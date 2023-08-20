Proud Ian Murray says ‘excitement got to Raith Rovers’ as he spells out ‘the difference in football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proud Ian Murray says ‘excitement got to Raith Rovers’ as he spells out ‘the difference in football’

The former Hibs captain was pleased with how his side competed against his former side.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
The “blistering pace” of Elie Youan and the “700 grand” striker Dylan Vente were the difference between Hibs and Raith Rovers, according to Ian Murray.

They netted a goal each as the Easter Road side progressed to the quarter-final of the Viaplay Cup

The Rovers boss was pleased with how his side competed against a top-six Premiership side and controlled parts of the game.

He was disappointed to concede the second so soon after Callum Smith’s equaliser and said his players perhaps didn’t settle quickly enough after restoring parity.

Raith Rovers’ Callum Smith put Ian Murray’s side level. Image: SNS.

“When you conceded straight after the equaliser it’s what everybody rolls out, it probably just that wee bit of excitement got to us a little bit,” said Murray.

Ian Murray: Raith Rovers played really well at times

“You also have to recognise good play from Hibs. Youan’s got blistering pace and when someone is quicker than you it’s very difficult.

“Then they’ve got a player they bring on for 700 grand to score the goal. That’s the difference in football.”

“I was very happy, I thought we played really well at times in the game, particularly after the first 10 minutes.

“Hibs had all the ball and then we pretty much controlled the second half, I felt, in terms of our passing.

‘We wanted to come and show how good we can be’

“We had them deep in their half, without creating too much.

“We put some really dangerous balls in, Callum Smith has had a really good opportunity as well in the first 15 minutes.

“I said to the players before the game, the result will take care of itself, we just want to come here and play well and show everybody how good we can be as individuals and as a team. I thought we did that.

Liam Dick was ordered off in injury time after accidentally catching Vente in the face with his boot.

Ian Murray slightly irked by Raith Rovers’ red card

Murray said he couldn’t have too many complaints but thought it was harsh on the defender.

However, the nature of the offence means he will be available for next week’s Fife derby against Dunfermline and will instead be suspended for next year’s League Cup.

“I don’t think the referee wanted to have to send Liam off,” said the Rovers boss. “He’s not a dirty player, he’s a whole-hearted player.

“It’s disappointing, though it didn’t affect the game, to be honest. When you’re playing by the rule book completely it’s just a bit monotonous.”

