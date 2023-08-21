3 Raith Rovers talking points: Squad depth a real positive after Viaplay Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Squad depth a real positive after Viaplay Cup exit

Ian Murray's side performed well in Sunday's last 16 tie but conceded second after their equaliser.

The Raith Rovers fans travelled in their numbers to see their side exit the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers suffered their first defeat over 90 minutes this season, going down 2-1 to Premiership Hibs in the Viaplay Cup.

However, it was another game in which they went to the home of a top-flight side and competed.

It also continued their run of scoring in each match this season and every week the squad is looking healthier.

Callum Smith grabbed his second goal in as many matches but Rovers lost Sunday’s last-16 tie at Easter Road through goals from Elie Youan and Dylan Vente.

Callum Smith equalised for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Sunday’s Viaplay Cup exit.

Raith Rovers’ first defeat of the season over 90 minutes

There’s no doubt it was a disappointing result, perhaps even a missed opportunity.

Conceding the second Hibs goal before the Rovers supporters had finished celebrating the equaliser is a difficult one to take.

Elie Youan put Hibs ahead versus Raith Rovers in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

That was their first defeat of the season over 90 minutes, however. Their only other defeat came on penalties after a 1-1 draw with this weekend’s opponents Dunfermline.

Sunday’s equaliser was Smith’s third goal of the season, putting him level with Dylan Easton as the top scorer.

He almost scored at 0-0 after pouncing on a slack backpass and, for his goal, took advantage when the ball broke loose from Lewis Stevenson.

Callum Smith equalised for Raith Rovers versus Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

Added to his winner against Morton, he is developing a knack for ruthlessly capitalising on defensive errors.

A tough run of fixtures awaits. A Fife derby at East End Park this weekend is followed by top-of-the-table Queen’s Park’s visit to Kirkcaldy. Then it’s bogey team Inverness at home.

Scott Brown returns, Shaun Byrne makes first start

For those fixtures, they will have Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne to call upon.

Shaun Byrne made his first start for Raith versus Hibs. Image: SNS.

The duo played in a bounce game during last week and started alongside each other in the centre of the park at Easter Road on Sunday.

Brown captained the side last year and swept up the awards at the end-of-season dinner but hadn’t played since due to a calf injury.

He was excellent on Sunday and a real driving force behind Rovers’ good spells in the game, often winning the ball before setting a team-mate on his way.

Captain Scott Brown made his return versus Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

The streetwise Byrne was excellent in those spells too and will be a big player for Rovers this season.

Bench filling out nicely

Having Brown and Byrne allows Sam Stanton to push on, adding further to the attacking options in the side.

There is also more depth in the dugout now. For the last two matches, Ian Murray has named eight substitutes.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

The last time he was able to do that was on April 4, 12 matches before the win over Morton, when a full bench was named.

The Rovers boss was able to bring on Ethan Ross ahead of the equaliser – as he has to positive effect in the last two matches.

Jack Hamilton, Jamie Gullan and, in injury time, Kieran Mitchell were also all brought off the bench – even though the equaliser they craved didn’t really look like coming.

All attacking players have contributed in one way or another and this type of quality off the bench should serve them well against their Championship peers.

