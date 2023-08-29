VIDEO: Kenan Dunnwald-Turan Arbroath beach talk as German-born striker loves his new Angus seaside life

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan loves his new life by the sea – and says coastal walks and community work have helped him settle at Arbroath.

Dunnwald-Turan announced himself to Arbroath fans with an outstanding display in their 3-0 win at Morton on Saturday.

The German-born star left the pitch to the travelling support chanting his name and insists he feels really at home in the Angus town.

Turan lives less than a mile from Gayfield and regularly goes on scenic walks, helps out with Arbroath Community Trust and visits the library as he studies a Business & Economics degree.

And after growing up in Dusseldorf, home to 600,000 people, Turan is far more chilled in a town of 23,500 people on the North Sea coastline.

“I like to go for walks in Arbroath by the sea,” said Turan, 27.

“It helps me get my mind off everything else in life – social media, thinking about training and the pressure of performing.

“Things can get a bit much when you are sitting in your flat.

“You can flick on your TV or look at your phone every five minutes but nothing beats going for a walk without any outside influences.

“I love living so close to the sea.

“I’ve never done it before. I’ve always lived in a city. I grew up with 600,000 people and there wasn’t the same nature as there is here.

“Here I’ll go for a walk and sit on a bench to watch the waves crash in.

“It lets me clear my head and think about what I can do better next time I’m on the pitch.

“Living next to the sea feels like I’m on holiday.

“I’ve also travelled a bit to Edinburgh and St Andrews and Scotland is a beautiful country.

“I’m here to work but having the sea less than 1km from my home makes me feel more happy and relaxed.”

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan helping Arbroath Community Trust

TASC SOCIAL MEDIA MAN OF THE MATCH – RESULT Congratulations to Kenan Dünnwald-Turan on winning the TASC Social Media Man of the Match for his performance in our @ArbroathFC win over Morton yesterday. The big German was superb throughout Thanks to all who voted 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/gO0iVS9bVp — TASC (@TASC1878) August 27, 2023

Turan has been a regular visitor to Arbroath Community Trust coaching sessions.

And he admits seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids underlines just what football means to so many people.

With Arbroath announcing record kit sales of over 2,300 last year, Turan – named player of the match in thw weekend win over Morton – sees fans at every turn.

“I didn’t expect the town to be so invested in football,” said Turan.

“Everywhere I go I see strips and the kids know me by name.

“The people in this town really do love their football and it’s a privilege to live with them.

“From my very first day here I’ve felt welcomed. The club, staff, players and fans have all helped me make Arbroath my home.

“I’ve been to a few of the Community Trust camps and that’s helped me.

“When you see kids smiling because they have a ball at their feet it makes you realise what it’s all about.

“That was me once and it’s great to see their love of the game.

“Football is my job and it can be intense at times but kids can teach you to enjoy it.

“They can make you step back and realise why you play – for fun.”