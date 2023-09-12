Darren Lyon turns down full-time in Championship as he looks to the future with ‘ambitious Arbroath’

Darren Lyon turned down another offer to go back full-time and make his mark at ‘ambitious Arbroath.’

The ex-Rangers youngster had other options in the Championship after leaving Kelty Hearts in the summer.

But after holding talks with Lichties boss Dick Campbell, Lyon decided his future was best served at the Angus club.

Lyon, 28, played almost 60 top flight games for Hamilton and famously netted a winning strike at Ibrox in 2017.

He also played in English League One with Peterborough United and had spells at Queen of the South, Queen’s Park and Kelty.

And the midfielder, who can also play at right-back, is keen to look to the future with Lichties as their 10th summer signing.

“I’m really excited about this move,” said Lyon, who has agreed a deal until the end of the season with Arbroath.

“I had the option to go back full-time but I had a long, hard think about it and decided this is better for me.

“I want to remain part-time and there is no better club to do that at than Arbroath.

“Arbroath is a great club and one I’ve always admired. They are very ambitious.

“They have established themselves as a good solid Championship club and were very unlucky not to get promoted a few years ago.

“I know a few of the players already – like Craig Slater and Ryan Dow.

“It’s a good group who will all fight for each other. I hope I can add to that.”

Darren Lyon is an ‘Arbroath-type player’

Campbell was delighted with his latest capture and believes he will offer great versatility.

Lyon won promotion to the top flight with Hamilton and the League Two title with Queen’s Park in 2021

Campbell said: “Darren had options to go elsewhere and could have made a damn sight more money.

“But he wanted to come here and make his mark at Arbroath.

“He’s a player I’ve always liked. Do you know why? He’s an Arbroath-type. A lot of our players are versatile and can play in various positions.

“You can see that by how well Scott Stewart has adapted to play at left-back recently.

“Darren offers that versatility. He likes to play centre midfield but can play attacking midfield and can also slot in at right back.

“That gives us extra cover as we know Aaron Steele can also slot into the centre of defence if required.

“Darren has played at the highest level but is 28 and is at the right time in his life to make this move.

“Every manager I’ve spoken to about Darren raves about him and I’ve had the same feedback from his former team-mates.

“Crucially, he really wants to play for us and I want players in our group with that kind of hunger and desire.

“I want good players here but also good people.”