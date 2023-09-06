Montrose ace Craig Brown keen to shine like a star every week after earning first-ever SPFL Team of the Week spot

Craig Brown has always dreamed of one day playing well enough for Montrose to earn a place in the SPFL Team of the Week.

But after winning his spot for a stunning double in Montrose’s 3-2 weekend win over Queen of the South, he wants more.

Brown, grandson of his namesake legendary late Scotland manager, has been in outstanding form for the Angus side in recent weeks.

And he capped it off in style with strikes in the 15th and 67th minute in Dumfries.

The pick of the bunch was a slick four-man passing move that culminated in Brown side-footing home.

“We watched the goals again at training the other night,” said Brown.

“Ross Campbell managed to get the goals up on the big screen while we were in the gym and it was a joy to watch.

“There was a lot of banter from the lads but also an appreciation of just how good a team goal that was.

“It’s nice when work you do in training pays off like that.

“It started from a throw-in and that’s something we have been trying to improve on.

“But the slick, short, sharp passing was instinctive and I’m just lucky to get on the end of it.

“My goals got me into the SPFL Team of the Week and that was a huge boost.

“I’ve always wanted to get in that team but I can’t just tick a box and say: ‘That’s it done now.’

“I said to my dad that I want to use it as motivation to play even better and to get back in.

“As a player you should always be looking to improve your game.

“I’ve set myself goals and assist targets and I want to make a real impact on the team.”

Craig Brown praises Montrose team-mate

Meanwhile, Brown has also singled out team-mate Matheus Machado for praise.

The Brazilian star, who relocated to Scotland with his family five years ago, has made his mark recently in a left wing-back role.

“Matheus has been outstanding for us in the last few weeks,” said Brown, who signed a two year deal last season.

“We all knew how technical he was from training but he seems to be getting better and better all the time.

“He’s a lovely lad and great to play with. I feel like we have developed a strong understanding on the pitch.

“I feel really appreciated and valued at Montrose.

“They understand I like to be a bit of a free spirit at times on the pitch but they are also working on my positioning.

“I was actually in a deep-lying position on Saturday but still got up to support the attack with two goals.

“When you are at a club that is as supportive as Montrose it allows you to thrive.”