Proud Ian Murray says ‘excitement got to Raith Rovers’ as he spells out ‘the difference in football’

The “blistering pace” of Elie Youan and the “700 grand” striker Dylan Vente were the difference between Hibs and Raith Rovers, according to Ian Murray.

They netted a goal each as the Easter Road side progressed to the quarter-final of the Viaplay Cup

The Rovers boss was pleased with how his side competed against a top-six Premiership side and controlled parts of the game.

He was disappointed to concede the second so soon after Callum Smith’s equaliser and said his players perhaps didn’t settle quickly enough after restoring parity.

“When you conceded straight after the equaliser it’s what everybody rolls out, it probably just that wee bit of excitement got to us a little bit,” said Murray.

Ian Murray: Raith Rovers played really well at times

“You also have to recognise good play from Hibs. Youan’s got blistering pace and when someone is quicker than you it’s very difficult.

“Then they’ve got a player they bring on for 700 grand to score the goal. That’s the difference in football.”

“I was very happy, I thought we played really well at times in the game, particularly after the first 10 minutes.

“Hibs had all the ball and then we pretty much controlled the second half, I felt, in terms of our passing.

‘We wanted to come and show how good we can be’

“We had them deep in their half, without creating too much.

“We put some really dangerous balls in, Callum Smith has had a really good opportunity as well in the first 15 minutes.

“I said to the players before the game, the result will take care of itself, we just want to come here and play well and show everybody how good we can be as individuals and as a team. I thought we did that.

Liam Dick was ordered off in injury time after accidentally catching Vente in the face with his boot.

Ian Murray slightly irked by Raith Rovers’ red card

Murray said he couldn’t have too many complaints but thought it was harsh on the defender.

However, the nature of the offence means he will be available for next week’s Fife derby against Dunfermline and will instead be suspended for next year’s League Cup.

“I don’t think the referee wanted to have to send Liam off,” said the Rovers boss. “He’s not a dirty player, he’s a whole-hearted player.

“It’s disappointing, though it didn’t affect the game, to be honest. When you’re playing by the rule book completely it’s just a bit monotonous.”