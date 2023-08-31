Ian Murray focused on ‘building’ Raith Rovers amid Hibs vacancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray focused on ‘building’ Raith Rovers amid Hibs vacancy

The Stark's Park boss spent 10 years at Easter Road over two spells.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray spent many years at Easter Road with Hibs. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray spent many years at Easter Road with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray is enjoying almost “building a football club” at Raith Rovers and insists he’s not thinking about the vacant position at Hibs.

The Rovers boss spent 10 years at Easter Road over two spells with his boyhood club.

That, and the positive start to the season he has made with Raith, lead to the one bookie listing Murray at 16/1 for the Hibs job.

Rovers have started the season with seven points from a possible nine and have the chance to go top this weekend – should the Dundee United result go their way – and Murray said he is sticking to the task at hand.

Ian Murray: ‘It’s not my style’

“It’s what I always do,” said Murray, who recently took his Rovers side to face Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. “I don’t go looking for jobs, it’s not my style.

“I always think if you’re doing well and are highly thought of then things happen for you.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray recently took his side to Easter Road to face Hibs. Image: SNS.

“I’m really enjoying it here, I’m enjoying working with the new guys in the boardroom, I’m enjoying the fact that it almost feels like we’re building a football club.

“I think every manager says that there is no better feeling than watching your team adapt to situations and win games. It takes time to do what we want to do here.

“We want to get promoted at some point, that might this season, next season or three or four years, but we’re putting steps in place that the club can really have an opportunity to compete.”

Rovers take on league leaders Queen’s Park at Stark’s Park this weekend, with the chance to leapfrog them.

Queen’s Park manager Robin Veldman. Image: SNS.

Robin Veldman’s side have played one game more than most but have lost just one of their four matches so far, winning the others.

Murray ‘impressed’ with Queen’s Park

Last week’s defeat to Partick Thistle was a sore one, but Murray knows they aren’t to be underestimated.

“They’ve gone a young team and have no fear really, we know they took a bump in the road last Saturday but that was going to happen, it happens to us all,” said the Rovers boss.

“I’m really impressed by them, they have transitioned well with the changes.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We know if we lose the game it’s an okay start if we win it’s a great start.

“We’re happy over the eight competitive games we’ve had. The foundations are there but we need to keep going.”

Aidan Connolly – who is “not far away – Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are all still out for Raith but Murray otherwise has a full squad to choose from

Other than Kieran Mitchell, that is, who has joined East Fife on a season-long loan.

