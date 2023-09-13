Keaghan Jacobs vows to fight for his place at Arbroath – after turning down loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keaghan Jacobs vows to fight for his place at Arbroath – after turning down loan move

Jacobs underlined his commitment to the Lichties cause in a heart-to-heart with Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

By Ewan Smith
Keaghan Jacobs of Arbroath FC
Keaghan Jacobs is determined to make an impact at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Keaghan Jacobs has turned down the chance to go on loan – and underlined his desire to fight for a place at Arbroath.

Jacobs marked his 33rd birthday with his second start of the season as Arbroath beat Inverness 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

And the midfielder, who now faces even further competition from new signing Darren Lyon, hopes it won’t be his last.

Jacobs had the option to make a short-term switch away from Arbroath.

But the ex-Livingston star is determined to play his part in ensuring the Gayfield side secure a sixth successive season in the Championship.

Keaghan Jacobs of Arbroath FC.
Keaghan Jacobs is keen to make his mark at Arbroath. Image: SNS

“The gaffer spoke to me about taking an opportunity to go out on loan,” said Jacobs.

“But I made it clear that I wanted to stay and fight for my place in the team.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot to offer Arbroath.

“I said I wanted to stay and was rewarded with an opportunity against Inverness.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in myself to try and push my way back into the team.

“We have a very good team this year and I want to be part of it.

“I want to play a real part for Arbroath, in any way I can.”

Keaghan Jacobs thanks Arbroath boss Dick Campbell for his honesty

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell had a heart-to-heart with Keaghan Jacobs over his future. Image: SNS.

Jacobs has been praised by boss Dick Campbell for having a fantastic attitude behind the scenes.

The South African-born star missed the second half of last year with a serious hamstring injury.

But he was determined to do all he could to remain part of the group.

It’s very nice of the manager to speak highly of me for what I do off the park.

And Jacobs regularly carried out his recovery on an exercise bike on the side of the training pitch.

That led to Campbell rewarding Jacobs with a new one-year deal in the summer.

“It’s very nice of the manager to speak highly of me for what I do off the park,” added Jacobs.

“I get on really well with the rest of the players and like to set standards.

“It’s important to train to a high standard and push others on as much as I can.

“I appreciate the manager’s honesty. He speaks openly to me and honesty goes a long way in football.”

