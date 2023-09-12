Darren Lyon turns down full-time in Championship as he looks to the future with ‘ambitious Arbroath’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Darren Lyon turns down full-time in Championship as he looks to the future with ‘ambitious Arbroath’

Ex-Rangers youngster Lyon believes he can thrive in a part-time environment at Arbroath and offers the Angus side versatility in defence and midfield.

By Ewan Smith
Darren Lyon can't wait to star for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.
Darren Lyon can't wait to star for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.

Darren Lyon turned down another offer to go back full-time and make his mark at ‘ambitious Arbroath.’

The ex-Rangers youngster had other options in the Championship after leaving Kelty Hearts in the summer.

But after holding talks with Lichties boss Dick Campbell, Lyon decided his future was best served at the Angus club.

Lyon, 28, played almost 60 top flight games for Hamilton and famously netted a winning strike at Ibrox in 2017.

He also played in English League One with Peterborough United and had spells at Queen of the South, Queen’s Park and Kelty.

Darren Lyon played for Kelty Hearts last year. Image: SNS.

And the midfielder, who can also play at right-back, is keen to look to the future with Lichties as their 10th summer signing.

“I’m really excited about this move,” said Lyon, who has agreed a deal until the end of the season with Arbroath.

“I had the option to go back full-time but I had a long, hard think about it and decided this is better for me.

“I want to remain part-time and there is no better club to do that at than Arbroath.

Darren scored for Hamilton in a famous win over Rangers at Ibrox in 2017. Image: SNS.

“Arbroath is a great club and one I’ve always admired. They are very ambitious.

“They have established themselves as a good solid Championship club and were very unlucky not to get promoted a few years ago.

“I know a few of the players already – like Craig Slater and Ryan Dow.

“It’s a good group who will all fight for each other. I hope I can add to that.”

Darren Lyon is an ‘Arbroath-type player’

Campbell was delighted with his latest capture and believes he will offer great versatility.

Lyon won promotion to the top flight with Hamilton and the League Two title with Queen’s Park in 2021

Campbell said: “Darren had options to go elsewhere and could have made a damn sight more money.

Darren Lyon won the League Two title at Ray McKinnon’s Queen’s Park in 2021. Image: SNS.

“But he wanted to come here and make his mark at Arbroath.

“He’s a player I’ve always liked. Do you know why? He’s an Arbroath-type. A lot of our players are versatile and can play in various positions.

“You can see that by how well Scott Stewart has adapted to play at left-back recently.

“Darren offers that versatility. He likes to play centre midfield but can play attacking midfield and can also slot in at right back.

“That gives us extra cover as we know Aaron Steele can also slot into the centre of defence if required.

“Darren has played at the highest level but is 28 and is at the right time in his life to make this move.

“Every manager I’ve spoken to about Darren raves about him and I’ve had the same feedback from his former team-mates.

“Crucially, he really wants to play for us and I want players in our group with that kind of hunger and desire.

“I want good players here but also good people.”

 

More from Football

Alex Jakubiak played 45 minutes for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline Reserves talking points: Alex Jakubiak impresses in first appearance
Dundee United should have another win ahead of them, while Dundee and St Johnstone face the Old Firm. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Could Dundee United be Championship Invincibles, can St Johnstone shock Rangers and are…
Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee win the Championship at Queen's Park. Image: PA
Leaving Dundee United for Dundee changed everything for me says Dens star Lyall Cameron
Dundee defender Tyler French.
Dundee defender Tyler French joins Greenock Morton on loan
St Johnstone legend, Chris Millar, has retired.
20 best pictures of Chris Millar's St Johnstone career after cup-winning great announces retirement
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee move will do Ryan Howley 'world of good' says Coventry boss Mark Robins
Dundee defenders Antonio Portales (left) and Aaron Donnelly.
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly ready to return ahead of schedule as date set for…
Nicky Clark is closing in on a St Johnstone comeback.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark 'pushing' for Rangers game while Sven Sprangler heads home…
St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha has been a mentor to Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha tips Dimitar Mitov to play in the English Premier…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association
Dundee stars in Scotland U/21 action as Dee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko nets in…

Conversation