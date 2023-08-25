Michael McKenna fit for Morton trip as electrician aims to provide spark to ignite Arbroath’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael McKenna fit for Morton trip as electrician aims to provide spark to ignite Arbroath’s season

McKenna has netted crucial goals in back-to-back wins in Greenock and is raring to go after recovering from a rib injury.

By Ewan Smith
Michael McKenna hopes to continue his fine record at Morton. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna has declared himself fit for the trip to Morton – as the electrician hopes to provide the spark to ignite Arbroath’s season.

McKenna has recovered from a rib injury sustained in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park.

After initially fearing he had done serious damage, McKenna’s scans came back clear and he was back in full training for Arbroath this week.

That could spell bad news for Morton, given McKenna’s recent record at Cappielow.

The influential midfielder has netted in three of his last four visits to Greenock including winners in back-to-back 2-1 victories.

Michael McKenna saw his free kick saved in the first half.
Arbroath have lost their opening three league games but are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Morton.

And McKenna hopes he can power up their season against Ton.

“I really like playing against Morton so I can’t wait for this game,” said McKenna, who spoke earlier this week of the benefits of part-time football.

“I didn’t think I’d make it after Saturday. When I stretched for a challenge, I felt a sudden pain.

“It was really weird. It felt like a really bad stitch then I wondered if something had popped in my ribs just before half-time.

“I wanted to wait an see if I could play on but the physio looked at me at the break and said no. At that point, I feared it was a six or eight week job but I’m good to go.”

Michael McKenna: Doubters wrong to write off Arbroath

McKenna has fond memories of his last visit to Greenock where he scored ‘a strike worthy of winning a league title.’

That kick-started Arbroath’s survival bid last term and McKenna is hoping a visit to Morton can provide the springboard to success again.

Michael McKenna has enjoyed his previous visits to Morton. Image: Arbroath FC.

And McKenna is confident Arbroath can silence the doubters who have written off the Angus side after three straight league losses.

“Everyone’s talking about how the league is stronger this year,” said McKenna.

“Because of that they assume we’ll be down at the bottom.

“I can understand why they say it. We’re the only part-time side and we’ve lost our first three games.

“But do they not think we’ve also got stronger?

“I think we have. I think we’ve added more quality to our squad and when we get that first win it could all change.

“Momentum is huge in football.

“The year we almost won the league we had incredible momentum.

“It carried us through games that we’d have lost if we weren’t in the midst of a winning run.

“I remember playing Dunfermline. They were bottom at the time and we were on top.

“They absolutely battered us, hitting the bar and the post but we won 1-0.

“When your luck’s in it’s in. When it’s out, it’s out.”

