Keaghan Jacobs vows to fight for his place at Arbroath – after turning down loan move

Keaghan Jacobs has turned down the chance to go on loan – and underlined his desire to fight for a place at Arbroath.

Jacobs marked his 33rd birthday with his second start of the season as Arbroath beat Inverness 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

And the midfielder, who now faces even further competition from new signing Darren Lyon, hopes it won’t be his last.

Jacobs had the option to make a short-term switch away from Arbroath.

But the ex-Livingston star is determined to play his part in ensuring the Gayfield side secure a sixth successive season in the Championship.

“The gaffer spoke to me about taking an opportunity to go out on loan,” said Jacobs.

“But I made it clear that I wanted to stay and fight for my place in the team.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot to offer Arbroath.

“I said I wanted to stay and was rewarded with an opportunity against Inverness.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in myself to try and push my way back into the team.

“We have a very good team this year and I want to be part of it.

“I want to play a real part for Arbroath, in any way I can.”

Keaghan Jacobs thanks Arbroath boss Dick Campbell for his honesty

Jacobs has been praised by boss Dick Campbell for having a fantastic attitude behind the scenes.

The South African-born star missed the second half of last year with a serious hamstring injury.

But he was determined to do all he could to remain part of the group.

And Jacobs regularly carried out his recovery on an exercise bike on the side of the training pitch.

That led to Campbell rewarding Jacobs with a new one-year deal in the summer.

“It’s very nice of the manager to speak highly of me for what I do off the park,” added Jacobs.

“I get on really well with the rest of the players and like to set standards.

“It’s important to train to a high standard and push others on as much as I can.

“I appreciate the manager’s honesty. He speaks openly to me and honesty goes a long way in football.”