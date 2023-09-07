Forfar suffer major injury blow as Dundee loan star Euan Mutale is ruled out for ‘foreseeable future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar suffer major injury blow as Dundee loan star Euan Mutale is ruled out for ‘foreseeable future’

Mutale damaged ankle ligaments in training and has returned to Dundee to begin his rehab.

By Ewan Smith
Euan Mutale playing for Dundee FC at Brechin City FC
Euan Mutale could be a long-term injury doubt for Forfar after he was injured in Dundee training. Image: SNS.

Forfar’s growing injury list suffered a fresh blow with the news that Dundee loan star Euan Mutale is out for the ‘foreseeable future.’

Mutale picked up an ankle ligament knock in training and it’s, as yet, unclear how severe the injury is.

The teenage striker joined Loons last month to bolster their frontline and started against Dumbarton and Bonnyrigg Rose.

But he pulled up in training last week and missed the weekend draw with Clyde.

Forfar, who are in the midst of a mini injury crisis, are now anxiously awaiting news over the severity of Mutale’s problem.

Euan Mutale has suffered an injury blow after joining Forfar on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.

“We don’t know how long Euan will be out for at this stage,” said Forfar boss Ray McKinnon.

“He did his ankle ligaments in training and Dundee have ruled him out for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a big blow because he was brought in to strengthen our attack.

“But we seem to be going through a spell of injuries right now. There are four or five out and it’s having an impact.

“I do think that, when we get back to having a settled squad, we’ll start to pick up results.”

Ray McKinnon confident Forfar fortunes will change – even without Euan Mutale

Ray McKinnon is confident Forfar’s fortunes will turnaround soon. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Forfar have a free week and McKinnon has elected against arranging a friendly.

They are still seeking their first win in League Two but started the season on fire with a fantastic Viaplay Cup campaign.

Forfar beat Arbroath, Montrose and Cowdenbeath and only missed out on the last 16 through goal difference.

McKinnon added: “We showed what we are capable in the Viaplay Cup.

“I’m confident that things will turn for us very soon because we have a very strong squad.”

Conversation