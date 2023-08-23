Arbroath ace Scott Allan set for loan switch to Northern Irish champions Larne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath ace Scott Allan set for loan switch to Northern Irish champions Larne

Ex-Dundee, Dundee United, Celtic and Hibernian ace Allan expected to spend the rest of the season at Larne after failing to nail down a regular place at Gayfield.

By Ewan Smith
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC at Gayfield Park
Scott Allan has left Arbroath to join Larne FC. Image: SNS.

Scott Allan’s Arbroath career is almost certainly over after holding talks with Northern Irish champions Larne.

Allan has struggled to nail down a regular berth at Arbroath since joining them on a two-year last summer.

The talented midfielder arrived in 2022 aiming to take Lichties to the next level as they narrowly missed out on the Scottish Championship title.

The big-name signing has played at Dundee, Dundee United, Celtic and Hibernian amongst a host of other clubs.

A diabetic, he has bravely played on with the rare heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

But he has found game time at Arbroath limited and is expected to join Larne on a season-long loan within the next 48 hours.

He has made just 13 starts and nine substitute appearances since his move in 2022.

And while Arbroath boss Dick Campbell said earlier this season that Allan was ‘looking sharp’, he has found it hard to make an impression on the Arbroath side.

Scott Allan joining ambitious Larne

Scott Allan training for Arbroath FC
Scott Allan has found it difficult to nail down a regular place in the Arbroath starting line-up. Image: SNS.

The move to Larne offers Allan the chance of first team football at an ambitious Northern Irish side.

They were taken over by Purplebricks founder Kenny Bruce in 2018 and have transformed as a club.

After being promoted to the top flight in 2019, they made it into Europe.

They took the scalp of Danish cracks Aarhus in 2021 and went on to win the NIFL Premiership last year.

That put them into the Champions League qualifiers where they lost out to HJK Helsinki 3-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

Should Allan’s move be confirmed, as expected, it’s likely to take him until the end of his Arbroath contract.

