Michael McKenna fit for Morton trip as electrician aims to provide spark to ignite Arbroath’s season

Michael McKenna has declared himself fit for the trip to Morton – as the electrician hopes to provide the spark to ignite Arbroath’s season.

McKenna has recovered from a rib injury sustained in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park.

After initially fearing he had done serious damage, McKenna’s scans came back clear and he was back in full training for Arbroath this week.

That could spell bad news for Morton, given McKenna’s recent record at Cappielow.

The influential midfielder has netted in three of his last four visits to Greenock including winners in back-to-back 2-1 victories.

Arbroath have lost their opening three league games but are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Morton.

And McKenna hopes he can power up their season against Ton.

“I really like playing against Morton so I can’t wait for this game,” said McKenna, who spoke earlier this week of the benefits of part-time football.

“I didn’t think I’d make it after Saturday. When I stretched for a challenge, I felt a sudden pain.

“It was really weird. It felt like a really bad stitch then I wondered if something had popped in my ribs just before half-time.

“I wanted to wait an see if I could play on but the physio looked at me at the break and said no. At that point, I feared it was a six or eight week job but I’m good to go.”

Michael McKenna: Doubters wrong to write off Arbroath

McKenna has fond memories of his last visit to Greenock where he scored ‘a strike worthy of winning a league title.’

That kick-started Arbroath’s survival bid last term and McKenna is hoping a visit to Morton can provide the springboard to success again.

And McKenna is confident Arbroath can silence the doubters who have written off the Angus side after three straight league losses.

“Everyone’s talking about how the league is stronger this year,” said McKenna.

“Because of that they assume we’ll be down at the bottom.

“I can understand why they say it. We’re the only part-time side and we’ve lost our first three games.

“But do they not think we’ve also got stronger?

“I think we have. I think we’ve added more quality to our squad and when we get that first win it could all change.

“Momentum is huge in football.

“The year we almost won the league we had incredible momentum.

“It carried us through games that we’d have lost if we weren’t in the midst of a winning run.

“I remember playing Dunfermline. They were bottom at the time and we were on top.

“They absolutely battered us, hitting the bar and the post but we won 1-0.

“When your luck’s in it’s in. When it’s out, it’s out.”