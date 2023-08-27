Kyle Benedictus insists there are positives for Dunfermline after derby defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Benedictus insists there are positives for Dunfermline after derby defeat

The Pars captain said the team can be pleased with their start to the season.

By Craig Cairns
Kyle Benedictus in action for Dunfermline
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus took on his former club Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Kyle Benedictus said it is up to the Dunfermline players to “bounce back” after a disappointing derby defeat.

They lost narrowly to Raith Rovers in Saturday’s Fife derby despite enjoying large spells of possession.

It was Dunfermline’s first defeat of the league season and their first home league defeat under James McPake.

The side lacks firepower, which they hope to rectify in the coming days, but it has been a decent start from a newly promoted side.

Dunfermline’s Kyle Benedictus challenges Callum Smith of Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

A home win to Airdrie was followed by a point – which could have easily been three – away to Dundee United.

Kyle Benedictus: One mistake and Raith punished us

The Pars captain was naturally disappointed with Saturday’s loss but backed them to bounce back.

“It is going to happen, one mistake and Raith punish us,” said Benedictus. “We have had maybe three or four very good chances and not put the ball in the back of the net.

Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton scored the winner against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“That was the difference and congratulations to them but we need to look at ourselves, put the ball in the net and stop the mistake that cost us the goal.”

“Yes but credit to Raith they came a wee bit different. They got their bodies on the line and I thought their defence was very good on the day all through the back four.

‘It just wasn’t Dunfermline’s day’

“I thought that they defended things quite well but we still had three or four good chances and the keeper had a worldly save in the first half – I don’t know how he saved it, to be honest.

“Sometimes these things go against you and it just wasn’t our day. There was effort and gave everything that I thought they could have given.

They were the better team but we matched them the whole game.

“I hear a lot of people saying that they think they should be up there come the end of the season.

Benedictus: Dunfermline can bounce back in Inverness

“We went to Tannadice and matched them so it has been a good start for us even though we are disappointed but there’s plenty of positives to take.”

A trio of away matches, starting with Inverness this coming weekend and including a second trip to Tannadice in the cup, now lie ahead for the Pars.

Kyle Benedictus takes to the field for Dunfermline against Dundee United
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: SNS.

“We just need to pick ourselves up again,” said Benedictus. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have a tough game up in Inverness.

“It is always a tough place to go but it is up to us to bounce back and try to get three points up there.”

