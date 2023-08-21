3 Raith Rovers talking points: Squad depth a real positive after Viaplay Cup exit

Raith Rovers suffered their first defeat over 90 minutes this season, going down 2-1 to Premiership Hibs in the Viaplay Cup.

However, it was another game in which they went to the home of a top-flight side and competed.

It also continued their run of scoring in each match this season and every week the squad is looking healthier.

Callum Smith grabbed his second goal in as many matches but Rovers lost Sunday’s last-16 tie at Easter Road through goals from Elie Youan and Dylan Vente.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Sunday’s Viaplay Cup exit.

Raith Rovers’ first defeat of the season over 90 minutes

There’s no doubt it was a disappointing result, perhaps even a missed opportunity.

Conceding the second Hibs goal before the Rovers supporters had finished celebrating the equaliser is a difficult one to take.

That was their first defeat of the season over 90 minutes, however. Their only other defeat came on penalties after a 1-1 draw with this weekend’s opponents Dunfermline.

Sunday’s equaliser was Smith’s third goal of the season, putting him level with Dylan Easton as the top scorer.

He almost scored at 0-0 after pouncing on a slack backpass and, for his goal, took advantage when the ball broke loose from Lewis Stevenson.

Added to his winner against Morton, he is developing a knack for ruthlessly capitalising on defensive errors.

A tough run of fixtures awaits. A Fife derby at East End Park this weekend is followed by top-of-the-table Queen’s Park’s visit to Kirkcaldy. Then it’s bogey team Inverness at home.

Scott Brown returns, Shaun Byrne makes first start

For those fixtures, they will have Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne to call upon.

The duo played in a bounce game during last week and started alongside each other in the centre of the park at Easter Road on Sunday.

Brown captained the side last year and swept up the awards at the end-of-season dinner but hadn’t played since due to a calf injury.

He was excellent on Sunday and a real driving force behind Rovers’ good spells in the game, often winning the ball before setting a team-mate on his way.

The streetwise Byrne was excellent in those spells too and will be a big player for Rovers this season.

Bench filling out nicely

Having Brown and Byrne allows Sam Stanton to push on, adding further to the attacking options in the side.

There is also more depth in the dugout now. For the last two matches, Ian Murray has named eight substitutes.

The last time he was able to do that was on April 4, 12 matches before the win over Morton, when a full bench was named.

The Rovers boss was able to bring on Ethan Ross ahead of the equaliser – as he has to positive effect in the last two matches.

Jack Hamilton, Jamie Gullan and, in injury time, Kieran Mitchell were also all brought off the bench – even though the equaliser they craved didn’t really look like coming.

All attacking players have contributed in one way or another and this type of quality off the bench should serve them well against their Championship peers.