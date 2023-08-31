Ian Murray focused on ‘building’ Raith Rovers amid Hibs vacancy

Ian Murray is enjoying almost “building a football club” at Raith Rovers and insists he’s not thinking about the vacant position at Hibs.

The Rovers boss spent 10 years at Easter Road over two spells with his boyhood club.

That, and the positive start to the season he has made with Raith, lead to the one bookie listing Murray at 16/1 for the Hibs job.

Rovers have started the season with seven points from a possible nine and have the chance to go top this weekend – should the Dundee United result go their way – and Murray said he is sticking to the task at hand.

Ian Murray: ‘It’s not my style’

“It’s what I always do,” said Murray, who recently took his Rovers side to face Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. “I don’t go looking for jobs, it’s not my style.

“I always think if you’re doing well and are highly thought of then things happen for you.

“I’m really enjoying it here, I’m enjoying working with the new guys in the boardroom, I’m enjoying the fact that it almost feels like we’re building a football club.

“I think every manager says that there is no better feeling than watching your team adapt to situations and win games. It takes time to do what we want to do here.

“We want to get promoted at some point, that might this season, next season or three or four years, but we’re putting steps in place that the club can really have an opportunity to compete.”

Rovers take on league leaders Queen’s Park at Stark’s Park this weekend, with the chance to leapfrog them.

Robin Veldman’s side have played one game more than most but have lost just one of their four matches so far, winning the others.

Murray ‘impressed’ with Queen’s Park

Last week’s defeat to Partick Thistle was a sore one, but Murray knows they aren’t to be underestimated.

“They’ve gone a young team and have no fear really, we know they took a bump in the road last Saturday but that was going to happen, it happens to us all,” said the Rovers boss.

“I’m really impressed by them, they have transitioned well with the changes.

“We know if we lose the game it’s an okay start if we win it’s a great start.

“We’re happy over the eight competitive games we’ve had. The foundations are there but we need to keep going.”

Aidan Connolly – who is “not far away – Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are all still out for Raith but Murray otherwise has a full squad to choose from

Other than Kieran Mitchell, that is, who has joined East Fife on a season-long loan.