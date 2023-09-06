Montrose ace Craig Brown keen to shine like a star every week after earning first-ever SPFL Team of the Week spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose ace Craig Brown keen to shine like a star every week after earning first-ever SPFL Team of the Week spot

Brown has netted three goals in his last four games for Montrose including a sensational double in the weekend win over Queen of the South.

By Ewan Smith
Craig Brown is keen to make a big impact at Montrose this year. Image: SNS.
Craig Brown is keen to make a big impact at Montrose this year. Image: SNS.

Craig Brown has always dreamed of one day playing well enough for Montrose to earn a place in the SPFL Team of the Week.

But after winning his spot for a stunning double in Montrose’s 3-2 weekend win over Queen of the South, he wants more.

Brown, grandson of his namesake legendary late Scotland manager, has been in outstanding form for the Angus side in recent weeks.

And he capped it off in style with strikes in the 15th and 67th minute in Dumfries.

The pick of the bunch was a slick four-man passing move that culminated in Brown side-footing home.

“We watched the goals again at training the other night,” said Brown.

“Ross Campbell managed to get the goals up on the big screen while we were in the gym and it was a joy to watch.

“There was a lot of banter from the lads but also an appreciation of just how good a team goal that was.

“It’s nice when work you do in training pays off like that.

“It started from a throw-in and that’s something we have been trying to improve on.

“But the slick, short, sharp passing was instinctive and I’m just lucky to get on the end of it.

“My goals got me into the SPFL Team of the Week and that was a huge boost.

“I’ve always wanted to get in that team but I can’t just tick a box and say: ‘That’s it done now.’

“I said to my dad that I want to use it as motivation to play even better and to get back in.

“As a player you should always be looking to improve your game.

“I’ve set myself goals and assist targets and I want to make a real impact on the team.”

Craig Brown praises Montrose team-mate

Craig Brown has been impressed by Montrose team-mate Matheus Machado. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Meanwhile, Brown has also singled out team-mate Matheus Machado for praise.

The Brazilian star, who relocated to Scotland with his family five years ago, has made his mark recently in a left wing-back role.

“Matheus has been outstanding for us in the last few weeks,” said Brown, who signed a two year deal last season.

“We all knew how technical he was from training but he seems to be getting better and better all the time.

“He’s a lovely lad and great to play with. I feel like we have developed a strong understanding on the pitch.

“I feel really appreciated and valued at Montrose.

“They understand I like to be a bit of a free spirit at times on the pitch but they are also working on my positioning.

“I was actually in a deep-lying position on Saturday but still got up to support the attack with two goals.

“When you are at a club that is as supportive as Montrose it allows you to thrive.”

