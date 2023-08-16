Ben Summers on why watching Dunfermline last season sold him on Pars move

Former Celtic B team-mate Ewan Otoo certainly played his part in Ben Summers’ move to Dunfermline – but first-hand experience of watching the Pars was also a factor.

The 19-year-old “loves” the way Dunfermline play after taking the time to watch a few of their matches last season.

Summers last week became James McPake’s sixth summer signing and made his debut from the bench during the draw at Dundee United.

He is looking forward to continuing his promising development under the Pars boss.

“I’m really happy to be here, it’s a massive club with a great fan base,” said Summers. “They play great football.

Ewan Otoo sold Ben Summers on Dunfermline move

“At this stage of my development, there’s nothing more I can ask for.

“I got told about the move a week last Sunday. I know Ewan Otoo and he was saying good things about the club.

“After I spoke to him, my mind was made up.

“I played with Ewan at Celtic B. We had a good connection when we played at Celtic. He’s a great guy, a great footballer as well.

“I saw a few games last year and I love the way we play.

“The fans are great as well, I think we just need to look towards three points in the next game and see where it takes us when we come to the end of the season.”

Summers tour of Japan

Summers signed a new contract at Celtic upon agreeing his loan move to KDM Group East End Park last Friday.

The midfielder has worked his way through the ranks at Celtic since he was an eight-year-old and made his debut for the senior side towards the end of last season.

He was then chosen by new manager Brendan Rodgers to go away with the first-team squad for their pre-season tour of Japan.

“At this stage, the most important thing for me is to get out and play,” added Summers. “Play a lot of games in front of fans, playing for something, playing for three points.

“I’m just buzzing to be here.

Forward-thinking player

“Last season I made two appearances for the Celtic first team, then I went away on this pe-season trip with the new manager.

“It’s been really good for my development and I’m looking forward to furthering my development here.

“I’d say I’m a technical midfielder, forward-thinking. I like to pass forward, I like to create, I like to get goals and assists and do my all for the team.”