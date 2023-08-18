Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie slams SFA over ‘bull in an abattoir’ handling of controversial B-Team plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie slams SFA over ‘bull in an abattoir’ handling of controversial B-Team plan

Mackie has tabled his own blueprint for change, following collapse of Conference League proposal, to expand SPFL to 48 teams and open up the pyramid system.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie has hit out at SPFL's handling of the Conference League proposal. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie has hit out at SPFL's handling of the Conference League proposal. Image: Brechin City FC

Brechin City Kevin Mackie has hit out at the SFA’s handling of the ill-fated Conference League – outlining his own blueprint for change.

The SFA pulled the plug on the Conference League vote at the 11th hour after a majority of clubs came out publicly against it.

The 10-team league, comprising of four top flight B teams – likely to have been Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian and Hearts – four Lowland League and two Highland League clubs has now seemingly been ditched.

Brechin City chairman Mackie is at pains to highlight that his club are in support of measures to promote youth in Scottish football.

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie lifted the Highland League with head coach Andy Kirk. Image: Brechin City FC.

Mackie detailed his own plans for SPFL expansion to Courier Sport earlier this week.

But he believes the lack of meaningful consultation over the Conference League meant it was always doomed to fail.

“The way the Conference League was presented was unacceptable,” Mackie told Courier Sport.

“It was like trying to tell a bull to come into an abattoir.

“They weren’t looking for opinions, just telling us what was going to happen if it went through.

“It was nonsensical. Brechin City as a club 100 per cent agree that youngsters need to get more game time.

Kevin Mackie says Brechin City are building links to the game for youngsters. Image: Brechin City

“They need to be able to play in more competitive games.

“I agree young players need to play against adults to develop. Statistics underline the benefits of doing that.

“But where is the sense in having four B teams in a 10-team league where for three months of any season they’d be playing against each other?

Kevin Mackie says current system is ‘financial suicide’ for clubs

“There needs to be change and I know it will be hard for some clubs to think about.

“If I’m comfortable in League One or the Championship am I going to listen to what someone from the Highland League is saying? Possibly not.

“But once clubs have got beyond the stage of feeling like turkeys voting for Christmas I’m sure a lot would see sense in this proposal.

“I’m not crying about it because Brechin City are out of the league. We deserved to be out as we were beaten fair and square in the play-offs.

“I’m coming at it from someone who has been there at the inside looking out and the outside looking in.

Australia World Cup star Harry Souttar started at Brechin City youths. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

“The current system is financial suicide for our game.

“We’re a club that, like others, wants to develop young players.

“We’ve had Harry Souttar, John Souttar and Ryan Gauld all at Brechin City boys’ club in the past.

“Let’s find a solution that opens up our game to ambitious clubs and gives then greater freedom to develop young players.”

