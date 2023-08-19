Ian Murray sets out how Raith Rovers can use Hibs v Aston Villa to their advantage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray sets out how Raith Rovers can use Hibs v Aston Villa to their advantage

The Stark's Park boss takes his side to Easter Road where he spent many years as a player in the Viaplay Cup last 16.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is preparing his side to face Hibs.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is preparing his side to face Hibs. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.

Being a boyhood Hibs fan with a son who has grown up on green and white as well, Ian Murray is well aware of the buzz surrounding the upcoming Europa Conference League qualifier.

Aston Villa are in town on Wednesday, with Easter Road legend John McGinn set for his homecoming.

Lee Johnson’s side have impressed in Europe but have not got going domestically, losing their first two Premiership matches.

He has a job on his hands to keep his players focused on their immediate task of Raith Rovers in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

Lee Johnson will go head to head with Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

Murray’s men are unbeaten so far this season, have some decent cup results under their belt and will fancy themselves if Hibs take their eye off the ball at all.

Ian Murray: It’s all about Aston Villa, not Raith Rovers

“I think it’s up to the manager and staff to try and keep the players focused, and to keep the supporters focused as well,” said the Rovers boss.

“Living in Edinburgh, my wee boy is a big Hibs fan and they are mad at the moment for tickets.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“It’s all about Aston Villa, it’s not about Raith Rovers, so we have to use that to our advantage. Make sure that we turn up.

“If they’re not on it, so be it, that’s our problem. But I think at the moment in Edinburgh there is a wee buzz around the Villa game.”

A game for good footballers

“Hibs will be full of confidence now after their result on Thursday night.

“But we’ve got really good players. It’s a huge pitch at Easter Road, we’re not used to the size of it.

“But I think it will allow our good ball players to go and do themselves justice.”

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

The Rovers boss is confident in the quality his side possesses, his squad is “much healthier” and now he is eyeing causing an upset against his former side.

Though he did warn his players after the recent win over Morton that performance levels would have to rise to take anything on Sunday.

Ian Murray expecting an open cup tie

“We know there’s going to be moment in the game, maybe large parts of the game where we don’t have the ball, we can’t switch off at all,” said Murray.

“I am expecting an open game. Both teams have got good footballers and both like to play football.

“We can’t let it be too open because Hibs have got players who can cut you open, you saw it last night with Youan cutting in, Martin Boyle on the right – two guys with absolute pace to burn.

Martin Boyle scored a crucial European goal for Hibs. Image: SNS.

“I could be another upset if we go there and play to a high level and Hibs are maybe off their game.

“We know we have to play well, I said after last week’s game that we’ll have to play a lot better than we did last week.”

