David Larter shocked to lose Montrose appearance record – 25 years after it was ‘set’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

David Larter shocked to lose Montrose appearance record – 25 years after it was ‘set’

Larter has spent the last two decades believing he held the appearance tally but club historians have now revised their records.

By Ewan Smith
Ross Campbell and David Larter of Montrose FC
David Larter (right) and Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell. Image: Montrose FC.

David Larter has revealed his shock of losing his Montrose appearance record – 25 years after it was ‘set.’

Montrose club ambassador Larter has been widely reported as having played the most-ever games for the Links Park club with 432 appearances between 1984 and 1998.

He was expecting that to be surpassed this season by current midfielder Terry Masson.

But after looking into information published by John Litser in ‘A Record of Post-War Scottish League Players’, the Angus club have revised their records.

Litser’s totals included substitute appearances that weren’t previously available to Montrose.

That has left Larter, a club ambassador and current goalkeeping coach, third – behind Les Barr on 500 and Bobby Livingstone on 447.

It has also had a major impact on Masson’s attempts to set a new record as he has been pushed back to fourth place on 420.

Shock

“This came as a bit of a shock to me,” said Larter.

“It’s no-one’s fault and it’s really important that records are accurate.

“I knew for a few months the club were looking into it but it’s not how I expected the ‘record’ to go.

“I came into the season fully expecting Terry to overtake me this year.

“I’d been speaking to him for a while about it and, before I took on the goalkeeping coach role, I said I’d come up for the game he overtook me on.

“I’d have been delighted for Terry on a personal level to overtake me and take first spot this year. He has been a phenomenal midfielder over the years.

Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter (left) has is now the Montrose goalkeeping coach. Image: Montrose FC.

“But now that’s not going to happen this season and Terry has quite a few more games to get to top spot.

“This is a lot tougher on him than it is on me.

“He’s now got 60-odd more games to catch up.

“Hopefully, he can get enough games to get into second place by the end of the year.

“The other thing Terry has to remember is that what he has done for this club is still incredible.

David Larter: Terry Masson has been incredible for Montrose

 

“His length of service and dedication to the cause is phenomenal.

“To get to well over 400 games as a midfielder with one club is quite a feat – regardless of what happens next.

“He also still has a chance to get into second spot before the end of the season. That in itself is a great achievement.

“I’d also like to pass on my congratulations to Les and Bobby.

“I’ve spoken to Les over the years and I don’t think he knew anything about this until now either.”

David Larter has told Terry Masson he can still feel proud of his appearance tally for Montrose. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

While Larter is no resigned to losing his record, he is looking on the bright side.

He added: “I’m still the record appearance holder as a keeper.

“I’ve also had over 20 years thinking I hold the record so those memories don’t go!

“I didn’t even know about the ‘record’ at the time. It only came to light a few years later.

“Now it’s gone but I’m still up there with a lot of games next to my name.

“I’m proud of the fact I played so many times for Montrose. It’s a fantastic club and it’s brilliant to be still involved in it.”

More from Football

Keaghan Jacobs of Arbroath FC
Keaghan Jacobs vows to fight for his place at Arbroath - after turning down…
Would Steve Clarke have chosen this friendly?
RAB DOUGLAS: Hopefully arranging the England friendly won't be a decision Scotland end up…
Max Kucheriavyi is making his mark at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Craig Levein says Max Kucheriavyi handling of Covid isolation and Ukraine war underlines St…
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Dundee's Tyler French ready for 'no love lost' Dundee United battle as Morton loan…
New Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak backed to score goals at Dunfermline as Pars chief scout hails striker's…
Owen Beck in action for Wales U/21s. Image: PA
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck and Dee international stars: 'That's the kind…
Chris Millar and Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: Chris Millar was getting so emotional before St Johnstone's cup final I…
Mathew Cudjoe breaks for goal, shepherded by Kieran Freeman during Dundee United training in St Andrews. Image: Dundee United FC
16 best training pictures as Dundee United ramp up preparations for Greenock Morton
Alex Jakubiak played 45 minutes for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak impresses as Dunfermline blood ex-Dundee striker in reserve clash
Dundee United should have another win ahead of them, while Dundee and St Johnstone face the Old Firm. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Could Dundee United be Championship Invincibles, can St Johnstone shock Rangers and are…

Conversation