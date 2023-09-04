Raith Rovers transfer window assessed: Early business fuels flying start to season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers transfer window assessed: Early business fuels flying start to season

Ian Murray's side brought in 10 new signings since the end of last season.

Raith Rovers summer transfer window signings: Keith Watson, Callum Smith, Kevin Dabrowski, Shaun Byrne and Euan Murray. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers’ summer transfer window has in many respects been night and day from last year.

But then many things at the club have been, prompting their longest-serving player to say he feels “something different” at the club this season.

He has been reinvigorated in a revamped Rovers that are unbeaten and joint top of the Scottish Championship after four games played.

Ten players have been ended since the close of last season, many of them exciting the fans.

Raith Rovers’ summer transfers. Image: Narey’s Toepoker.

There were a couple of eyebrows raised at one or two departures but adequate replacements appear to have been brought in.

Early business in transfer window and pulling power of Potter

To be fair to manager Ian Murray, his first three, almost immediate, signings last summer – Ross Millen, Scott Brown and Dylan Easton – have all been a success.

Those signed since, other than Scott McGill, have since moved on.

New ownership at Stark’s Park gave Raith the impetus to make early moves in the transfer market – though one of the best pieces of business they appear to have done is bring in John Potter as technical director.

Technical director John Potter has been influential during Rovers’ summer transfer window. Image: SNS.

The former Kelty Hearts manager’s name has been mentioned by almost every new signing when asked how their move came about.

Attack, attack, attack

Much of that early business was focused on strengthening the attack.

Last season Rovers weren’t exactly shy in front of goal but did lack a true No 9. They have added that – and more.

Striker Jack Hamilton was one of 10 players to come in during the summer transfer window. Image: SNS.

Jack Hamilton hasn’t quite got going yet but did start the season with an injury.

Josh Mullin and Callum Smith – the latter, the latest to be plucked from League One – are starting every week and the Smith is contributing every week.

In fact, all of the attacking players, new and old, have a goal or an assist to their name.

Now there are players disappointed – justifiably so – not to be in the starting XI.

Still slightly light in defence

Conceding too many goals is an issue that Murray will address in the coming weeks in what has been a high-scoring division so far.

Despite this, Euan Murray and Keith Watson have hinted that they could develop into a solid partnership – they have certainly improved their repelling of opposition set-pieces, at least.

Euan Murray signed a two-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

We have so far been denied a proper look at the potential of Dylan Corr due to a recent injury and, other than Adam Masson, there is little cover for this area other than moving Liam Dick into the centre.

The Rovers manager said he may dip into the loan market and defensive cover will probably be an area they look to address.

Transfer window brings in Championship experience

It was always on the cards that Murray would sign another midfielder and did well to beat a host of other clubs to the signature of Shaun Byrne.

Raith Rovers’ Shaun Byrne. Image: SNS.

Since regaining match fitness, Byrne has started each game alongside Scott Brown in a formidable-looking Championship midfield.

Byrne’s experience in this division, including promotions, is shared by the likes of Watson and Mullin who both won the league with Ross County – Mullin did so before that with Livingston.

Hamilton also has a track record of goals in Scotland’s second tier.

One of the players who doesn’t fit this mould is goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski who, for all his attributes, has played relatively few first-team matches for his age.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper and fellow summer signing Dylan Corr. Image: SNS.

His error at the weekend will happen, but then so will saves such as the one at 1-0 at Rugby Park and in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Conclusion

In short: targets were identified early, convinced of a move to Stark’s Park and are all making a contribution.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

It is still early – and there are still areas for the team to work on – but Rovers are benefitting from some smart signings and have some tipping them to be fighting it out at the top of the Championship come the end of the season.

Grade: A

