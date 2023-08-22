Michael McKenna hands Arbroath major injury boost ahead of Morton trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael McKenna hands Arbroath major injury boost ahead of Morton trip

McKenna's fears over broken ribs allayed after scans gave him the all-clear.

By Ewan Smith
Michael McKenna could be fit for Arbroath's trip to Morton on Saturday. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna has handed Arbroath a major injury boost with news that he HASN’T broken his ribs.

McKenna left the Gayfield turf just before half-time of the weekend loss to Queen’s Park clutching his side.

That sparked fears that he had damaged his ribs and could be laid off for a considerable period of time.

But scans earlier this week have shown he only has muscle damage.

And while he missed Monday’s training session, McKenna could even declare himself fit for Saturday’s crucial trip to Morton.

Arbroath FC's Michael McKenna
“Thankfully, Michael McKenna hasn’t done his ribs in,” said Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

“We feared the worst when he went down but he went for a scan and it’s mainly a muscle tear.

“He’ll be back a lot sooner than we expected and we’d be hopeful of him playing against Morton.

“Michael is such a big player for us.

“He’s very influential and you always get from him is 100% commitment.

“He leaves everything out there on the pitch. That’s why the fans love him so much.

“It’s a real shame he got injured on Saturday because up until that point he was having a great game.

“It’s the best he has played this season and we’d love him to recapture that sort of form this week.”

Dick Campbell hopes Michael McKenna-inspired Arbroath maintain Morton record

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Meanwhile, Campbell insists he’s not pressing the panic button yet as Arbroath prop up the Championship table.

Lichties have lost their first three league games – against Dundee United and home and away to Queen’s Park.

They travel to Greenock on Saturday aiming to protect a remarkable unbeaten record.

McKenna scored in both 2-1 wins at Cappielow last term while Arbroath haven’t lost to Morton in their last 12 meetings – a run that stretches back to January 2020.

But Campbell added: “It’s nice to have that record but it goes out of your mind when you start playing.

“We all know that records can be broken but we also know that it was a result at Morton that kick-started our season last year.

“I’m not looking at the table and panicking.

“I don’t want us to be bottom and we’ll be doing all we can to get off it as soon as possible.

“We’ve played a game more than the teams around us but there are three teams on a point or less.

“There is plenty of football to be played and the players were buzzing at training on Monday.”

