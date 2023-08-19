Dick Campbell offers Michael McKenna injury update as he rues ‘cheap goal’ in Arbroath defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell offers Michael McKenna injury update as he rues ‘cheap goal’ in Arbroath defeat

McKenna will head to hospital for scans after suffering a rib injury in Arbroath's 1-0 loss to Queen's Park

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna.
Michael McKenna suffered a rib injury in the Arbroath defeat to Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna will undergo scans to reveal the full extent of a rib injury he suffered in Arbroath’s defeat to Queen’s Park.

McKenna was forced off at the end of the first half as Lichties fell to their third straight league loss.

Ruari Paton’s second half effort helped Championship leaders Queen’s to back-to-back wins over Arbroath.

And the loss of McKenna will be a further blow to Arbroath as they travel to Morton next weekend seeking their first win of the new campaign.

Michael McKenna injury update

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Dick Campbell is hoping the injury to Michael McKenna won’t be too severe. Image: SNS.

“Michael has a bad one,” said Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

“He took a sore one to the ribs and we don’t know how severe it is. He’ll got to the hospital and get an X-ray and we’ll see how bad it is.

“McKenna was as good as he’s been this year until that point. It will be a big blow if he is out for any period of time.”

Meanwhile, Campbell insists the goal his side lost was the result of a ‘comedy of errors’ by his defence.

Jack Spong’s long ball bobbled through to Paton who got in between Tam O’Brien and Ricky Little to prod beyond Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston from 15 yards.

Campbell added: “The goal is a comedy of errors and before that we missed two golden chances to take the lead.

“The boy ran inside the the back of our full-back, Ricky Little couldn’t catch him. Tam O’Brien went in with the keeper and Ruari got a toe to it to trundle it over the line.

“Jay Bird had a chance with a header late on but couldn’t take it.

“We’ve played three games and not got a point.

“It’s staring you in the face that we’ll have to work harder and be more disciplined in games to get results.

Ruari Paton nets the winner for Queen’s Park against Arbroath. Image: SNS

“We are losing goals that we aren’t used to losing.

“Why is that? Maybe we are unbalanced because we are missing Colin Hamilton but these are excuses.

“It’s a rubbish goal to lose and we are very angry about it but we’ll see what we can do at Morton.”

