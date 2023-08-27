Kyle Benedictus insists there are positives for Dunfermline after derby defeat

Kyle Benedictus said it is up to the Dunfermline players to “bounce back” after a disappointing derby defeat.

They lost narrowly to Raith Rovers in Saturday’s Fife derby despite enjoying large spells of possession.

It was Dunfermline’s first defeat of the league season and their first home league defeat under James McPake.

The side lacks firepower, which they hope to rectify in the coming days, but it has been a decent start from a newly promoted side.

A home win to Airdrie was followed by a point – which could have easily been three – away to Dundee United.

Kyle Benedictus: One mistake and Raith punished us

The Pars captain was naturally disappointed with Saturday’s loss but backed them to bounce back.

“It is going to happen, one mistake and Raith punish us,” said Benedictus. “We have had maybe three or four very good chances and not put the ball in the back of the net.

“That was the difference and congratulations to them but we need to look at ourselves, put the ball in the net and stop the mistake that cost us the goal.”

“Yes but credit to Raith they came a wee bit different. They got their bodies on the line and I thought their defence was very good on the day all through the back four.

‘It just wasn’t Dunfermline’s day’

“I thought that they defended things quite well but we still had three or four good chances and the keeper had a worldly save in the first half – I don’t know how he saved it, to be honest.

“Sometimes these things go against you and it just wasn’t our day. There was effort and gave everything that I thought they could have given.

“They were the better team but we matched them the whole game.

“I hear a lot of people saying that they think they should be up there come the end of the season.

Benedictus: Dunfermline can bounce back in Inverness

“We went to Tannadice and matched them so it has been a good start for us even though we are disappointed but there’s plenty of positives to take.”

A trio of away matches, starting with Inverness this coming weekend and including a second trip to Tannadice in the cup, now lie ahead for the Pars.

“We just need to pick ourselves up again,” said Benedictus. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have a tough game up in Inverness.

“It is always a tough place to go but it is up to us to bounce back and try to get three points up there.”