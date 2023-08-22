Michael McKenna hands Arbroath major injury boost ahead of Morton trip

Michael McKenna has handed Arbroath a major injury boost with news that he HASN’T broken his ribs.

McKenna left the Gayfield turf just before half-time of the weekend loss to Queen’s Park clutching his side.

That sparked fears that he had damaged his ribs and could be laid off for a considerable period of time.

But scans earlier this week have shown he only has muscle damage.

And while he missed Monday’s training session, McKenna could even declare himself fit for Saturday’s crucial trip to Morton.

“Thankfully, Michael McKenna hasn’t done his ribs in,” said Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

“We feared the worst when he went down but he went for a scan and it’s mainly a muscle tear.

“He’ll be back a lot sooner than we expected and we’d be hopeful of him playing against Morton.

“Michael is such a big player for us.

Michael McKenna – @SPFL @cinchuk Scottish Championship Player of the Season A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to @Mikey_211991 who has been named the SPFL Cinch Scottish Championship Player of the Season! Top Goal Scorer and adds to his PFA Scotland Award!https://t.co/Rb2720lx2j pic.twitter.com/MV4ilJ8kau — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 12, 2022

“He’s very influential and you always get from him is 100% commitment.

“He leaves everything out there on the pitch. That’s why the fans love him so much.

“It’s a real shame he got injured on Saturday because up until that point he was having a great game.

“It’s the best he has played this season and we’d love him to recapture that sort of form this week.”

Dick Campbell hopes Michael McKenna-inspired Arbroath maintain Morton record

Meanwhile, Campbell insists he’s not pressing the panic button yet as Arbroath prop up the Championship table.

Lichties have lost their first three league games – against Dundee United and home and away to Queen’s Park.

They travel to Greenock on Saturday aiming to protect a remarkable unbeaten record.

McKenna scored in both 2-1 wins at Cappielow last term while Arbroath haven’t lost to Morton in their last 12 meetings – a run that stretches back to January 2020.

But Campbell added: “It’s nice to have that record but it goes out of your mind when you start playing.

“We all know that records can be broken but we also know that it was a result at Morton that kick-started our season last year.

“I’m not looking at the table and panicking.

“I don’t want us to be bottom and we’ll be doing all we can to get off it as soon as possible.

“We’ve played a game more than the teams around us but there are three teams on a point or less.

“There is plenty of football to be played and the players were buzzing at training on Monday.”