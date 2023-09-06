RAB DOUGLAS: No need to panic if Elliot Anderson changes mind on Scotland but now could be time to promote Ben Doak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

RAB DOUGLAS: No need to panic if Elliot Anderson changes mind on Scotland but now could be time to promote Ben Doak

Steve Clarke has handled players who have dual qualifications perfectly.

Could it be Ben Doak in after Elliot Anderson went out?
Could it be Ben Doak in after Elliot Anderson went out? Images: Shutterstock.
By Rab Douglas

Ireland fans were panicking when their young star striker, Evan Ferguson had to drop out from their latest squad.

Still scarred by Jack Grealish and Declan Rice changing their minds and choosing England, there was speculation that Ferguson, who has an English mum, wasn’t yet locked in.

Even though Brighton’s man of the moment has never given any indication he would contemplate switching, it took clarification of the rules to calm folk down.

Elliot Anderson dropping out of the Scotland squad has got some members of the Tartan Army fearing he’ll end up with three lions on his shirt rather than one.

It could well be a case of two plus two equals 49 rather than four.

Until I hear otherwise, Anderson has got a genuine injury and there’s nothing more to it than that.

But even if he is keeping his options open and still has England on his mind, Scotland are in a strong position to cope.

Steve Clarke, his coaches and his players are doing a brilliant job and we’re within touching distance of the Euro finals already.

The strength in depth in the squad – and on the fringes of it – is night and day compared to when the likes of Aiden McGeady and James McCarthy chose Ireland over Scotland.

Let them take their time

The way the manager deals with players who have a choice to make because of dual qualification is superb.

Remember Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Angus Gunn?

He let them take their time, didn’t put pressure on them and they ended up coming to the right conclusion from a Scottish point of view.

If Anderson’s heart tells him to go with England, that’s fine. We can cope.

But if he does choose Scotland then we’ll know it’s not been on a whim.

It might not be the worst idea if Ben Doak now gets promoted from the under-21s to the full squad.

Here’s a player who Jurgen Klopp is now trusting to come on for Mo Salah at Stamford Bridge for Premier League game-time.

Bringing him into the group for the friendly against England feels like a smart move.

It would reward a player who is on the fast-track to the Liverpool first team, would please the fans and would subtly show to Anderson that the talent pool is deep north of the border these days.

Sunday’s game at Ibrox wasn’t the best Rangers v Celtic game you’ll see.

It won’t be remembered for the quality of the football – even though the goal that settled it was a stunning strike.

But the stakes were high – both managers came into the game with fans on their back.

Brendan Rodgers has quietened people down but for Michael Beale the pressure has been taken up a few levels.

I was very impressed with Joe Hart.

People talked about the St Johnstone draw being a disaster but there were a couple of crucial saves made by Joe which prevented the result from being worse.

Everything I hear about him is of a proper pro who is great at the training ground and in the dressing room.

He was excellent when Celtic needed him towards the end of Sunday’s game and he won’t be under-appreciated by Brendan, that’s for sure.

