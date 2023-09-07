Forfar suffer major injury blow as Dundee loan star Euan Mutale is ruled out for ‘foreseeable future’

Forfar’s growing injury list suffered a fresh blow with the news that Dundee loan star Euan Mutale is out for the ‘foreseeable future.’

Mutale picked up an ankle ligament knock in training and it’s, as yet, unclear how severe the injury is.

The teenage striker joined Loons last month to bolster their frontline and started against Dumbarton and Bonnyrigg Rose.

But he pulled up in training last week and missed the weekend draw with Clyde.

Forfar, who are in the midst of a mini injury crisis, are now anxiously awaiting news over the severity of Mutale’s problem.

“We don’t know how long Euan will be out for at this stage,” said Forfar boss Ray McKinnon.

“He did his ankle ligaments in training and Dundee have ruled him out for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a big blow because he was brought in to strengthen our attack.

“But we seem to be going through a spell of injuries right now. There are four or five out and it’s having an impact.

“I do think that, when we get back to having a settled squad, we’ll start to pick up results.”

Ray McKinnon confident Forfar fortunes will change – even without Euan Mutale

Forfar have a free week and McKinnon has elected against arranging a friendly.

They are still seeking their first win in League Two but started the season on fire with a fantastic Viaplay Cup campaign.

Forfar beat Arbroath, Montrose and Cowdenbeath and only missed out on the last 16 through goal difference.

McKinnon added: “We showed what we are capable in the Viaplay Cup.

“I’m confident that things will turn for us very soon because we have a very strong squad.”