Dunfermline play after taking the time to watch a few of their matches last season.

Summers last week became James McPake’s sixth summer signing and made his debut from the bench during the draw at Dundee United.

He is looking forward to continuing his promising development under the Pars boss.

James McPake with his latest signing Ben Summers, who joined on loan from Celtic. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I’m really happy to be here, it’s a massive club with a great fan base,” said Summers. “They play great football.

Ewan Otoo sold Ben Summers on Dunfermline move

“At this stage of my development, there’s nothing more I can ask for.

“I got told about the move a week last Sunday. I know Ewan Otoo and he was saying good things about the club.

“After I spoke to him, my mind was made up.

New Dunfermline signing Ben Summers played alongside Ewan Otoo at Celtic. Image: SNS.

“I played with Ewan at Celtic B. We had a good connection when we played at Celtic. He’s a great guy, a great footballer as well.

“I saw a few games last year and I love the way we play.

“The fans are great as well, I think we just need to look towards three points in the next game and see where it takes us when we come to the end of the season.”

Summers tour of Japan

Summers signed a new contract at Celtic upon agreeing his loan move to KDM Group East End Park last Friday.

The midfielder has worked his way through the ranks at Celtic since he was an eight-year-old and made his debut for the senior side towards the end of last season.

He was then chosen by new manager Brendan Rodgers to go away with the first-team squad for their pre-season tour of Japan.

Celtic’s Ben Summers has joined Dunfermline on loan. Image: SNS.

“At this stage, the most important thing for me is to get out and play,” added Summers. “Play a lot of games in front of fans, playing for something, playing for three points.

“I’m just buzzing to be here.

Forward-thinking player

“Last season I made two appearances for the Celtic first team, then I went away on this pe-season trip with the new manager.

“It’s been really good for my development and I’m looking forward to furthering my development here.

“I’d say I’m a technical midfielder, forward-thinking. I like to pass forward, I like to create, I like to get goals and assists and do my all for the team.”

