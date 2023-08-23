Arbroath ace Scott Allan set for loan switch to Northern Irish champions Larne

Scott Allan’s Arbroath career is almost certainly over after holding talks with Northern Irish champions Larne.

Allan has struggled to nail down a regular berth at Arbroath since joining them on a two-year last summer.

The talented midfielder arrived in 2022 aiming to take Lichties to the next level as they narrowly missed out on the Scottish Championship title.

The big-name signing has played at Dundee, Dundee United, Celtic and Hibernian amongst a host of other clubs.

A diabetic, he has bravely played on with the rare heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

But he has found game time at Arbroath limited and is expected to join Larne on a season-long loan within the next 48 hours.

He has made just 13 starts and nine substitute appearances since his move in 2022.

And while Arbroath boss Dick Campbell said earlier this season that Allan was ‘looking sharp’, he has found it hard to make an impression on the Arbroath side.

Scott Allan joining ambitious Larne

The move to Larne offers Allan the chance of first team football at an ambitious Northern Irish side.

They were taken over by Purplebricks founder Kenny Bruce in 2018 and have transformed as a club.

After being promoted to the top flight in 2019, they made it into Europe.

They took the scalp of Danish cracks Aarhus in 2021 and went on to win the NIFL Premiership last year.

That put them into the Champions League qualifiers where they lost out to HJK Helsinki 3-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

Should Allan’s move be confirmed, as expected, it’s likely to take him until the end of his Arbroath contract.