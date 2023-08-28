James McPake on ‘gold dust’ Dunfermline Reserves – as Kane Ritchie-Hosler steps up recovery

Kane Ritchie-Hosler could be in line to make his return this weekend if he comes through Dunfermline Reserves’ opening league fixture, according to James McPake.

“Unless something drastic happens”, the Pars star will be eased back into action against Dundee Reserves on Tuesday afternoon.

If all goes well, that could mean he is in contention to make Saturday’s squad for the trip to Inverness.

Dunfermline are looking to bounce back after a Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, a match in which they came up short in front of goal.

Ritchie-Hosler will certainly add to the attacking threat, though it will take a couple of weeks before he gets fully up to speed.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler could be in line for return against Inverness

McPake is an advocate of reserve football, having used it to his advantage throughout his career.

He played in matches against the likes of Emerson, Ronald de Boer, Ulrik Laursen and Didier Agathe when taking on Old Firm reserve teams.

“It benefits the younger ones coming through because they get to play with senior players,” said McPake.

“Kane is a prime example. For him, that is gold dust, really, because if he comes through that and trains well for the rest of the week, he then comes into contention for the Inverness game and the games following that.

“Without that, how who we manage Kane?

“Do we throw him in next week away to Inverness or do we hold him back even further to play him in an SPFL Trust Trophy that isn’t as important as the league? Then you are two weeks later on.

“Or do you go about asking clubs if we can come and play you in a bounce game that they probably can’t fit in or it’s last minute?”

Reserve League fixtures start this week

McPake will also have goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet and midfielder Matty Todd working their way back from injury and will use the increased number of reserve matches to give them minutes when the time comes.

The Pars have entered the Reserve League this season, as well as the cup competition that they finished as runners-up in last season.

The Dunfermline boss looks at that level of football with more fondness than the average person.

Though there are painful memories, too.

McPake recalls his final game before he retired for Dundee Reserves at Albion Rovers.

“If I’d known that was going to be it at the time, I would have enjoyed it a lot more than I did,” he said.

‘I knew 10 minutes in I was done’, says Pars boss James McPake

“I should have been sent off after two minutes for misjudging a header and pulling the guy back but the ref felt sorry for me.

“I knew 10 minutes into the game that I was done and when I went in at half-time Paul Hartley just looked at me and I nodded – that was me.

“I retired two or three days later and took up the coaching role.

“That night I just drove home by the longest route I could because I just knew.”