Dunfermline’s Kane Ritchie-Hosler facing another spell on the sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s Kane Ritchie-Hosler facing another spell on the sidelines

The 21-year-old picked up an unrelated injury on his return from an ankle complaint.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline manager James McPake described Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s injury as a “nightmare” for the player.

The 21-year-old missed the start of the season with an ankle injury that required surgery.

Ritchie-Hosler made his return in the recent draw at Inverness but has picked up an unrelated knee injury in the same leg which also requires him to go under the knife.

“I’m just really disappointed for the lad,” said McPake, “he can’t catch any luck whatsoever.

“But we will get behind him and back him again, but it is a really unfortunate one for him.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler out for around six weeks

“He will be out for six weeks anyway, it’s a tidy-up on his knee. Potentially longer than that, I would need to double-check.

“That should get done in the middle of next week. It is his meniscus in the same leg as his ankle injury, but completely unrelated but I do feel for him.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake ‘feels for’ Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: SNS.

“We will back him and he will back himself to come back and when he does come back it will be like a new player again which we got back at Inverness for too short a period.

“He blocked a shot in training and just twisted his knee. It is a nightmare really for the boy.

“When he gets back and gets another injury – I have been in that position so I can relate to that, you can understand that. We have looked at everything, there is nothing you can do to try and prevent it. ”

Dunfermline team news

Deniz Mehmet has stepped up his recovery and should join training next week and Rhys Breen isn’t far behind.

Matty Todd is now out of his moon boot but captain Kyle Benedictus is still in his.

The good news is that Craig Wighton will return this weekend, following an injury.

Craig Wighton is set to return this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.

As will Ben Summers, Harry Sharp and Sam Fisher who missed last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat through international duty, intelligibility and suspension respectively.

Dunfermline on their way to Hampden

Alex Jakubiak is also in line to make his debut as the Pars travel to Hampden to take on Queen’s Park in the Championship.

New Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“The surface will be good, it looked good the other night [during the Scotland v England game] anyway, and it’s a nice grass pitch,” added the Dunfermline boss.

“So, when we turn up, it’s just another grass pitch, against another team.

“The lack of atmosphere is the thing, but we’re used to that because we had games last season where we had to make our own atmosphere.

“It’s a club I follow with a wee bit of interest and they’re a good side.”

More from Football

Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone post £1.5m loss in annual accounts, with Steven MacLean operating under big…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Why Tony Watt is crucial to Dundee United…
Ian Murray has allowed Ethan Ross to join Falkirk on loan. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray explains reasons behind Ethan Ross loan and reacts to SPFL Trust Trophy…
Dick Campbell says he's building a strong dressing room at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell says Arbroath confidence 'is rising' as he backs David Gold's 'good people'…
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans
SPFL Trust Trophy sends Dundee United to Peterhead as fourth round draw delivers Fife…
Ethan Ross. Image:SNS
Raith Rovers attacker Ethan Ross heads to Falkirk on loan
Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says Amadou Bakayoko goals can spur him onto scoring run…
St Johnstone could soon be a two-up-front team, with Nicky Clark '50-50' for Saturday.
St Johnstone could soon go two up front, says Steven MacLean, with Nicky Clark…
Tyler French has signed on loan at Morton. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains reasons behind Tyler French departure
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak and his dog Koba. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Alex Jakubiak took break after Dundee exit 'to spend time with my dog'