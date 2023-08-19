Dick Campbell offers Michael McKenna injury update as he rues ‘cheap goal’ in Arbroath defeat

Michael McKenna will undergo scans to reveal the full extent of a rib injury he suffered in Arbroath’s defeat to Queen’s Park.

McKenna was forced off at the end of the first half as Lichties fell to their third straight league loss.

Ruari Paton’s second half effort helped Championship leaders Queen’s to back-to-back wins over Arbroath.

And the loss of McKenna will be a further blow to Arbroath as they travel to Morton next weekend seeking their first win of the new campaign.

Michael McKenna injury update

“Michael has a bad one,” said Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

“He took a sore one to the ribs and we don’t know how severe it is. He’ll got to the hospital and get an X-ray and we’ll see how bad it is.

“McKenna was as good as he’s been this year until that point. It will be a big blow if he is out for any period of time.”

Meanwhile, Campbell insists the goal his side lost was the result of a ‘comedy of errors’ by his defence.

Jack Spong’s long ball bobbled through to Paton who got in between Tam O’Brien and Ricky Little to prod beyond Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston from 15 yards.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 An improved Arbroath performance from recent weeks does create chances but Arbroath are unable to capitalise. A 69' minute goal from Paton is enough to give Queen's Park all 3 points.#ArbroathFCLive #MonTheLichties pic.twitter.com/SbILOVagq6 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 19, 2023

Campbell added: “The goal is a comedy of errors and before that we missed two golden chances to take the lead.

“The boy ran inside the the back of our full-back, Ricky Little couldn’t catch him. Tam O’Brien went in with the keeper and Ruari got a toe to it to trundle it over the line.

“Jay Bird had a chance with a header late on but couldn’t take it.

“We’ve played three games and not got a point.

“It’s staring you in the face that we’ll have to work harder and be more disciplined in games to get results.

“We are losing goals that we aren’t used to losing.

“Why is that? Maybe we are unbalanced because we are missing Colin Hamilton but these are excuses.

“It’s a rubbish goal to lose and we are very angry about it but we’ll see what we can do at Morton.”