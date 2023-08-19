Ian Murray sets out how Raith Rovers can use Hibs v Aston Villa to their advantage

Being a boyhood Hibs fan with a son who has grown up on green and white as well, Ian Murray is well aware of the buzz surrounding the upcoming Europa Conference League qualifier.

Aston Villa are in town on Wednesday, with Easter Road legend John McGinn set for his homecoming.

Lee Johnson’s side have impressed in Europe but have not got going domestically, losing their first two Premiership matches.

He has a job on his hands to keep his players focused on their immediate task of Raith Rovers in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

Murray’s men are unbeaten so far this season, have some decent cup results under their belt and will fancy themselves if Hibs take their eye off the ball at all.

Ian Murray: It’s all about Aston Villa, not Raith Rovers

“I think it’s up to the manager and staff to try and keep the players focused, and to keep the supporters focused as well,” said the Rovers boss.

“Living in Edinburgh, my wee boy is a big Hibs fan and they are mad at the moment for tickets.

“It’s all about Aston Villa, it’s not about Raith Rovers, so we have to use that to our advantage. Make sure that we turn up.

“If they’re not on it, so be it, that’s our problem. But I think at the moment in Edinburgh there is a wee buzz around the Villa game.”

A game for good footballers

“Hibs will be full of confidence now after their result on Thursday night.

“But we’ve got really good players. It’s a huge pitch at Easter Road, we’re not used to the size of it.

“But I think it will allow our good ball players to go and do themselves justice.”

The Rovers boss is confident in the quality his side possesses, his squad is “much healthier” and now he is eyeing causing an upset against his former side.

Though he did warn his players after the recent win over Morton that performance levels would have to rise to take anything on Sunday.

Ian Murray expecting an open cup tie

“We know there’s going to be moment in the game, maybe large parts of the game where we don’t have the ball, we can’t switch off at all,” said Murray.

“I am expecting an open game. Both teams have got good footballers and both like to play football.

“We can’t let it be too open because Hibs have got players who can cut you open, you saw it last night with Youan cutting in, Martin Boyle on the right – two guys with absolute pace to burn.

“I could be another upset if we go there and play to a high level and Hibs are maybe off their game.

“We know we have to play well, I said after last week’s game that we’ll have to play a lot better than we did last week.”